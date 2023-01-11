Read full article on original website
The richest woman in OhioLuay RahilYoungstown, OH
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensOhio State
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
ysnlive.com
OWENS OWNS THE NIGHT
AUSTINTOWN OH- The All-American Conference (AAC), despite just five teams as representatives, always has tough, hard-nosed and competitive matchups amongst the five member schools. Friday night’s meeting between The Howland Tigers and The Austintown-Fitch Falcons was no different! Dating back to 2018, Howland and Fitch were 5-5 against one another in their last ten matchups. Squaring-off with each other earlier this month at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse up in Cleveland, Fitch got out to an early run and capitalized through four quarters, claiming victory 50-29 against Howland at The Home of The Cavs. The second time around, the host site for this matchup was at the friendly confines of Austintown-Fitch High School!
ysnlive.com
BADGER ABLE TO HANG ON
KINSMAN,OHIO- The Badger Braves returned to play tonight on throwback night as they were honoring the Vernon Bluestreaks by wearing their uniforms. The Braves took on the Mathews Mustangs, in what was a back and forth game all the way through. The Braves held a small 23-18 lead at the half.
Chaney runs away from KC in cross-state matchup
Chaney built up an early lead thanks to an 11-0 first quarter run.
Salem’s four-sport standout named Student Athlete of the Week
Kami Rohm leads the Quakers in rebounds, assists, steals and blocks
ysnlive.com
RAIDERS WIN STREAK CONTINUES
HUBBARD, Ohio – South Range (5-6) has four Raiders post double digits for their third straight conference road victory. Winless on the season, the Hubbard Eagles (0-12) road the back of Gavin Rybicki’s strong first three minutes to take an early 7-2 lead. South Range’s Landon Moore would respond with a strong finish to the period, finishing with all seven of the South Range points to close the gap to just three at the end of one.
ysnlive.com
VIKINGS USE BIG SECOND HALF TO ESCAPE LOWELLVILLE
Thursday night saw conference competition continue in The Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference (MVAC), with two solid programs on the Scarlet Division side of the conference in The Waterloo Vikings and The Lowellville Rockets, who were set to square-off in their second and final regular-season meeting. Despite losing some key pieces a year ago, Coach Modelski and company still brought forth a competitive squad that sported a respectable 7-7 record heading into Thursday night. On the other side, Waterloo would be fresh off their first conference loss of the season to The Springfield Tigers, leaving The Vikings looking for a bounce back game.
ysnlive.com
SOUTH RANGE BACK TO WINNING WAYS
CANFIELD OH- After having back to back close battles with top tier conference opponents not go their way, South Range was chomping at the big to be back at home. They hoped that the friendly confines of the Raiders gym would get them back to winning. They welcomed in a Hubbard team they only beat by three points in their first meeting. This one was just as tough as the last as the Eagles and Raiders jockeyed for position all night. After a 10-8 first quarter, the Raiders got some space before halftime leading 20-14. Hubbard had one chance in the third where they made a run and took a 22-21 lead in the third quarter. Almost immediately Emma Cunningham buried a three to put the Raiders back ahead. The Raiders lead was pushed back to six, 28-22 by the end of the third. They’d win the final frame 10-7 and get away with a 38-29 win.
‘We’re not going to lose him’: Coach saves 17-year-old Akron baseball player’s life
"I put my hand over his heart and I didn’t feel a heartbeat," said coach Scott Koenig.
2 big names to play Youngstown this year
Two big-name music acts are coming to downtown Youngstown in the next few months.
spectrumnews1.com
Pinball wizard turns collection of a lifetime into new business
WARREN, Ohio — Rob Berk has enjoyed pinball since he was a kid growing up in Warren in the 1960s. “The more I played, the more I enjoyed it and I got hooked,” said the Warren business owner and pinball enthusiast. As he got older, the Ohio State...
Three fantastic places to get a great breakfast in Akron
When you want a good breakfast in town, most people mention Fred's Diner or Molly Browns. But those are just two of the many options you have in town. There are so many more. Here are three great places you need to try for breakfast.
One Tank Trip: Rhonda’s Emerald Diner
In this week's One Tank Trip, we head to Rhonda's Emerald Diner, a place that turns out all those old-time diner favorites.
The richest woman in Ohio
They used to say, "The fastest way to become a millionaire is to become a billionaire and then buy a sports team." That's not the case anymore. During the pandemic-impacted 2020 season, the average National Football team value increased 14%, to $3.48 billion, the largest gain in five years. With lucrative recent media deals, unwavering brand loyalty, and the opportunity to be a local hero, owning a sports team is a brilliant investment.
27 First News
Deandre Travon Lamont Williams, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deandre Travon Lamont Williams was born on November 28, 1994, to parents Jacqueline Chante Thompkins and Anthony Lamont Williams. He departed his earthly life on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Deandre attended Hardly Elementary, Liberty Middle school and Liberty High School in Youngstown, Ohio and later...
27 First News
Joseph Lawan Sanders, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Lawan Sanders, affectionately called JoJo or Black Joe, was born October 27, 1971, to Donna Marie Sanders and Joseph Jena (Butch) Williams in Youngstown, Ohio. He was greeted by his ancestors on Saturday, December 17, 2022. He attended Youngstown City Schools. He was employed...
Poland benefit scheduled for man battling cancer
The Sons of the American Legion in Poland are coming together to help one of their own.
denver7.com
Residents of Ohio assisted living center bare it all for a good cause
BARBERTON, Ohio (WEWS) — Residents of Pleasant Pointe Assisted Living Center in Barberton, Ohio, bared it all for a good cause in the center’s 2023 "nude" calendar. When Teresa Bachtel, Pleasant Pointe’s activity director, asked several of the residents to be part of the calendar, they jumped at the opportunity.
27 First News
Deborah McCoy, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah McCoy, 71, of 2249 Wick Street SE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 10:37 p.m. at Austintown Healthcare Center. She was born March 18, 1951 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of John Howard and Ola Jordan McCoy. Deborah was employed...
Three Ohio Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
cranberryeagle.com
Family-owned for decades, Furniture Galleries closing
PENN TWP — After spanning three generations and more than 60 years in business, Furniture Galleries will close its doors following a liquidation sale beginning Jan. 18. The family-owned business sells home furnishings at 465 Pittsburgh Road. “We have had really great fortune to have such great customers,” owner...
