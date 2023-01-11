Read full article on original website
Related
George Shelton resigns as head football coach at Little Rock Central
LITTLE ROCK - The most storied football program in state history is now searching for a new leader. George Shelton confirmed via phone Friday morning that he has resigned as head coach of Little Rock Central after two seasons. Shelton said he is undecided on what his next move will be. ...
Nick Smith's Father Says Son Will Return to Razorbacks
Family of injured star guard reaches out to local radio show in effort to get everyone to chill out
Catch Up on All the Razorback News You Missed in One Spot
We compiled the biggest allHogs stories of the past few days so you won't feel left out this weekend
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Wicked nice weekend!
TONIGHT: Clear skies and calm winds will make for a cold night. I’m forecasting a low of 26° in Little Rock. This will actually be the first below-freezing temperature this year! Upper teens will be possible in the valleys of northern Arkansas. WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny and...
KTLO
Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, Calico Rock (Kirby)
Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Justin was born on May 16, 2006, in Monticello, Arkansas, to David Davidson and Jennifer Taylor. Justin was best known for his smile, big heart, goofiness and love for his baby sister. Justin is...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A lot of wind and falling temperatures today
A strong cold front is passing through the state today. Temperatures will be falling through the day. From 7 AM onward, the temperature in Little Rock will likely not be over 55°, and it will most likely fall into the 40s this afternoon. The day will start with some sun, but the clouds will come back and there is a slight chance of a shower in the middle of the day.
arkadelphian.com
Rev. A. William Terry: The Arkadelphia pastor who marched with King
Five years before Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his iconic “I have a Dream” speech before 200,000 Americans, the late civil rights leader received an invitation to speak at a commencement ceremony at a college that would later become the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. In those...
ualrpublicradio.org
Founding dean named for Arkansas' first dental school
Lyon College on Wednesday appointed Dr. Burke Soffe of Roseman University of Health Sciences College of Dental Medicine (CODM) in South Jordan, Utah, as founding dean of the Lyon College School of Oral Health and Dental Medicine,. “We are very excited that Dr. Soffe has agreed to serve as the...
Abandoned Mall in Arkansas That Will Give You the Creeps
There are a lot of abandoned buildings and places in Arkansas, as in most cases there's always a story behind the closure. The Pines Mall in Pine Buff is a perfect example of not only neglect but with a very drama-filled history attached to it. A videographer with Ranger Rick...
KATV
Second Chance Youth Ranch opens home for young mothers in foster care
Ribbon cutting for Second Chance Youth Ranch's 9th foster facility campus. Built for young mothers in foster care. (Photo Courtesy: Rachel Hubbard) Little Rock (KATV) — Second Chance Youth Ranch is a placement agency for Arkansas children in foster care.-- A private alternative to fostering through the state. The...
Judge voids Cherokee Nation's Pope County casino license
POPE COUNTY, Ark. — A Pulaski County circuit judge on Thursday voided an Oklahoma tribal gaming company’s license to put the state’s fourth casino in Russellville, stalling a $225 million project and extending Pope County’s four-year wait for a gambling hall. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim...
Billboard calling for a ban on pit bulls sparks conversation in Maumelle
A new billboard in Maumelle has people pumping the breaks to take a second look.
ASP: One dead after Thursday night North Little Rock pursuit ends in fiery Maumelle crash
Arkansas state troopers said that one person is dead after a North Little Rock police chase ended in a fiery crash in Maumelle Thursday night.
Little Rock Family mourns the loss of the 18-year-old loved one shot and killed last month
A Central Arkansas mother mourning the loss of her 18-year-old son, shot and killed in North Little Rock last month.
hopeprescott.com
Accident On Highway 67 West in Front of Hope In Action #2
The Hope Fire Department, Pafford, the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Department, and the Arkansas State Police responded to an accident Saturday around 12:15pm that resulted in at least one person being treated on the scene by Pafford. The accident was reported as a two-vehicle accident but apparently another vehicle figured into the accident but wasn’t struck. It appeared the vehicle in the ditch might have struck a stop sign. This vehicle was pulling a trailer and a washing machine and lawn mower were damaged in the accident.
Little Rock house destroyed in early morning fire
A house under renovation was destroyed in a fire early Friday morning.
Stephens Elementary, Central High School off lockdown after LRPD searched for suspect accused of murder
A Friday-morning lockdown has been lifted at Stephens Elementary and Central High schools after police searched the area.
KTLO
Woman sentenced for attacking Buffalo River park rangers
A Perry County woman has been sentenced in federal court for attacking park rangers at the Buffalo National River. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas, 30-year-old Kristie Hudson of Bigelow will serve one year and one day in prison followed by two years of supervised release on one count of assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer.
Little Rock resumes yard waste collection after temporary suspension
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of Little Rock announced on Thursday that they'll resume collecting yard waste around the city. According to the press release, it's expected that crews will work to pick up waste from their Wednesday routes and work throughout the week to return to a normal schedule.
Comments / 0