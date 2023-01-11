Read full article on original website
Stone: Some Quiet contemplation
As we swing into the doldrums of mid-January (the original reason for Wintersköl, one may recall), it does appear that the valley has once again survived the annual heavy-metal invasion of the Aspen Air Force: private jets wafting their billionaire owners to their second-, third-, fourth-, or even fifth houses. (Not “homes,” please.)
Seay: You can make a real difference
Another year is here. Can you believe it? What did you do in 2022 that made a difference? Are you looking for a way to increase your kindness quotient this year? Little kindnesses here and there can make someone’s day, yet the effects are ephemeral. You can do more. I promise. Kindness is contagious, and the youth right here in our valley need us to show them we care.
