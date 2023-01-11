Read full article on original website
Vanderpump Rules’ Oliver Saunders files for divorce from wife Samantha after hook-up with co-star Raquel Leviss
VANDERPUMP Rules' Oliver Saunders filed for divorce from his ex-wife after his hook-up with Raquel Leviss, The U.S. Sun has exclusively learned. The jaw-dropping season 10 trailer for Vanderpump Rules was released on Monday and it shows cast member Raquel making out with Oliver, son of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais.
Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, dating another young model, 23, four months after split from Camila Morrone
LOTHARIO actor Leonardo DiCaprio has hooked up with another young model. The 48-year-old Oscar-winner — famed for never dating a woman over the age of 25 — has been seen out with Victoria Lamas, 23. His latest squeeze was born in 1999, two years after Leo’s box office...
Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl
Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
Amy Robach Steps Out Of T.J. Holmes’ Apartment After His Estranged Wife Breaks Silence: Photos
New year, same fling! Good Morning America anchor Amy Robach, 49, was seen leaving T.J. Holmes’ apartment in New York City on Jan. 4, just hours after his estranged wife broke her silence on their ongoing divorce. The blonde beauty rocked a blue puffer coat and black jeans for her while exiting the 45-year-old’s home on Wednesday. Amy accessorized her look with a black backpack, oversized sunglasses, and black sneakers. In addition, she opted to wear her blonde tresses in a messy updo for her commute in the Big Apple.
Los Angeles Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Engaged To Actor & Comedian Jay Mohr
Jeanie Buss, 61, and Jay Mohr, 52, will be heading down the aisle soon! The Los Angeles Lakers owner and actor, who have been dating for several years, recently got engaged after he proposed, according to TMZ Sports. A source told the outlet that the lovebirds bonded over sports and comedy and are excited to spend the rest of their lives together.
'Will He Finally Grow A Pair?' Ben Affleck's Budding Bromance With Divorcée Tom Brady Squashed By 'Controlling' Jennifer Lopez: Sources
Ben Affleck is looking to hang out with newly divorced football star Tom Brady — but his wife, Jennifer Lopez, has been flagged for delaying the game, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources claimed the last thing Affleck's bride, 53, wants is for her now-sober groom to face temptation playing with Brady, who was sacked by his Brazilian supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen, for refusing to retire from football."Jennifer's insecurity is off the charts right now," dished an insider. "She's never been needier, and if Ben thinks he's going to have her approval to party with Tom, he can forget it!"She won't stand...
Teddi Mellencamp Says She Knew That Kyle Richards and Crystal Kung-Minkoff Wouldn’t Get Along
Ever since Teddi Mellencamp was fired from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it seems like this girl has become the MVP of reality television. She sits on her podcast with Tamra Judge and talks about who’s a good fit for the Real Housewives and who isn’t. She went on Celebrity Big Brother (and was […] The post Teddi Mellencamp Says She Knew That Kyle Richards and Crystal Kung-Minkoff Wouldn’t Get Along appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV Fanatic
Erika Girardi Responds to Lisa Rinna's Exit From Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Slams Lisa Vanderpump
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is saying goodbye to Lisa Rinna, and her former co-star Erika Girardi has some things to say about it. Girardi opened up to TMZ about losing her friend on the show. Erika doesn't believe anyone can replace Rinna on the Bravo reality series. "They...
Ne-Yo Reportedly Expecting Another Child With Alleged Baby Mama Sade Amid Divorce From Crystal Smith
As he navigates his divorce from his longtime partner and now-estranged-wife Crystal Smith, Ne-Yo is reportedly expecting another baby.
Ines De Ramon Enjoys Shopping Day After Romantic Vacay With Brad Pitt: Photo
Brad Pitt‘s new girlfriend, jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, is back in California following her New Year’s trip to Cabo with the Oscar-winning actor. Ines, 30, was seen bundled up in a black puffer jacket as she shopped with a friend in Los Angeles on Jan. 5, 2023. Just a few days earlier, she and Brad, 59, were photographed soaking up the sun at a Mexican resort to celebrate the New Year.
VPR's Katie Maloney Posts 2023 "Revenge" Plans After Divorce
Katie Maloney is ready for a more positive year in 2023. The Vanderpump Rules star kicked off the New Year by sharing several eyebrow-raising messages on Instagram that seemingly reference her...
Ines de Ramon Rocks Crop Top & Jeans After Skipping Golden Globes With Brad Pitt
Ines de Ramon was out in Los Angeles on Jan. 11, looking effortlessly chic in a crop top and jeans. The 30-year-old girlfriend of Brad Pitt skipped the Golden Globes with her beau the night before but it didn’t seem to bother her as she looked stylish in her outfit.
sportszion.com
Watch: Conor McGregor releases footage of himself sparring in boxing after Youtuber KSI calls him out
KSI is set to face FaZe Temperrr today at the Wembley Arena in London because of Conor McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis’ last-minute withdrawal. Prior to the fight, the English YouTuber spoke with talkSPORT about his desire to take down the UFC’s biggest star, Conor McGregor. “In this...
Kim Kardashian Seen In 1st Photos After Ex Kanye’s Surprise Marriage As She Heads To Toronto: Photos
Kim Kardashian wasted no time getting out of town after Kanye West‘s surprise marriage ceremony! The reality TV icon, 42, was seen smiling in Los Angeles on Friday, January 13, as she took to a private jet bound for Toronto. In photos , the mom of four rocked a black leisure outfit with her hair pulled back into a sleek bun. Along with her were mom Kris Jenner, 67, and sister Khloe Kardashian, 38. All three are reportedly headed to funeral services for the mother of Khloe’s ex, Tristan Thompson. Andrea Thompson died unexpectedly there on Friday, January 6 after suffering a heart attack. Khloe and Tristan share two children.
themorninghustle.com
Lori Harvey Denies Dating Rumors Regarding Diddy And His Son Justin Combs
Lori Harvey is setting the record straight about the rumors that surround her personal life. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Lori Harvey is aware of the rumors about her dating life and seems unbothered about them all. The socialite appeared on a talk show with Adrienne Bailon, where she spoke about her father, Steve Harvey, and all the gossip about her dating life that floats around the internet. When asked what the one piece of advice she received from her father that stuck with her, she stated, “Just remember you are the prize always. That’s like his golden slogan for me.”
Brad Pitt And Ines de Ramon Got Cozy On Their New Year’s Getaway—See Pics From Their Steamy Mexico Vacation!
Brad Pitt and his new love interest appear to still be going strong! The Babylon actor, 59, and jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, 30, were just spotted vacationing together in Mexico while ringing in 2023, as seen in paparazzi-snapped photos published by Page Six. Brad Pitt Spotted With Rumored Younger...
TMZ.com
'RHOA' Phaedra Parks' Ex-Husband Apollo Nida Gets Married In Secret Wedding | TMZ TV
KSI Says Dillon Danis Banned From Misfits Boxing, I'll Slap Him If I See Him!. 'RHOC' Heather Dubrow Supports Lisa Rinna's Choice To Leave 'RHOBH'. 'Bachelor's Colton Underwood Hopes Chris Harrison Exit Drama Is Over. 0:42. Luenell Ribs 50 Cent For Megan Thee Stallion Apology, Wants To Host 'Daily Show'
