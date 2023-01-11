West Linn’s Jackson Shelstad leads Oregon contingent of nominees for the McDonald’s All-American Games

The Portland Winterhawks lost an even-money game to the Moose Jaw Warriors, 4-2, with Eric Alarie getting the game winner with 1:54 left, his second of the game. The shots were 44-32 Portland, but the Winterhawks didn’t get 44 shot’s worth of quality; the game was more even than that. In this road trip Portland has won two close games (one-goal games with an empty-netter) and lost two close games (a one-goal game and a one-goal game with an empty-netter.)

