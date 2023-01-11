CANFIELD OH- After having back to back close battles with top tier conference opponents not go their way, South Range was chomping at the big to be back at home. They hoped that the friendly confines of the Raiders gym would get them back to winning. They welcomed in a Hubbard team they only beat by three points in their first meeting. This one was just as tough as the last as the Eagles and Raiders jockeyed for position all night. After a 10-8 first quarter, the Raiders got some space before halftime leading 20-14. Hubbard had one chance in the third where they made a run and took a 22-21 lead in the third quarter. Almost immediately Emma Cunningham buried a three to put the Raiders back ahead. The Raiders lead was pushed back to six, 28-22 by the end of the third. They’d win the final frame 10-7 and get away with a 38-29 win.

CANFIELD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO