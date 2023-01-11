ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

When is PSG vs Al Nassr? Ronaldo vs Messi friendly match date, time and schedule

Cristiano Ronaldo's time in Saudi Arabia is set to begin. Interestingly enough, it could start against Lionel Messi. The Portuguese icon signed for Saudi club Al Nassr, and while his debut for the Middle Eastern side has been put off slightly as he serves a suspension, he will soon get underway for his new team.
Premier League transfer spending rankings for January window 2023: Which EPL club has spent the most this winter?

The January transfer window provides teams with the chance to bolster their squads as the 2022/23 season pushes on. With Premier League action returning from the World Cup break, and European action soon follow, teams up and down the table will hope to retool, as they look to achieve various goals laid out to them by their first half results.

