Now that the ban on better the Jags has been lifted, Nick Wright isn't holding back. Not only is he predicting Jacksonville will win outright once against against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers, he's predicting we'll see a Trevor Lawrence vs. Patrick Mahomes situation for the AFC Championship! Watch as he lays out why he's going with the Jags this wild-card round.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO