westkentuckystar.com
Martin Luther King Jr. celebration set for Monday
Monday marks the annual celebration of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. March to the Monument and Luncheon, organized by the Paducah-McCracken County Chapter of the NAACP, will get underway with the march to lay a wreath at the King monument.
westkentuckystar.com
I-57 to be closed Sunday night to demolish southern IL overpass
The Illinois Department of Transportation is set to close a portion of I-57 Sunday night to demolish an overpass south of Marion. Both directions of the interstate will be shut down to all traffic starting on Sunday at 7 p.m. between the 45 mile marker to the 54 mile marker.
westkentuckystar.com
I-69 ramp closure near Calvert City scheduled for Tuesday
A ramp closure at the I-69/I-24 interchange will create traffic issues on Tuesday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will close the flyover ramp from northbound I-69 at exits 51 A and B. The ramp takes traffic from I-69 north and connects to Oak Park Boulevard in Calvert City, as well as the ramp to westbound I-24 toward Paducah.
wpsdlocal6.com
Emerald Therapy Center opens fourth Paducah location
PADUCAH — The Emerald Therapy Center opened its fourth Paducah location on Friday. Emerald Therapy Center has centers in Mayfield, Murray and Paducah. Its newest Paducah office at 1640 McCracken Blvd. is centered around child and family services and offices for their corporate staff. Last year, Emerald served 55,000...
westkentuckystar.com
Two from western Kentucky have been appointed to Water Transportation Advisory Board.
A pair of western Kentuckians have been appointed by Governor Andy Beshear to the Water Transportation Advisory Board. Amanda Davenport of Princeton and Timothy Cahill of Paducah will serve on the board into 2026. Cahill is the executive director of the Paducah-McCracken County Riverport Authority. He was reappointed by the...
wkms.org
Paducah-McCracken County NAACP's 2023 Fredricka Hargrove-MLK Jr. Essay Contest Winners Have Been Announced
In memory of Paducah teacher and Murray State alumna Fredricka Hargrove, the annual Fredricka Hargrove-MLK Jr. Essay Contest is open to all K through 12 students in Paducah and McCracken County. The contest serves as a chance for students and teachers to celebrate the life, work, and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other leaders of the Civil Rights Movement.
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear appoints Princeton woman, Paducah man to state advisory board
FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear appointed the executive director of an economic development nonprofit based in Marion, Kentucky to the Water Transportation Advisory Board. Amanda Davenport of Princeton is involved with the Lake Barkley Partnership, which works with businesses and organizations in Caldwell, Crittenden, Livingston and Lyon Counties. Her term ends Dec. 27, 2026.
wpsdlocal6.com
Calloway, Christian County farmers loaned $250,000 each for agriculture projects
FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation (KAFC) approved $500,000 for two agricultural loans for projects in Christian and Calloway Counties. The Beginning Farmer Loan Program is designed to assist individuals with some farming experience who want to develop, expand or buy into a farming operation located on Kentucky propoerty, according to a KAFC release. Beginning farmers may qualify for financing to purchase livestock, equipment or agriculture facilities; to secure permanent working capital; for the purchase of farm real estate; or to invest in a partnership or LLC.
KFVS12
SoutheastHEALTH celebrates opening of new facility with ribbon cutting
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SoutheastHEALTH held a ribbon cutting ceremony on the west side of Cape Girardeau Thursday morning for the new Southeast Center for Integrated Health Services. The 70,000-square-foot, $25 million facility will be home to the Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Center, as well as Women’s Integrated Health...
wpsdlocal6.com
Shy shepard-mix, 'Rosebud' looking for place to bloom
PADUCAH — A sweet, shy Marshall County pup is looking for a forever home — a place where she can bloom. The Humane Society of Marshall County tells Local 6 8-month-old Rosebud is very shy when meeting new people. Once she gets to know you, though, she's extremely...
wpsdlocal6.com
Family recovers after tornado damages home and farm
BALLARD COUNTY, KY — A Ballard County, Kentucky, family is recovering after their home and farm were damaged by a tornado. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Ballard County and traveled through McCracken County, Kentucky, and Massac County, Illinois, early Thursday morning. The family's...
westkentuckystar.com
Lyon County sheriff addresses recent school incidents
Lyon County Sheriff Brent White addressed incidents that have taken place in the Lyon County school system recently. White took to social media to address the community with a message he said was for parents and family members of school kids. White praised the "fantastic school district" in Lyon County...
KFVS12
Empty sailboat south of Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge raising questions
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A sailboat anchored south of the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge is drawing attention. The boat has been anchored in the same location for several weeks. The engine has been removed and the cabin closed. The mast has been removed and tied to the rails to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Elmer Elliot celebrates 105th birthday in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — A Mayfield, Kentucky, man celebrated a major milestone this week: his 105th birthday!. Elmer Elliot celebrated that big birthday at Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation in Mayfield on Wednesday. Family, friends and others in his life gathered at the nursing home to throw him a party. Asked...
whopam.com
Local students nominated by Congressman Comer for military academies
Congressman James Comer has announced students of the first congressional district that he has nominated for appointments to United States service academies. Those nominations include some local students, including Quinn Wagner Miller of Hopkinsville who currently attends the Gatton Academy, and received a nomination to the United States Air Force Academy. Vincent McQuade of Herndon who attends Trigg County High School received a nomination to the United States Military Academy West Point.
KFVS12
EF-1 tornado touched down in Ballard and McCracken County, Ky & Massac County, Ill
(KFVS) - According to the National Weather Service, an EF-1 tornado touched down last night in Ballard and McCracken counties in Kentucky and Massac County in Illinois. The tornado had an estimated 90 mile an hour winds and was on the ground for 6.7 miles. The width of the path...
westkentuckystar.com
Southern Illinois drought conditions steadily improve
Thanks to several timely storms and rain showers since early December, southern Illinois has seen tremendous improvement in drought conditions that had reached severe levels in the fall. Over the last 30 days, the worst areas in Massac, Pulaski and Alexander counties have progressed from extreme drought on Dec. 6...
wpsdlocal6.com
Semi-involved crash cleared along US 45 in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — A semi and at least one other vehicle that crashed at a rail crossing near Adams Heating and Air are blocking U.S. 45 at the southwest edge of Mayfield. This is along U.S. 45 between downtown Mayfield and the KY 80 intersection. Estimated duration is two...
wpsdlocal6.com
Adding naloxone to your first aid kit can help save lives, local public health officials say
PADUCAH — When putting together a first aid kit, supplies that come to mind may include bandages, antiseptic ointment and pain relievers. But public health officials in west Kentucky are encouraging families and individuals to add something new: naloxone. Naloxone, also known by the brand names Narcan and Kloxxado,...
kbsi23.com
Man arrested after police chase in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A man was arrested and faces charges after police say a call about a stolen vehicle turned into a police chase through Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, January 10. Kelyon Adams, 19, faces charges of operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner,...
