Metallica Release Footage of Thin Lizzy ‘Borderline’ Cover Debut from 2022 ‘Helping Hands’ Concert
If you somehow missed out on either attending or watching the stream of Metallica's 2022 All Within My Hands foundation "Helping Hands" benefit show, Metallica have you covered for one of the special moments. During their performance, they debuted a new cover song, taking on the Thin Lizzy track "Borderline" as one of the night's special treats.
Watch 10-Year-Old Crush Metallica’s ‘Lux Aeterna’ on Drums
Metallica are back with new music, and that's got music fans buzzing. YouTube has already given us players altering the lyrics or delivering their own guitar solo for the new song "Lux Æterna," and now we've got an aspiring 10-year-old drummer taking a turn behind the kit replicating Lars Ulrich's hits and beats from "Lux Æterna" as seen in the video toward the bottom of this post.
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's Letter
A Texas woman publicly shamed her father after he sent her a letter threatening ‘she will be homeless’ if she pursued her relationship with her black boyfriend. Stephanie Hicks, a woman from Keller, Texas, shared a letter on Twitter, saying she had ‘disrespected her family in every way’ by having a black boyfriend.
‘Sister Wives’: Madison Accuses Meri Brown of Being a ‘Monster’ in Old Deleted Tweets in Light of Paedons’ Allegations
In light of Paedon Brown's allegations about 'Sister Wives' star, Meri Brown's behavior, Madison Brush's deleted tweets from 2019 have resurfaced, where she allegedly calls Meri 'abusive.'
Post Malone Says He Smokes About 45 Cigarettes A Day: “Johnny Cash Smoked His Whole Life And He Sounded Cool”
Big fan of the heaters, eh? Post Malone just may be the most intriguing artist in any genre of music. From his wildly positive personality, the face tats, unique mix of hip-hop, rap, and R&B, and his love for country music, he’s the kinda guy you’d absolutely love to grab a beer with. He also just seems like the nicest, most humble, down to Earth superstar on the planet. The man made an appearance on the Full Send podcast, and was asked […] The post Post Malone Says He Smokes About 45 Cigarettes A Day: “Johnny Cash Smoked His Whole Life And He Sounded Cool” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Andrew Tate is feuding with Logan Paul from lockup: 'Even in Romanian Prison they talk about Logan Paul being a scammer'
Tate and Paul have been embroiled in a long-standing feud. This week, the two beefed on Twitter again, exchanging barbs about the Matrix.
Evan Peters Has Been Called Out By One Of Jeffrey Dahmer’s Victim’s Moms After He Won A Golden Globe For Playing The Serial Killer
“It's a shame that people can take our tragedy and make money.”
buzzfeednews.com
Seth Rogen Recalled The “Very Loaded Moment” In 2006 When Tom Cruise Apparently Tried To Convince Him And Judd Apatow To Join Scientology In A Resurfaced Clip
In case you missed it, Tom Cruise inadvertently found himself at the center of controversy this week after Jerrod Carmichael made a joke about Scientology while hosting the Golden Globes on Tuesday night. At one point during the broadcast, Jerrod emerged onstage carrying three Golden Globe statuettes. #GoldenGlobes host Jerrod...
‘The DOC,’ Documentary About Rapper Who Lost His Voice in Car Accident, Acquired by Vertical Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)
Vertical Entertainment has landed North American rights to “The DOC,” a documentary about a rap legend whose life and career was upended after a near-fatal accident. The DOC, a hip-hop lyricist and producer who wrote for NWA and Dr. Dre, was involved in a 1989 car crash that took his voice. “The DOC,” directed Dave Caplan, picks up 30 years later as he considers a dangerous experimental surgery that could restore his vocal cords. Vertical will release the movie in theaters in the spring of 2023, following its world premiere at last year’s Tribeca Film Festival. “The DOC is an incredible talent...
Obituary’s Don Tardy – My 10 Favorite Albums When I Was a Teenager
Obituary drummer Don Tardy is here to share his 10 favorite albums when he was a teenager. When it comes to Obituary and its co-founding drummer, influence is something that is impossible to ignore, from their own personal inspirations to the inspiration they've had on countless others. The iconic Florida death metal brigade is among the most immediately recognizable acts — Don's brother Jon discharging CHUD-like vocals on every swampy, brick-laying track that goes heavy on groove and never dares to unleash a blast beat.
Gwen Stefani responds to accusations of cultural appropriation, says she is "a little bit of a Japanese girl"
Gwen Stefani was questioned about the reactions to the use of Japanese cultural influences in her music and beauty brands over the years
Britney Spears' Ex-Fiancé Jason Trawick Made a Rare Comment About the Pop Star Needing ‘Guidance’ During Conservatorship Years
Britney Spears’ ex-fiancé Jason Trawick has something to say about the pop star’s conservatorship over a decade after they split up. His rare commentary may not please all #FreeBritney fans, but he seems to want the best for his former girlfriend. The Hollywood agent to high-powered clients like Hilary Duff and Paris Hilton discussed his thoughts on the Kevco, The Company Podcast with Kevin Connelly. Trawick’s relationship with Spears was strictly business when they first met in 2006 after her brother Bryan Spears introduced them while looking for representation for her in the entertainment industry. Their partnership turned romantic a year...
wegotthiscovered.com
Tom Cruise created G-Force acclimation system so his ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ co-stars would stop throwing up
If you’ve seen Top Gun: Maverick, and let’s be honest most people have (it made like a billion dollars), then you know how incredible and also uncomfortable some of those jet scenes were in the movie. Turns out they were so bad that Tom Cruise found a way to help his fellow actors with G-force induced nausea.
wegotthiscovered.com
Colin Farrell apologizes for the biggest disaster of his career, but he was happy to keep the $20 million paycheck
No actor in Hollywood hits it out of the park every time, but few have experienced disaster on such a scale as Colin Farrell and Oliver Stone, who poured everything they had into historical epic Alexander, only to see the long-gestating passion project go up in flames. The Academy Award-winning...
Richie Faulkner Names the Judas Priest Song He Most Enjoys Playing Live
Richie Faulkner has now enjoyed over a decade of playing Judas Priest music, taking over guitar duties in 2011 after K.K. Downing stepped away from the band, and over that time he's had the chance to play many of the classics that drew his admiration before he even joined the group. So during a chat with Houston's Eagle + Rock Rage Radio host Harley Roxx, the guitarist shared which of the band's songs has become his favorite to play live.
guitar.com
Wolfgang Van Halen and Matt Bruck on the future of EVH Gear: “Ed left us buckets and buckets of ideas”
Wolfgang Van Halen and Matt Bruck have weighed in on the future of EVH Gear, revealing that the late Eddie Van Halen had left behind a variety of concepts to execute. In a new interview with Guitar World, the two partners of EVH Gear discussed the continuing influence of Eddie on the brand, as well as shedding some light on the future of EVH Gear. “Ed left buckets and buckets of ideas for us to develop,” Bruck told the outlet, adding that the duo have committed to delivering all of Eddie’s ideas.
Tony Iommi Says Tony Martin-Era Black Sabbath Albums Will Be Reissued in 2023
There's a lot of new rock and metal music to look forward to that'll come out in 2023, but we'll also be getting some special reissues as well, especially from Black Sabbath. Tony Iommi has confirmed that the band's albums featuring Tony Martin will be re-released sometime in the next year.
Robotic Band Playing Metallica Still Isn’t as Tight as James Hetfield’s Right Hand
One Hacker Band is the brainchild of one serious techie who has modded a guitar, bass and drum kit with programmed robotic components that then play songs by iconic artists such as Nirvana and Metallica. But these robots still don't have a picking technique quite as tight as James Hetfield and that dominant right hand of his.
What Rock + Metal Musicians Think of Rolling Stone’s 200 Greatest Singers List
Listen, we get it, lists can be frustrating. Every time a publication posts a list, they're essentially asking for trouble. Rolling Stone's recently-published list of the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time stirred up a lot of commotion on the internet this week. Rolling Stone even expected that people would...
Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe Explains ‘Most Complicated’ Part of Being a Professional Musician
For those who are thinking about starting a career in music, there may be a lot of things that you're curious about, especially what challenges you may endure. Fortunately, Lamb of God's Randy Blythe has shared his perspective on what he finds to be the "most complicated" part of being a professional musician.
Noisecreep
