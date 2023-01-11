ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Noisecreep

Metallica Release Footage of Thin Lizzy ‘Borderline’ Cover Debut from 2022 ‘Helping Hands’ Concert

If you somehow missed out on either attending or watching the stream of Metallica's 2022 All Within My Hands foundation "Helping Hands" benefit show, Metallica have you covered for one of the special moments. During their performance, they debuted a new cover song, taking on the Thin Lizzy track "Borderline" as one of the night's special treats.
TEXAS STATE
Noisecreep

Watch 10-Year-Old Crush Metallica’s ‘Lux Aeterna’ on Drums

Metallica are back with new music, and that's got music fans buzzing. YouTube has already given us players altering the lyrics or delivering their own guitar solo for the new song "Lux Æterna," and now we've got an aspiring 10-year-old drummer taking a turn behind the kit replicating Lars Ulrich's hits and beats from "Lux Æterna" as seen in the video toward the bottom of this post.
Whiskey Riff

Post Malone Says He Smokes About 45 Cigarettes A Day: “Johnny Cash Smoked His Whole Life And He Sounded Cool”

Big fan of the heaters, eh? Post Malone just may be the most intriguing artist in any genre of music. From his wildly positive personality, the face tats, unique mix of hip-hop, rap, and R&B, and his love for country music, he’s the kinda guy you’d absolutely love to grab a beer with. He also just seems like the nicest, most humble, down to Earth superstar on the planet. The man made an appearance on the Full Send podcast, and was asked […] The post Post Malone Says He Smokes About 45 Cigarettes A Day: “Johnny Cash Smoked His Whole Life And He Sounded Cool” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CALIFORNIA STATE
buzzfeednews.com

Seth Rogen Recalled The “Very Loaded Moment” In 2006 When Tom Cruise Apparently Tried To Convince Him And Judd Apatow To Join Scientology In A Resurfaced Clip

In case you missed it, Tom Cruise inadvertently found himself at the center of controversy this week after Jerrod Carmichael made a joke about Scientology while hosting the Golden Globes on Tuesday night. At one point during the broadcast, Jerrod emerged onstage carrying three Golden Globe statuettes. #GoldenGlobes host Jerrod...
Variety

‘The DOC,’ Documentary About Rapper Who Lost His Voice in Car Accident, Acquired by Vertical Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

Vertical Entertainment has landed North American rights to “The DOC,” a documentary about a rap legend whose life and career was upended after a near-fatal accident. The DOC, a hip-hop lyricist and producer who wrote for NWA and Dr. Dre, was involved in a 1989 car crash that took his voice. “The DOC,” directed Dave Caplan, picks up 30 years later as he considers a dangerous experimental surgery that could restore his vocal cords. Vertical will release the movie in theaters in the spring of 2023, following its world premiere at last year’s Tribeca Film Festival. “The DOC is an incredible talent...
Noisecreep

Obituary’s Don Tardy – My 10 Favorite Albums When I Was a Teenager

Obituary drummer Don Tardy is here to share his 10 favorite albums when he was a teenager. When it comes to Obituary and its co-founding drummer, influence is something that is impossible to ignore, from their own personal inspirations to the inspiration they've had on countless others. The iconic Florida death metal brigade is among the most immediately recognizable acts — Don's brother Jon discharging CHUD-like vocals on every swampy, brick-laying track that goes heavy on groove and never dares to unleash a blast beat.
FLORIDA STATE
SheKnows

Britney Spears' Ex-Fiancé Jason Trawick Made a Rare Comment About the Pop Star Needing ‘Guidance’ During Conservatorship Years

Britney Spears’ ex-fiancé Jason Trawick has something to say about the pop star’s conservatorship over a decade after they split up. His rare commentary may not please all #FreeBritney fans, but he seems to want the best for his former girlfriend.  The Hollywood agent to high-powered clients like Hilary Duff and Paris Hilton discussed his thoughts on the Kevco, The Company Podcast with Kevin Connelly. Trawick’s relationship with Spears was strictly business when they first met in 2006 after her brother Bryan Spears introduced them while looking for representation for her in the entertainment industry. Their partnership turned romantic a year...
Noisecreep

Richie Faulkner Names the Judas Priest Song He Most Enjoys Playing Live

Richie Faulkner has now enjoyed over a decade of playing Judas Priest music, taking over guitar duties in 2011 after K.K. Downing stepped away from the band, and over that time he's had the chance to play many of the classics that drew his admiration before he even joined the group. So during a chat with Houston's Eagle + Rock Rage Radio host Harley Roxx, the guitarist shared which of the band's songs has become his favorite to play live.
guitar.com

Wolfgang Van Halen and Matt Bruck on the future of EVH Gear: “Ed left us buckets and buckets of ideas”

Wolfgang Van Halen and Matt Bruck have weighed in on the future of EVH Gear, revealing that the late Eddie Van Halen had left behind a variety of concepts to execute. In a new interview with Guitar World, the two partners of EVH Gear discussed the continuing influence of Eddie on the brand, as well as shedding some light on the future of EVH Gear. “Ed left buckets and buckets of ideas for us to develop,” Bruck told the outlet, adding that the duo have committed to delivering all of Eddie’s ideas.
Noisecreep

Noisecreep

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
259K+
Views
ABOUT

From metal to rock, weve got the latest music videos, songs and exclusive interviews with hard rock, classic rock and metal bands.

 https://noisecreep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy