A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Former Major League Baseball Star Dies
The baseball world has gotten word today of the loss of another player that was around the league for many years. Famed baseball reporter for USA Today Sports, Bob Nightengale, announced today on Twitter that former baseball outfielder and coach Lee Tinsley has passed away at the age of 53 in Scottsdale, Arizona. He is survived by three children.
FOX Sports
Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in...
FOX Sports
Rangers reach 1-year deals with all 5 arb-eligible players
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rangers catcher Mitch Garver avoided salary arbitration by agreeing to a $3.9 million contract Friday night, after Texas also struck one-year deals earlier in the day with first baseman Nathaniel Lowe and pitchers Taylor Hearn, Jonathan Hernández and Brett Martin. Lowe gets $4.05 million,...
FOX Sports
MLB managers, execs weigh in on rule changes: 'We have to evolve'
While some in baseball take a wait-and-see approach to next season’s rule changes, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo is being proactive. The main changes coming in 2023 — a pitch timer, defensive shift restrictions, larger bases and a limit on pick-off attempts — are being implemented in an effort to speed up pace of play, increase action and promote athleticism.
FOX Sports
Cardinals hire McEwing as bench coach after Holliday resigns
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Cardinals hired Joe McEwing as their new bench coach Thursday to replace longtime star Matt Holliday, who took the job in November but quit to spend more time with his family. The 50-year-old McEwing, who was originally drafted by the Cardinals in 1992 and...
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
FOX Sports
Nick bets Jags to win outright: 'Trevor's coming to Arrowhead!' | What's Wright?
Now that the ban on better the Jags has been lifted, Nick Wright isn't holding back. Not only is he predicting Jacksonville will win outright once against against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers, he's predicting we'll see a Trevor Lawrence vs. Patrick Mahomes situation for the AFC Championship! Watch as he lays out why he's going with the Jags this wild-card round.
Bears Hire Kevin Warren to Replace Ted Phillips
The Bears have a new team president and CEO in Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, as a Ted Phillips' replacement.
FOX Sports
Super Wild Card Weekend odds: Bookmakers speak on Cowboys-Bucs, big bets, more
In poring over Super Wild Card playoff odds, you might’ve noticed it’s a bit of feast or famine. There are three games with point spreads of more than a touchdown – including one now approaching two touchdowns – and three games with spreads of 3 points or fewer.
FOX Sports
What are the new NFL playoff overtime rules? Everything you need to know
The 2023 postseason will feature the debut of a new NFL overtime rule that ensures both teams will get at least one possession in any playoff game that ends tied after four quarters. The playoffs kick off Saturday with a doubleheader: two wild-card games between the Seattle Seahawks and the...
FOX Sports
Lawrence rallies Jaguars from 27 down to beat Chargers 31-30
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence followed four interceptions with four touchdown passes — one of the most improbable turnarounds in NFL postseason history — and rallied the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 31-30 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night. Lawrence engineered the winning drive,...
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Best bets for Seahawks-49ers, Giants-Vikings, Cowboys-Bucs
It’s time to bet on the NFL Playoffs. Separating the contenders from the pretenders in the league’s second season is always a fascinating task. Our best bets (41-37-1) are in the green, and I’m rolling with four plays over the weekend. This space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-team parlays, either. These are the games I love the most.
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Jaguars stun Chargers, one of the worst bad beats of all time
Down 27 points, and your quarterback threw four interceptions in the first half during an NFL Super Wild Card Weekend playoff game?. Not a problem for Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars (+2.5 at FOX Bet) rallied for an improbable 31-30 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on...
Everything to Know for the 2023 NWSL Draft
The league’s 12 clubs will make their selections Thursday night from a pool of eligible players, headlined by USWNT up-and-comer Alyssa Thompson.
Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins odds, picks and predictions
The Toronto Maple Leafs (26-10-7) face the Boston Bruins (32-5-4) Saturday at TD Garden. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. (NHL Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Maple Leafs vs. Bruins odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Maple Leafs are coming...
FOX Sports
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend odds: Trust the 49ers, more best bets
The NFL's postseason is set to begin with Super Wild Card Weekend, and I am pumped for this year's playoffs. The three games on this week's slate are rematches from the regular season, which begs the question: Can the heavy favorites — 49ers and Bills — cover with big spreads against division rivals?
