Summit Daily News
Basalt ski instructor dies in accident at Aspen Highlands
ASPEN HIGHLANDS — Basalt local Dave Turner died Jan. 5, two days after striking a tree in a skiing accident at Aspen Highlands. At 12:56 p.m. on Jan. 3, ski patrol received a call that Turner, 70, went off the catwalk into a tree at the bottom of Why Not, where the run intersects the Oly catwalk, according to an email Wednesday from Aspen Skiing Co. He was not wearing a helmet.
America's highest chairlift officially open for the season in Colorado
Much of the American West has been getting pounded with snow in recent weeks, making it possible to open high-elevation terrain around the state. This includes the highest chairlift in North America, found in Colorado's Summit County. Reaching an elevation of 12,840 feet above sea level and providing access to...
Curious Nature: The joy and heartbreak of Colorado’s current snowpack
At of the beginning of January the snowpack depth in the Upper Colorado Headwaters, which includes Eagle County, is 126% of average for this time of year. If you are a local snow slider, you are well aware of the spectacular snowfall we have received this season. While there was...
Summit Daily News
International Snow Sculpture Championships plans to descend on Breckenridge soon
Snow sculptors from all over the world will descend on Breckenridge from Jan. 23 to Feb. 1 to transform 12-foot-tall, 25-ton-blocks of packed powder into intricate works of art. Twelve teams — hailing from Germany, Italy, Lithuania, Great Britain, Denmark, India and Switzerland, Vermont, Wisconsin and Breckenridge — will sculpt...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Colorado
Cheapism put the spotlight on every state's best under-the-radar destination.
Aspen Daily News
Longtime Aspen cabbie bucking the rules again
Longtime Aspen cab driver Phil Sullivan is running afoul of the law again, having racked up numerous trespassing citations over the last six months after allegedly loitering and soliciting passengers around the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport’s curbside pickup area. The 86-year-old — who does not have a commercial taxi license...
23-year-old skier dies in accident at Vail
GRAND JUNCTION (KREX) — A 23-year-old male has died due to the result of a ski accident at Vail Resort. Vail Mountain ski patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends Beth Howard, Vail Mountain vice president & chief operating officer The guest was […]
Aspen Times
Stone: Some Quiet contemplation
As we swing into the doldrums of mid-January (the original reason for Wintersköl, one may recall), it does appear that the valley has once again survived the annual heavy-metal invasion of the Aspen Air Force: private jets wafting their billionaire owners to their second-, third-, fourth-, or even fifth houses. (Not “homes,” please.)
Skier dies two days after collision in Aspen, Colorado
According to a January 11 press release from the Pitkin County Coroner's Office, a skier has died following an accident that took place in Aspen, Colorado on January 3. The skier, identified as David Turner, 70 and of Basalt, succumbed to his injuries on January 5, with the cause of death being stated as blunt force trauma.
Skier dies at Aspen Highlands after crashing into a tree
A skier at Aspen Highlands died on Jan. 5 after he crashed into a tree a couple days earlier.
Dozens come together to find lost dog in Frisco during winter storms
The owners of Capone, an 11-year-old dog living in the mountains of Colorado, say it's not uncommon for him to wander off for a second or two. But it is not common for him to be missing for more than 30 minutes. "That's when I knew something was wrong," owner Kyle Aprill said.Aprill admits he made a mistake Sunday night by not keeping Capone close to him outdoors when he was quickly moving some cars around in a parking lot before bed. When he finished, Capone was nowhere to be seen. That was the start of a 2 day constant search...
Aspen Times
Seay: You can make a real difference
Another year is here. Can you believe it? What did you do in 2022 that made a difference? Are you looking for a way to increase your kindness quotient this year? Little kindnesses here and there can make someone’s day, yet the effects are ephemeral. You can do more. I promise. Kindness is contagious, and the youth right here in our valley need us to show them we care.
kdnk.org
Carbondale Roundup: Trustees approve development agreement for Town Center, proclaim new Chacos Park at 4th and Main
Carbondale Trustees on Tuesday approved a draft of the Community Housing Plan, which calls for doubling town-owned affordable housing and deed restricted units by 2032. Trustees also approved a development agreement with Art Space for the Town Center lot adjacent to Thunder River Theatre. The firm will own and operate the buildings, and the residential units won’t solely be set aside for artists. Art Space reps will visit Carbondale next week for work sessions and to meet with potential subcontractors. According to the Sopris Sun, the Greater Roaring Fork Valley Housing Coalition, which includes representatives from Carbondale, will meet on Jan. 19 to continue its work seeking state and federal grants for the development of affordable housing.
Traffic stacks up as 'safety closures' plague mountain travel in Colorado
Amid slick conditions and a number of crashes, multiple closures are in place in Colorado's high country. Two key closures that are in place and causing travel delays include a closure of westbound I-70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel (crash west of tunnel, announced at 11:47 AM) and a closure of eastbound I-70 in the Silverthorne area (announced at 12:04 PM).
East Eagle proposed zone district could make space for big box stores
125 acres of land at the east end of Chambers Ave. in Eagle is facing designation as a new zoning district within the town. While the town will see an expansive recode review and adoption later this year, Eagle Planning and Zoning commission members look to establish the new zone by the end of February.
Aspen Daily News
Pitkin County commissioners gamble on ranch stance
Pitkin County commissioners are gambling that their stance on a development proposal for a 462-acre ranch near Carbondale won’t backfire and result in higher density. The owners of the Turnabout Ranch, formerly known as Tybar Ranch, are sitting on approvals for a rural subdivision that were granted by Pitkin County in 2000. But recent buyers Sarah Willeman Doran and Brendan Doran have a different vision and proposed substantial alterations.
