Holstein, IA

KPVI Newschannel 6

Former Superintendent Paul Gausman suing Sioux City School District, Board President Dan Greenwell and three other board members

SIOUX CITY — Former Sioux City Superintendent Paul Gausman is suing the Sioux City Community School District and multiple school board members for alleged violations of open meeting laws. The lawsuit filed in Woodbury County District Court on Wednesday claims school board members Dan Greenwell, Jan George, Taylor Goodvin...
SIOUX CITY, IA

