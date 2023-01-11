ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Damian Lillard (ankle) active for Portland's Saturday matchup versus Dallas

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (ankle) will play in Saturday's contest versus the Dallas Mavericks. Lillard will be available at home despite being listed as questionable. In a matchup against a Dallas team ranked third (43.3) in FanDuel points allowed per game to point guards, numberFire's models project Lillard to score 44.7 FanDuel points.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Gary Payton II (ankle) suiting up Thursday for Portland

Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II will play Thursday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Payton is deailng with a sprained right ankle. However, he was listed probable coming in, and he has ultimately received the green light to take the floor ahead of the holiday weekend.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

James Johnson coming off Pacers' bench on Friday

Indiana Pacers forward James Johnson will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. The Pacers are shaking things up in the wake of the injury to Tyrese Haliburton. Isaiah Jackson, who has been coming off the bench, will be elevated to the starting five on the wing. Johnson is headed to the bench in a corresponding move.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Pacers starting Aaron Nesmith (illness) on Saturday, Chris Duarte to bench

Indiana Pacers small forward Aaron Nesmith (illness) is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Memphis Grizzlies. Nesmith will make his 25th start this season after the 23-year old was forced to miss two games with an illness. In a matchup against a Memphis team ranked second in defensive rating, numberFire's models project Nesmith to score 24.5 FanDuel points.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Christian Wood (ankle) questionable for Dallas on Saturday

Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Wood is dealing with an ankle sprain and is questionable for Saturday's clash with Portland. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.9 minutes against the Trail Blazers. Wood's Friday projection...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Robert Williams starting for Boston on Thursday in place of Al Horford (rest)

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Williams will rejoin the starting lineup on Thursday with Al Horford ruled out due to rest. Our models expect Williams to play 21.9 minutes against the Nets. Williams' Thursday projection includes 7.2 points,...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Andre Iguodala (hip) out Sunday for Warriors

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andre Iguodala will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Iguodala is dealing with right hip soreness. As a result, the team has listed him out for Sunday's contest. His next chance to play will come Monday versus Washington. In 3 games...
WASHINGTON, CA
numberfire.com

Nickeil Alexander-Walker starting for Jazz on Friday in place of Mike Conley (rest)

Utah Jazz shooting guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Orlando Magic. Alexander-Walker will enter the starting lineup with Mike Conley ruled out due to rest. Our models expect Alexander-Walker to play 10.0 minutes against the Magic. Alexander-Walker's Friday projection includes 4.8 points, 1.2...
numberfire.com

Atlanta's Trae Young (illness) starting on Friday, Aaron Holiday to bench

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (illness) is starting in Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Young will make his 37th start this season after Atlanta's guard was sidelined one game with an illness. In a matchup against a Pacers' team allowing 46.2 FanDuel points per game to point guards, our models project Young to score 44.9 FanDuel points.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Cory Joseph (personal) not listed Sunday for Detroit

Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph is set to play Sunday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Joseph missed Friday night's contest due to personal reasons. However, on the initial injury report for Sunday afternoon, he does not carry any designation. Expect the veteran out there. Our models...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Pacers' Myles Turner (back) questionable on Friday

Indiana Pacers forward/center Myles Turner (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Turner was a late scratch from Wednesday's game with back spasms and is questionable to face Atlanta on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.3 minutes against the Hawks. Turner's...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Denver's Jamal Murray (ankle) available on Friday

Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Murray has been upgraded to available and will play against the Clippers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.7 minutes against Los Angeles. Murray's Friday projection includes 19.1 points, 4.2 rebounds,...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Miami's Kyle Lowry (knee) remains out on Saturday

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (knee) will not play in Saturday's game versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Lowry will miss his third straight game with left knee discomfort. Expect Gabe Vincent to see more minutes at the point guard position on Saturday. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 468.9 minutes this season...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Bucks' Bobby Portis starting on Thursday in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee)

Milwaukee Bucks forward/center Bobby Portis is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Miami Heat. Portis will get the start on Thursday with Antetokounmpo sidelined. Our models expect Portis to play 31.0 minutes against the Heat. Portis' Thursday projection includes 15.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 34.1...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks (ankle) questionable on Saturday

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Brooks is dealing with right ankle soreness and is questionable to face the Pacers on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.8 minutes against Indiana. Brooks' Saturday projection includes 16.8...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Derrick White (neck) will not return to Boston's Saturday contest

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (neck) is ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. White will not return after Boston's guard suffered a neck sprain in the first half. Expect Malcolm Brogdon to see an increased role at the guard positions while White is sidelined.
BOSTON, MA

