Report: Rumors Of Vince McMahon Telling WWE Departments They’re ‘Doing Things Wrong’ After Returning
There are reportedly rumors that Vince McMahon has already told some WWE departments they’re “doing things wrong” since his return. McMahon reinstated himself onto the Board of Directors on January 6, and on January 10 was named WWE’s Executive Chairman following the resignation of his daughter Stephanie McMahon.
Former WWE Star Debuts At IMPACT Hard To Kill
A former WWE star has debuted at tonight’s IMPACT Hard To Kill pay-per-view. On the January 5 edition of IMPACT on AXS TV, Bully Ray orchestrated a vicious attack on IMPACT authority figure Scott D’Amore. The following week, Gail Kim announced that IMPACT Wrestling was naming a Director...
Did Sami Zayn Eliminate Roman Reigns’ ‘Kevin Owens Problem’ On SmackDown?
Find out what happened in the WWE SmackDown main event when Kevin Owens faced off against Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn. On tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (January 13) Sami Zayn had clear orders from Roman Reigns: to beat Kevin Owens. In an earlier backstage segment with Paul Heyman, Zayn...
WWE Hall Of Famer Confirms Brock Lesnar Has Creative Control Within WWE
Former WCW executive and WWE Hall of Famer has spoken about the level of creative control that Brock Lesnar has in WWE. Lesnar’s most recent appearance in WWE took place against Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel 2022, where he managed to clinch a victory against the Almighty in the show’s opening bout.
CM Punk Fires Shot At MJF & AEW
CM Punk has not been seen on AEW television since the AEW All Out post-show media scrum, where he infamously ranted about the company’s executive vice presidents and Adam Page. Punk has not returned to AEW, and his future in the company has been in doubt ever since that...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Former WWE Star To Make AEW Debut In Championship Match
One former WWE star was just announced to be making an upcoming appearance on AEW Dynamite. Find out who it is!. On tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage (January 13) a preview of upcoming matches set for AEW Dynamite included one very interesting name. As announced on AEW Rampage, Kushida...
Top IMPACT Star Discusses How They Kept Return A Surprise
A top IMPACT Wrestling star has discussed how they kept their recent return a surprise. Bully Ray is a WWE Hall of Famer and bonafide legend in the industry. He first rose to prominence in ECW before he and his tag team partner D-Von signed with WWE. After a legendary...
Who Is Really ‘Running’ WWE After Vince McMahon’s Return
With a shake-up in WWE that saw Vince McMahon as Executive Chairman and Nick Khan as sole CEO, we may now have an answer to who is really running the company right now. Further to WWE filing a report to the SEC on January 11, which included addressing changes to the company’s Board of Directors and Bylaws, new details of the management of the company have been revealed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required).
Current WWE Name Announces Retirement From Wrestling
Ever since WWE announced that NXT UK would be going on hiatus last year, the status of many of it’s stars has been up in the air. While many names were let go from the company, those that weren’t have slowly begun migrating over to the US NXT branch, including Tyler Bate, Ilja Dragunov, Nathan Frazer, Isla Dawn and most recently Stevie Turner.
Veteran IMPACT Star ‘Confident’ They Will Be World Champion In 2023
Eddie Edwards is a veteran in IMPACT Wrestling, and is one of it’s current top stars. Edwards has won the World title on two different occasions, and is one of the most established names on the roster. With the new year upon us, it’s the perfect time for people...
WWE Star Reacts To Incredible Moment From Rising NXT Star
A WWE star has reacted to an incredible moment from a rising NXT star that took place at NXT New Year’s Evil. Sol Ruca was thrown over the top rope in the 20-woman Battle Royal to determine the number one contender for the NXT Women’s Championship on the January 10 show.
AEW Star Granted Release
An AEW star has been granted their release from the company. As previously reported, William Regal was granted his release from All Elite Wrestling at the tail end of 2022 after requesting to return to WWE to be closer to his son. It now seems like Regal wasn’t the only AEW talent to be granted their release at the end of the year.
AEW Star Gone From The Company
At IMPACT Hard To Kill, an AEW star has announced their departure from the company. Following the Motor City Machine Guns successfully retaining the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles in a four way match, AEW star Frankie Kazarian came out to congratulate them and head to the ring for a promo.
Top NJPW Star Gives Injury Update
A top NJPW star who has been out of action since October 2021 has provided an update on his health following a shoulder injury. Having previously voiced issues with NJPW management, reports emerged that Kota Ibushi’s contract was due to expire at the end of January 2023. NJPW had...
Potential Spoilers On Major Returns Slated For The Royal Rumble
It’s January, and that means that Royal Rumble season is right around the corner, and just as every year, there has been heavy speculation about who could return during the match. Some of WWE’s greatest ever returns have come from the Royal Rumble, whether it be John Cena in...
WWE Legend Spotted Working At Burger Drive-Thru
You’ll never guess what major WWE star and professional wrestling icon was spotted working a drive-thru window in Nevada!. If you happen to live somewhere in Nevada, it is possible that you could bump into one WWE legend in an unlikely locale!. WWE icon Stone Cold Steve Austin is...
Spoiler On Creative Plans For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
A new report has revealed a spoiler on the creative plans for tonight’s WWE SmackDown. The January 13 edition of WWE SmackDown will emanate from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Fightful Select (subscription required) has provided an update on the plans for tonight’s show, noting that creative...
Sami Zayn Came Up With Popular Tag Team Name
AEW’s Dax Harwood has recalled the origins of his ‘FTR’ team with Cash Wheeler, previously known as WWE’s ‘The Revival’. Harwood and Wheeler are one of the most decorated teams in modern tag-team wrestling. The duo have held tag-team gold in WWE, NXT, AEW, AAA, ROH and NJPW.
Current Champion Speaks Out On Stephanie McMahon Resignation
WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther has spoken out about the sudden and unexpected resignation of Stephanie McMahon from the company. Stephanie McMahon suddenly and unexpectedly resigned her position as co-CEO of WWE on January 10, following the return of her father Vince McMahon to the company. Following Vince McMahon’s return and...
