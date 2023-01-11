ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ysnlive.com

OWENS OWNS THE NIGHT

AUSTINTOWN OH- The All-American Conference (AAC), despite just five teams as representatives, always has tough, hard-nosed and competitive matchups amongst the five member schools. Friday night’s meeting between The Howland Tigers and The Austintown-Fitch Falcons was no different! Dating back to 2018, Howland and Fitch were 5-5 against one another in their last ten matchups. Squaring-off with each other earlier this month at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse up in Cleveland, Fitch got out to an early run and capitalized through four quarters, claiming victory 50-29 against Howland at The Home of The Cavs. The second time around, the host site for this matchup was at the friendly confines of Austintown-Fitch High School!
AUSTINTOWN, OH
ysnlive.com

BADGER ABLE TO HANG ON

KINSMAN,OHIO- The Badger Braves returned to play tonight on throwback night as they were honoring the Vernon Bluestreaks by wearing their uniforms. The Braves took on the Mathews Mustangs, in what was a back and forth game all the way through. The Braves held a small 23-18 lead at the half.
KINSMAN, OH
ysnlive.com

RAIDERS WIN STREAK CONTINUES

HUBBARD, Ohio – South Range (5-6) has four Raiders post double digits for their third straight conference road victory. Winless on the season, the Hubbard Eagles (0-12) road the back of Gavin Rybicki’s strong first three minutes to take an early 7-2 lead. South Range’s Landon Moore would respond with a strong finish to the period, finishing with all seven of the South Range points to close the gap to just three at the end of one.
HUBBARD, OH
ysnlive.com

VIKINGS USE BIG SECOND HALF TO ESCAPE LOWELLVILLE

Thursday night saw conference competition continue in The Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference (MVAC), with two solid programs on the Scarlet Division side of the conference in The Waterloo Vikings and The Lowellville Rockets, who were set to square-off in their second and final regular-season meeting. Despite losing some key pieces a year ago, Coach Modelski and company still brought forth a competitive squad that sported a respectable 7-7 record heading into Thursday night. On the other side, Waterloo would be fresh off their first conference loss of the season to The Springfield Tigers, leaving The Vikings looking for a bounce back game.
LOWELLVILLE, OH
ysnlive.com

SOUTH RANGE BACK TO WINNING WAYS

CANFIELD OH- After having back to back close battles with top tier conference opponents not go their way, South Range was chomping at the big to be back at home. They hoped that the friendly confines of the Raiders gym would get them back to winning. They welcomed in a Hubbard team they only beat by three points in their first meeting. This one was just as tough as the last as the Eagles and Raiders jockeyed for position all night. After a 10-8 first quarter, the Raiders got some space before halftime leading 20-14. Hubbard had one chance in the third where they made a run and took a 22-21 lead in the third quarter. Almost immediately Emma Cunningham buried a three to put the Raiders back ahead. The Raiders lead was pushed back to six, 28-22 by the end of the third. They’d win the final frame 10-7 and get away with a 38-29 win.
CANFIELD, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Pinball wizard turns collection of a lifetime into new business

WARREN, Ohio — Rob Berk has enjoyed pinball since he was a kid growing up in Warren in the 1960s. “The more I played, the more I enjoyed it and I got hooked,” said the Warren business owner and pinball enthusiast. As he got older, the Ohio State...
WARREN, OH
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Ohio

They used to say, "The fastest way to become a millionaire is to become a billionaire and then buy a sports team." That's not the case anymore. During the pandemic-impacted 2020 season, the average National Football team value increased 14%, to $3.48 billion, the largest gain in five years. With lucrative recent media deals, unwavering brand loyalty, and the opportunity to be a local hero, owning a sports team is a brilliant investment.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Deandre Travon Lamont Williams, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deandre Travon Lamont Williams was born on November 28, 1994, to parents Jacqueline Chante Thompkins and Anthony Lamont Williams. He departed his earthly life on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Deandre attended Hardly Elementary, Liberty Middle school and Liberty High School in Youngstown, Ohio and later...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Joseph Lawan Sanders, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Lawan Sanders, affectionately called JoJo or Black Joe, was born October 27, 1971, to Donna Marie Sanders and Joseph Jena (Butch) Williams in Youngstown, Ohio. He was greeted by his ancestors on Saturday, December 17, 2022. He attended Youngstown City Schools. He was employed...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
denver7.com

Residents of Ohio assisted living center bare it all for a good cause

BARBERTON, Ohio (WEWS) — Residents of Pleasant Pointe Assisted Living Center in Barberton, Ohio, bared it all for a good cause in the center’s 2023 "nude" calendar. When Teresa Bachtel, Pleasant Pointe’s activity director, asked several of the residents to be part of the calendar, they jumped at the opportunity.
BARBERTON, OH
27 First News

Deborah McCoy, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah McCoy, 71, of 2249 Wick Street SE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 10:37 p.m. at Austintown Healthcare Center. She was born March 18, 1951 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of John Howard and Ola Jordan McCoy. Deborah was employed...
WARREN, OH
cranberryeagle.com

Family-owned for decades, Furniture Galleries closing

PENN TWP — After spanning three generations and more than 60 years in business, Furniture Galleries will close its doors following a liquidation sale beginning Jan. 18. The family-owned business sells home furnishings at 465 Pittsburgh Road. “We have had really great fortune to have such great customers,” owner...
BUTLER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy