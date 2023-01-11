Read full article on original website
As the only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, who has died aged 54, spent her life in the spotlight, much of it reflected from her father. She spent years as fodder for the tabloids, a frenzy fed by four marriages, including one to Michael Jackson at the apex of his notoriety and, later in life, delineated in three albums that first dissected her history, and later drew on her father’s musical roots. Her inheritance was not only musical; as his sole heir she became hugely rich, and in nominal control of his lucrative estate.
Lisa Marie Presley passed away last night (01/12) after suffering a cardiac arrest. Priscilla Presley confirmed her daughter’s death. Over the next few hours, shockwaves of sadness and mourning spread across the world. Many celebs, including Lisa Marie’s ex-husband Nicolas Cage, came forward to offer sweet words about her. Earlier today, Dolly Parton took to social media to share her condolences with Priscilla.
