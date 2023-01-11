Read full article on original website
Countdown to GTP at Daytona: The business case for manufacturers
Selling a racing program to the bean counters or a board of directors whose sole focus is moving road cars isn’t always an easy task. Certainly in some car companies where motorsports is ingrained in the DNA, it’s probably much easier. For others, there has to be a solid business case and clear evidence of return on investment. The manufacturers producing LMDh cars for the GTP class in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and for WEC Hypercar in some cases, have clear visions for how that return is manifested.
Vowles vows Williams won’t become ‘mini-Mercedes’
New Williams team principal James Vowles insists he won’t be trying to create a “mini-Mercedes” but that he will look to carry over what he deems certain crucial elements. Vowles will leave his role of motorsport strategy director at Mercedes to lead Williams on February 20, after...
Turner expands to two cars, adding GTD PRO for MEC
Turner Motorsports has run a very successful IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD campaign in recent years, anchored by Bill Auberlen and Robby Foley. But as the team adds a second car for the Michelin Endurance Cup in GTD PRO, and with Foley recently promoted to Gold status and a contracted driver for BMW, the two will continue as anchors for the team but in two different cars.
Mercedes’ Vowles named Williams team principal
Williams has hired former Mercedes motorsport strategy director James Vowles as its new team principal. Vowles replaces Jost Capito, who left Williams alongside technical director FX Demaison last month, and will be released by Mercedes to begin work on February 20. The 43-year-old has worked at Mercedes throughout its time in Formula 1, having been part of the BAR, Honda and Brawn iterations of the team, and joins Williams having been motorsport strategy director under Toto Wolff for over four years.
Mercedes to follow Ferrari with Feb. 15 launch
Mercedes will unveil its 2023 Formula 1 car one day after Ferrari on February 15, the team has announced. The W14 — or to give it its full name the Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E PERFORMANCE — will be revealed on George Russell’s birthday, with Mercedes saying the car “builds on the lessons learned from last year” when it secured one victory in a troublesome season and finished third in the constructors’ championship.
