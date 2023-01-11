Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
When is PSG vs Al Nassr? Ronaldo vs Messi friendly match date, time and schedule
Cristiano Ronaldo's time in Saudi Arabia is set to begin. Interestingly enough, it could start against Lionel Messi. The Portuguese icon signed for Saudi club Al Nassr, and while his debut for the Middle Eastern side has been put off slightly as he serves a suspension, he will soon get underway for his new team.
Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur odds, picks and predictions
Manchester City (12 wins, 3 losses, 3 draws) welcomes Tottenham Hotspur (10-6-3) to Etihad Stadium Thursday. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. Below, we preview Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur odds, and make our best EPL bets, picks and predictions. The home side...
ng-sportingnews.com
Premier League transfer spending rankings for January window 2023: Which EPL club has spent the most this winter?
The January transfer window provides teams with the chance to bolster their squads as the 2022/23 season pushes on. With Premier League action returning from the World Cup break, and European action soon follow, teams up and down the table will hope to retool, as they look to achieve various goals laid out to them by their first half results.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why Frank Lampard is facing the sack at Everton: Wayne Rooney and Sean Dyche in the frame as next manager
When bedlam and euphoria exploded all around Frank Lampard at Goodison Park last May, there were hopes it might herald a new era. Yet, a little more than half a year on from Everton's dramatic escape from Premier League relegation trouble, the Merseyside club are again in the mire. A...
Comments / 0