Selling a racing program to the bean counters or a board of directors whose sole focus is moving road cars isn’t always an easy task. Certainly in some car companies where motorsports is ingrained in the DNA, it’s probably much easier. For others, there has to be a solid business case and clear evidence of return on investment. The manufacturers producing LMDh cars for the GTP class in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and for WEC Hypercar in some cases, have clear visions for how that return is manifested.

2 DAYS AGO