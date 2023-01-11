Read full article on original website
Prices seem to be easing. Is it enough for the Fed to stop raising interest rates?
Inflation seems to be easing after months of interest rate hikes by the Fed. But what might that mean for the U.S. economy? NPR host Michel Martin put this question to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. JANET YELLEN: Inflation has really been quite moderate, quite low for the last six months...
Key Israel business group seeks steep cut in food tax
JERUSALEM, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Israel's Manufacturers' Association on Sunday proposed tax cuts on food along with a host of other measures aimed at strengthening Israeli economic competitiveness and dealing with the country's high cost of living.
The UAE names the head of its main state oil company to lead COP28
The annual United Nations Climate Conference will be in the United Arab Emirates late this year. The UAE is a major oil producer, but it's also a place battling extreme heat. Today it upset environmentalists by appointing the head of the country's main state oil company to lead the negotiations at COP 28. NPR's Aya Batrawy reports from Dubai.
It's a complicated picture when you look at the latest inflation numbers
Inflation continues to impact daily life in the U.S., but there was a glimmer of good news today. Prices in December were up 6.5% from a year ago, and that's the lowest inflation we have seen in over a year. A sharp drop in gasoline prices last month helped to keep the overall cost of living in check, but inflation fighters at the Federal Reserve say it is too early to declare victory. NPR's Scott Horsley joins us now. Hi, Scott.
German battle tanks for Ukraine ‘won’t be ready until 2024’
Battle tanks from German industrial reserves wanted by Ukraine will not be ready to be delivered until 2024, the arms manufacturer Rheinmetall has warned, dampening Kyiv’s hopes that the UK’s promise to deliver Challenger 2 tanks would encourage other European nations to swiftly follow suit. “Even if the...
In the UAE, a top oil executive leads global climate talks
Many environmentalists were disappointed to hear this year's United Nations climate conference will be presided over by an oil executive. COP 28 will be in the United Arab Emirates. They get to choose. Their pick - Sultan al-Jaber spoke today at an energy forum in Abu Dhabi. NPR's Aya Batrawy joins us from the conference. Aya, we hear the noise in the background. Thanks for being with us.
Goldman Sachs announces the largest round of layoffs since 2008's financial crisis
Well, so far, 2023 has been tough for employees at some major U.S. companies. Amazon, Salesforce and McDonald's have all announced layoffs this year. Now the pain is spreading to workers at one of Wall Street's biggest banks. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Yeah. Financial giant Goldman Sachs says it could lay...
Starmer says 16 too young as he speaks of ‘concern’ over new Scotland gender law
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he has “concerns” over Scotland’s gender recognition law because he considers 16 to be too young to decide to change gender.The SNP Government in Scotland passed legislation last month which will allow trans people to obtain a gender recognition certificate without the need for a medical diagnosis – a process known as “self-identification”.The Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill also lowers the minimum age for applicants to 16 and drops the time required for an applicant to live in their acquired gender from two years to three months – six for those aged 16 and...
President Biden will welcome his Japanese counterpart at the White House
The first official visit to the White House by Japan's prime minister comes as the U.S. praises the country's move toward its biggest military buildup since World War Two. Anthony Kuhn is NPR's correspondent based in Seoul, South Korea, reporting on the Korean Peninsula, Japan, and the great diversity of Asia's countries and cultures. Before moving to Seoul in 2018, he traveled to the region to cover major stories including the North Korean nuclear crisis and the Fukushima earthquake and nuclear disaster.
I only had 48 hours to spend in Switzerland. These 18 photos show why I regret not staying longer.
During her short trip to Switzerland, Insider's reporter captured some stunning rural landscapes and the vibrant, picturesque streets of Zürich.
What Janet Yellen hopes to accomplish during her trip to Africa
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is planning a visit to three African countries next week, her trip to Senegal, Zambia and South Africa coming just weeks after the Biden administration hosted most of the continent's top leaders for a summit here in Washington, D.C. The secretary's trip comes at a critical time as the world contends with high inflation and energy costs and food insecurity following Russia's attack on Ukraine and those challenges hitting some countries harder than others. Her visit also comes as Russia, along with China and others, try to exert their influence and build relationships with these countries, which has some of the world's fastest-growing populations and economies. I spoke with Secretary Yellen earlier in the week to ask her about her trip and her goals for it.
Facing sanctions, Russia finds crude oil customers in 'shadow fleets'
A ban by the European Union on Russian oil that went into effect late last year over the war in Ukraine is forcing Russia to look further afield to sell its fuel. But transporting the oil has become an increasing challenge for Russia. So it's having to turn to a fleet of tankers willing to bust sanctions. NPR's Jackie Northam reports.
A 'wolf warrior' is sidelined, as China softens its approach on the world stage
As a foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian was one of the most prominent official voices of the Chinese government for the past three years. He was also the unofficial poster-child for "wolf warrior diplomacy" — a sharp-tongued, combative approach that brought the rhetorical fight to China's critics and rivals.
