Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Justice coalition aims to force change after death of Native mother
A group of Native American activists in South Dakota and their supporters have refined their demands for Pennington County officials following the death of a young woman who’d been arrested in Rapid City, and they plan to meet weekly all winter long to push for their demands to be met.
kotatv.com
Rapid City man convicted for illegal possession of multiple firearms
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for possession of several guns, some of them stolen. In June of 2021, in Rapid City, John Winn, a previously convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing firearms, was found in possession of a SIG Sauer Incorporated, model P320, 9x19 mm Parabellum caliber, semi-automatic pistol; a Colt’s Patent Firearms Manufacturing Company, model Combat Commander, .45 AUTO caliber, semi-automatic pistol; a Sturm, Ruger & Company Incorporated, model LCR, .357 Magnum caliber, double-action-only revolver; and a Taurus, model PT145, .45 AUTO caliber, semi-automatic pistol, which were found after Winn came into contact with law enforcement.
KEVN
Rapid City salon owner helps patients battle cancer
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Focus on You Beauty Spa owner Stephanie Cole found out she had cancer last year. Now, Cole gives haircuts at her salon, raising money to help other cancer patients pay their rent. These haircuts happen every Wednesday, from noon to 6 p.m. on a walk...
newscenter1.tv
The ones who got away: 5 most-wanted fugitives in the Black Hills area
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Whether it’s escaped inmates or wanted suspects, the South Dakota Department of Corrections and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office maintain lists of the fugitives that they’re currently seeking. Here’s a highlight of some of the most highly sought individuals:
KEVN
AG: Rapid City police shooting ‘justified’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City police were cleared of any wrongdoing in a deadly shooting of a man Nov. 18, 2022. The summary, released Thursday by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office, says a Division of Criminal Investigation review “indicates that a Rapid City Police officer was justified in the shooting death of a man who charged at the officer during an incident.”
newscenter1.tv
Guess what the students at General Beadle Elementary chose to name the new K9 for RCPD
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Friday, January 13 was the day that the newest member of the RCPD K9 team got a name. The name? Hooni! Students at General Beadle Elementary School were the ones who chose the name. The name is apparently a reference to Hoonigan, a racing organization...
KELOLAND TV
Not enough nurses to care for state’s veterans, VA says
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Veterans Home is not immune to the problems facing nursing homes across the state. Officials with the state Department of Veterans Affairs met with the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations on Thursday morning to discuss budgetary needs and said the Veterans Home in Hot Springs is seeing continued growth in revenue thanks in part to the prevailing rate that many veterans qualify for, which provides a higher rate of reimbursement from the Federal Department of Veteran Affairs.
kotatv.com
Murder Trial: Witness claims Absolu alluded to killings
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Arson Absolu who was charged with the murders of Charles Red Willow, Ashley Nagy, and Dakota Zaiser continued today. Both witnesses were given immunity for their testimonies today. The first witness stated that Absolu would bring drugs from New York to Rapid City to be...
gowatertown.net
Jackley: Deadly force justified in officer-involved shooting in Rapid City
PIERRE, S.D.–South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley (pictured) says a Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) review indicates that a Rapid City Police officer WAS justified in the shooting death of a man who charged at the officer during an incident Nov. 18, 2022 in Rapid City. The officer had...
KELOLAND TV
Officer justified in shooting; Warm weekend in store; Chaotic towing season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know First@4. Rapid City Police officer was justified in a deadly shooting last November, according to the Department of Criminal Investigation and the Attorney General. The weather pattern next week is looking more active. Three...
KELOLAND TV
Snow-covered ground preventing warmer temperatures
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The next couple days have temperatures warming to near freezing in eastern KELOLAND, and much warmer in western South Dakota, even near 60 in Rapid City. But there is even warmer air above us that just doesn’t want to mix to the surface.
newscenter1.tv
What is next for the renovations to Rapid City’s Dinosaur Park? Check it out here!
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Not even the cold weather and snow from December could stop the construction crew from working on the renovations to Dinosaur Park in Rapid City. The renovation project, which began in September of 2022, is to be partially funded with a Vision Fund grant. $1.6 million has been set aside to help cover the $3.5 million project, which will include remodeling of the steps to the park and surrounding structures, along with designing a trail going up to the park from the visitor center that will be more accessible for visitors of all abilities.
YAHOO!
Outgoing Sturgis city manager honored for 17 years of service
STURGIS — Outgoing Sturgis City Manager Michael Hughes was recognized for his 17 years of service as he prepares to leave the city government position for a new career outside municipal service. Mayor Jeff Mullins read and presented Hughes with a proclamation, highlighting the economic and infrastructure growth seen under his tenure.
KELOLAND TV
Mild weekend ahead; Rain and snow chances Monday
It’s another morning of fog in KELOLAND. Thick fog was showing up on our Aberdeen LIVE CAM as of 7am. This dense fog advisory will last through mid morning, with improvement in visibility expected into the afternoon as warmer air begins to move across KELOLAND. Here’s a closer look...
kotatv.com
More variety this year for Restaurant Week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This year’s Restaurant Week (Jan. 13-22) is expanding dining options in Rapid City. This time the options include coffee shops and bakeries. Diners will have a variety of places to choose from with 14 business participating. All are located in downtown Rapid City and they have started prepping for all the hungry people.
KELOLAND TV
Scattered blowing snow today; Milder weekend ahead
Winds have increased across parts of southern and eastern KELOLAND this morning. This has brought patchy blowing and drifting snow, along with areas of black ice to roads in southeastern KELOLAND. The areas shaded in white on the map below indicate where patchy blowing snow has been a bit more...
hubcityradio.com
Secretary Kellie Wasko testify in front of Senate Judiciary Committee
PIERRE, S.D.(KJJQ)- The Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Corrections says the state needs new facilities. Governor Noem has proposed some $400 million in expenditures for new prisons in Sioux Falls and Rapid City. Kellie Wasko spoke to the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday morning. She says new facilities are...
KEVN
Snowfall for some tomorrow morning
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Some snow is possible for southern counties tonight and tomorrow morning, but we don’t expect to see much. Highs tomorrow will be a bit colder with lower 40s and upper 30s expected. Temperatures will increase once again for the end of the week. Friday and Saturday we could see highs well into the 50s and maybe even lower 60s.
KEVN
Rapid City sales tax receipts show record levels for two months
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City’s sales tax receipts reached record levels for September and October of 2022, with the rates also staying steady with inflation. The city’s tax receipts for October 2022 reached $3.15 million, which was a record for October. In 2021, the total was $2.99 million for the month. In September 2022, the receipts added up to $3.42 million, which also beat the 2021 record of $3.17 million for September.
Comments / 0