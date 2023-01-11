Read full article on original website
Related
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
A.V. Club
Marisa Abela's hair is huge in the first look at Amy Winehouse biopic Back To Black
Following the previous report that Marisa Abela was the frontrunner to play Amy Winehouse in a new biopic, Focus Features has confirmed the Industry actor’s casting and shared a first look at Back To Black before the film goes into production next week. Naturally, this includes the British singer’s signature beehive hairstyle, tattoos, and Monroe piercing, though it’s hard to get a good look at just how much eyeliner is involved.
A.V. Club
“Fortunate Son” John Fogerty reclaims the rights to CCR catalog
John Fogerty’s work with Creedance Clearwater Revival is so ubiquitous it’s become a cliche. Type “Fortunate Son + Vietnam” into Twitter and enjoy a deluge of jokes about how often the song is used in movies about the ‘60s. Yet, despite how frequently his voice was heard in blockbusters, like Forrest Gump and Suicide Squad, and video games, Grand Theft Auto V and Battlefield Vietnam, Fogerty had very little say in his work. Even The Dude is told not to hold out much hope for his Creedance collection in The Big Lebowski. John Fogerty must’ve felt similarly. Thanks to a deal Fogerty signed in the mid-‘60s, Fogerty would spend the next five decades in legal battles with his old label to re-acquire the rights to his own music. Thankfully, all that’s about to change.
A.V. Club
R.I.P. Lisa Marie Presley, singer, activist, and daughter of Elvis
Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, has died, per People. She was 54 years old. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” her mother Priscilla Presley shared in a statement to the outlet. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”
Comments / 0