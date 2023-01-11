Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Former NBA Star Suffers StrokeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Michigan witness sees shadow of rectangular object then has ghost-like encounterRoger MarshDetroit, MI
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Detroit Tigers: Top 10 Prospects for 2023IBWAADetroit, MI
Related
numberfire.com
Bogdan Bogdanovic (quad) questionable for Hawks on Saturday
Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Bogdanovic is dealing with left quad soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for the second leg of the back-to-back set Saturday night. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.
numberfire.com
DeAndre Jordan starting for Denver on Friday in place of Nikola Jokic (injury management)
Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Jordan will get the start on Friday with Nikola Jokic sidelined due to injury management. Our models expect Jordan to play 23.1 minutes against Los Angeles. Jordan's Friday projection includes 8.7 points,...
numberfire.com
Donovan Mitchell (illness) active for Cleveland's Saturday contest
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (illness) will play in Saturday's game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite a questionable designation with an illness, Mitchell will suit up on Saturday night. In 34.6 expected minutes, our models project Mitchell to score 40.7 FanDuel points. Mitchell's projection includes 26.5 points, 4.1 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Clipper list Marcus Morris (knee) as doubtful on Sunday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's contest versus the Houston Rockets. Morris' availability is currently in doubt after the veteran suffered a left knee contusion. Expect Robert Covington to play more minutes versus a Houston team ranked 28th in defensive rating. According to Rotogrinders' Court...
numberfire.com
Hornets' Gordon Hayward (hamstring) doubtful on Saturday
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics. Hayward continues to deal with a hamstring injury and is doubtful to face Boston on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.5 minutes against the Celtics. Hayward's Saturday projection incudes...
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Trae Young (illness) starting on Friday, Aaron Holiday to bench
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (illness) is starting in Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Young will make his 37th start this season after Atlanta's guard was sidelined one game with an illness. In a matchup against a Pacers' team allowing 46.2 FanDuel points per game to point guards, our models project Young to score 44.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Damian Lillard (ankle) active for Portland's Saturday matchup versus Dallas
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (ankle) will play in Saturday's contest versus the Dallas Mavericks. Lillard will be available at home despite being listed as questionable. In a matchup against a Dallas team ranked third (43.3) in FanDuel points allowed per game to point guards, numberFire's models project Lillard to score 44.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Washington's Kristaps Porzingis (ribs) active on Friday
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (ribs) will play in Friday's game against the New York Knicks. After sitting one game with a rib injury, Porzingis will suit up against his former team. In 35.2 expected minutes, our models project Porzingis to score 45.5 FanDuel points. Porzingis' projection includes 23.5 points,...
numberfire.com
Bucks' Bobby Portis starting on Thursday in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee)
Milwaukee Bucks forward/center Bobby Portis is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Miami Heat. Portis will get the start on Thursday with Antetokounmpo sidelined. Our models expect Portis to play 31.0 minutes against the Heat. Portis' Thursday projection includes 15.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 34.1...
numberfire.com
Malcolm Brogdon (personal) questionable for Boston on Saturday
Boston Celtics shooting guard Malcolm Brogdon (personal) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Brogdon is listed as questionable for Saturday's clash with the Hornets for personal reasons. If he is available, our models expect him to play 20.0 minutes against Charlotte. Brogdon's Saturday projection includes 11.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Andre Iguodala (hip) out Sunday for Warriors
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andre Iguodala will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Iguodala is dealing with right hip soreness. As a result, the team has listed him out for Sunday's contest. His next chance to play will come Monday versus Washington. In 3 games...
numberfire.com
Myles Turner (back) out again for Pacers on Saturday
Indiana Pacers forward/center Myles Turner will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Turner is dealing wtih back spasms, which is why he's missed the last couple games. After entering the day with a questionable tag, he has once again been ruled out of action. Expect Isaiah Jackson to see another start down low.
numberfire.com
Portland's Gary Payton II (ankle) active on Saturday
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Payton II will be in uniform at home after the Portland guard was listed as probable. In 20.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Payton II to produce 7.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.3...
numberfire.com
Luke Kennard (calf) out for Clippers on Sunday
Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard (calf) will not play in Sunday's game versus the Houston Rockets. Kennard will be inactive for his fourth straight game with right calf soreness. Expect Norman Powell to see an uptick in playing time on Sunday. Powell's current Sunday projection includes 16.5 points, 2.9...
numberfire.com
Utah's Mike Conley (rest) starting in Saturday's lineup, Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (rest) is starting in Saturday's game versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Conley will make his 33rd start at point guard this season after he was rested on Friday. In 29.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Conley to score 27.0 FanDuel points. Conley's Saturday expectation includes 10.1...
numberfire.com
James Johnson coming off Pacers' bench on Friday
Indiana Pacers forward James Johnson will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. The Pacers are shaking things up in the wake of the injury to Tyrese Haliburton. Isaiah Jackson, who has been coming off the bench, will be elevated to the starting five on the wing. Johnson is headed to the bench in a corresponding move.
numberfire.com
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks (ankle) questionable on Saturday
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Brooks is dealing with right ankle soreness and is questionable to face the Pacers on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.8 minutes against Indiana. Brooks' Saturday projection includes 16.8...
numberfire.com
Denver's Jamal Murray (ankle) available on Friday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Murray has been upgraded to available and will play against the Clippers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.7 minutes against Los Angeles. Murray's Friday projection includes 19.1 points, 4.2 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Heat's Tyler Herro (Achilles) questionable on Saturday
Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (Achilles) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Herro is dealing with an Achilles issue and is questionable to face the Bucks on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.5 minutes against Milwaukee. Herro's Saturday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Utah's Lauri Markkanen (hip) questionable on Saturday
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (hip) is questionable to play in Saturday's game versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Markkanen's status for the second half of Utah's back-to-back is now in question with a hip contusion. Expect Jarred Vanderbilt to see more minutes if Markkanen is inactive on Saturday. Markkanen's current projection...
Comments / 0