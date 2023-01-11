ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

News Talk 860 KSFA

Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
ClutchPoints

Jerry Jones drops puzzling take on Dak Prescott’s interception issues

The Dallas Cowboys might be in the playoffs after posting a 12-5 record, but Dak Prescott threw a league-worst 15 interceptions. That’s certainly concerning as they look to make a Super Bowl run, starting with a Wild Card Round matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If you’re asking owner Jerry Jones though, he’s not worried the least about Dak coughing up the football when it matters most.
Yardbarker

Cowboys' Diggs Predicts Dak in Playoffs - 'He's a Winner!'

Dak Prescott is in a funk. So why do his Dallas Cowboys teammates nevertheless trust him to lead them deep into these NFL playoffs?. Because, to them, Dak is Dak. "I know what Dak's going to do," Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs said via The 33rd Team. "I know he's a winner. ... I know he's going to come back with a stronger game, so I'm never sweating. I'm never trippin'.''
The Spun

Look: Trevon Diggs Has Message For Dak Prescott's Critics

Dak Prescott must end one of the worst funks of his career to take the Dallas Cowboys deep into the playoffs. Despite a thumb injury limiting him to 12 games, Prescott tied Davis Mills with an NFL-high 15 interceptions. He threw 11 in the final seven games and only completed 14 of 37 passes in last ...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Controversial Dak Prescott Ranking

14 starting quarterbacks are gearing up for this year's NFL postseason. According to ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott ranks 12th among these starting signal callers — sitting ahead of only late-round rookies Brock Purdy and Skylar Thompson. Take a look at ...
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys are facing a harsh reality with a key player

Unfortunately, the Dallas Cowboys are at a crossroads with one of their franchise’s greatest players. OT Tyron Smith. Tearing his hamstring just before the start of the season wasn’t even the curtain call. The curtain has been screaming for a long time now. Having not played a full...
hotnewhiphop.com

Skip Bayless Calls Jerry Jones “Delusional”

Skip Bayless has some interesting thoughts on the Cowboys. Skip Bayless sure does love his Dallas Cowboys. Every single season, he tries to make up reasons for why they are actually going to be successful. Unfortunately, they have proven time and time again that they just don’t have the clutch gene that Bayless harps on so much.
Yardbarker

Cowboys at Bucs: Coach Reveals 'Whole Picture' to Dak Pick Problem

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been torn down by media outlets for his league-high total of 15 interceptions, and some have used that stat as a reason the Cowboys will succumb to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.
The Spun

Analyst: Cowboys-Buccaneers Is 'Must-Win' Game For Dak Prescott

Prepare for analysts to turn Monday night's game into an indictment of Dak Prescott's entire career. On Thursday's Speak, FOX Sports analyst David Helman addressed that likely plot point by calling the first-round game a "must-win" for the Dallas Cowboys quarterback's legacy. "If he loses his game, ...
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Fans Are Depressed About Today's Anniversary

Today marks the eight-year anniversary of "Dez caught it." On this day eight years ago, Cowboys fans were left in a state of extreme anger and confusion when officials ruled that Dez Bryant did not complete a near-touchdown catch during the 2014 NFC Divisional playoff game. This catch would've set ...
