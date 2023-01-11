ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Retro 102.5

You’re Really Likely to Meet Celebrities at this Colorado Hotel

It's pretty common knowledge that one of the best towns in Colorado for stumbling upon celebrities is Aspen. In fact, not only is the town itself world-famous for reasons including the large number of famous people who spend time there but there is one hotel in particular that is known as a celebrity hot spot as well.
ASPEN, CO
Summit Daily News

Basalt ski instructor dies in accident at Aspen Highlands

ASPEN HIGHLANDS — Basalt local Dave Turner died Jan. 5, two days after striking a tree in a skiing accident at Aspen Highlands. At 12:56 p.m. on Jan. 3, ski patrol received a call that Turner, 70, went off the catwalk into a tree at the bottom of Why Not, where the run intersects the Oly catwalk, according to an email Wednesday from Aspen Skiing Co. He was not wearing a helmet.
BASALT, CO
Aspen Daily News

Longtime Aspen cabbie bucking the rules again

Longtime Aspen cab driver Phil Sullivan is running afoul of the law again, having racked up numerous trespassing citations over the last six months after allegedly loitering and soliciting passengers around the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport’s curbside pickup area. The 86-year-old — who does not have a commercial taxi license...
ASPEN, CO
KREX

23-year-old skier dies in accident at Vail

GRAND JUNCTION (KREX) — A 23-year-old male has died due to the result of a ski accident at Vail Resort. Vail Mountain ski patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends Beth Howard, Vail Mountain vice president & chief operating officer The guest was […]
VAIL, CO
Aspen Times

Stone: Some Quiet contemplation

As we swing into the doldrums of mid-January (the original reason for Wintersköl, one may recall), it does appear that the valley has once again survived the annual heavy-metal invasion of the Aspen Air Force: private jets wafting their billionaire owners to their second-, third-, fourth-, or even fifth houses. (Not “homes,” please.)
ASPEN, CO
OutThere Colorado

Skier dies two days after collision in Aspen, Colorado

According to a January 11 press release from the Pitkin County Coroner's Office, a skier has died following an accident that took place in Aspen, Colorado on January 3. The skier, identified as David Turner, 70 and of Basalt, succumbed to his injuries on January 5, with the cause of death being stated as blunt force trauma.
ASPEN, CO
CBS Denver

Dozens come together to find lost dog in Frisco during winter storms

The owners of Capone, an 11-year-old dog living in the mountains of Colorado, say it's not uncommon for him to wander off for a second or two. But it is not common for him to be missing for more than 30 minutes. "That's when I knew something was wrong," owner Kyle Aprill said.Aprill admits he made a mistake Sunday night by not keeping Capone close to him outdoors when he was quickly moving some cars around in a parking lot before bed. When he finished, Capone was nowhere to be seen. That was the start of a 2 day constant search...
FRISCO, CO
Aspen Times

Seay: You can make a real difference

Another year is here. Can you believe it? What did you do in 2022 that made a difference? Are you looking for a way to increase your kindness quotient this year? Little kindnesses here and there can make someone’s day, yet the effects are ephemeral. You can do more. I promise. Kindness is contagious, and the youth right here in our valley need us to show them we care.
ASPEN, CO
kdnk.org

Carbondale Roundup: Trustees approve development agreement for Town Center, proclaim new Chacos Park at 4th and Main

Carbondale Trustees on Tuesday approved a draft of the Community Housing Plan, which calls for doubling town-owned affordable housing and deed restricted units by 2032. Trustees also approved a development agreement with Art Space for the Town Center lot adjacent to Thunder River Theatre. The firm will own and operate the buildings, and the residential units won’t solely be set aside for artists. Art Space reps will visit Carbondale next week for work sessions and to meet with potential subcontractors. According to the Sopris Sun, the Greater Roaring Fork Valley Housing Coalition, which includes representatives from Carbondale, will meet on Jan. 19 to continue its work seeking state and federal grants for the development of affordable housing.
CARBONDALE, CO
Aspen Daily News

Pitkin County commissioners gamble on ranch stance

Pitkin County commissioners are gambling that their stance on a development proposal for a 462-acre ranch near Carbondale won’t backfire and result in higher density. The owners of the Turnabout Ranch, formerly known as Tybar Ranch, are sitting on approvals for a rural subdivision that were granted by Pitkin County in 2000. But recent buyers Sarah Willeman Doran and Brendan Doran have a different vision and proposed substantial alterations.
PITKIN COUNTY, CO

