West Linn’s Jackson Shelstad leads Oregon contingent of nominees for the McDonald’s All-American Games

Wrestling: Newberg, Mountain View and Thurston girls the big winners in the Oregon Classic
Two-time reigning Class 6A wrestling team champion Newberg has made it clear that it is still the team to beat in Oregon’s largest classification with a 40-31 win over West Linn to take first place in the Oregon Classic Saturday in Redmond. Newberg opened the dual with five straight...
Portland Pilots able to keep it close in 73-66 loss to No. 20 Gonzaga
The University of Portland women’s basketball team could have emerged from Saturday’s matchup against No. 20 Gonzaga feeling positive. The Pilots did enough right, pushed the Bulldogs just enough, to justify a glass half full mindset. Gonzaga entered the matchup between the last remaining unbeaten teams in the...
Boys basketball: Benson survives 72-66 shootout with Tigard in non-league matchup
Benson held on and thwarted Tigard’s attempt at a comeback in the fourth quarter to win 72-66 Friday night at the Marshall Campus in Portland. With Friday’s result, Benson (7-4) now rides a four-game win streak.
Boys basketball: Josiah Lake scores 31 points, Tualatin takes a win over Lincoln in physical overtime matchup
An intense crowd. Overtime. Tempers flaring. Even a half-court shot. It wasn’t a postseason game, but Friday’s non-league matchup between the No. 4 Lincoln Cardinals and No. 2 Tualatin Timberwolves felt a lot like March in the Chiles Center. In a wild back-and-forth affair, Tualatin (10-3) escaped with...
‘It probably started when we were toddlers:’ Clackamas’ Mogel sisters’ unspoken, sisterly bond is set to return to the court in full force
Start with the obvious: same high school team, club team, height, position. They wear the same size clothes, have the same friends and get into the same, repetitive and, for the most part, insignificant bickers about meaningless disagreements because that’s what sisters do. They all share an undying love...
Multnomah Field's storied past
Now known as Providence Park, it is one of the most historic grounds used by any United States professional soccer team
Late Moose Jaw goals sink Winterhawks, 4-2
The Portland Winterhawks lost an even-money game to the Moose Jaw Warriors, 4-2, with Eric Alarie getting the game winner with 1:54 left, his second of the game. The shots were 44-32 Portland, but the Winterhawks didn’t get 44 shot’s worth of quality; the game was more even than that. In this road trip Portland has won two close games (one-goal games with an empty-netter) and lost two close games (a one-goal game and a one-goal game with an empty-netter.)
Portland Trail Blazers roll past the Dallas Mavericks to snap five-game losing streak
Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said the Blazers were about to turn the corner after suffering a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. The prediction turned out to be prophetic. Behind aggressive shooting from Damian Lillard and keeping star Luka Doncic in check, the Blazers rolled to a...
What TV channel is Portland State vs Northern Colorado women’s college basketball game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (1/14/2023)
PSU -3.5 | UNC +3.5. • Check the latest sports betting offers, promo codes for this week’s games. What: The Portland State Vikings face the Northern Colorado Bears in women’s college basketball. When: Saturday, January 14 at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. Where: Bank of Colorado Arena |...
Class 6A boys basketball Game of the Week: No. 4 Lincoln Cardinals vs. No. 2 Tualatin Timberwolves
The Lincoln Cardinals had high expectations going into the season and they are off to a strong start. The reason for the Cardinals’ optimism? They finished with a 19-8 record under first-year coach Heather Seely-Roberts in 2022, their best record since 2018. The Cardinals have picked up in 2023 where they left off 2022.
Reeling Trail Blazers see signs of growth in latest defeat: ‘There’s a lot of season left’
Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups, whose team has dropped nine of their last 11 games, has not lost sight of the team’s primary goal. “We’re trying to get to the playoffs and be dangerous man,” Billups said. “That’s the key.”
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love burgers, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
Portland Winterhawks at Regina Pats: Preview, updates, chat, how to listen and watch the stream
What: The Portland Winterhawks (28-7-2-1) take on the Regina Pats (20-19-1-1) in Western Hockey League action. When: Saturday, January 14, 5pm PST. Where: Brandt Centre, Regina, Saskatchewan. Watch: You can stream the game via the CHL TV pay per view (US$6.10 for one game). Listen: Winterhawks and Pats audio. Follow:
Former Portland Trail Blazer CJ McCollum’s $3.5 million mansion for sale in West Linn
The mansion of former Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum, who was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans last season, is now up for sale. The West Linn residence is listed at $3.5 million and is nearly 1.3 acres.
CJ McCollum’s West Linn mansion is for sale at $3.5 million
For years when CJ McCollum was a Portland Trail Blazer, he decked out his West Linn mansion with a glass-enclosed wine room, gym over the four-car garage and energy-saving Tesla solar panels. Now, the player traded to the New Orleans Pelicans last year has put his 1.28-acre Oregon residence up...
▶️ $5.6 million in Oregon lottery prizes have gone unclaimed
You’d think someone would be sprinting to the lottery office to claim a $1 million prize. But more than two months after someone bought that winning ticket in Oregon, nobody has come forward. In fact, there is $5.6 million in unclaimed Oregon lottery prizes sitting out there waiting to...
Here’s where you can get Oregon’s best BBQ, according to Food Network
Food Network has crowned the ‘best barbecue’ spot in Oregon. The network’s ‘50 States of Barbecue’ list ranks the best BBQ restaurant in each state. Northeast Portland’s Podnah’s Pit Barbecue claimed the top spot for Oregon. Unsurprising, maybe, because Food Network stars like Guy Fieri have long appreciated the restaurant’s Texas-style BBQ. Fieri is a particular fan of the lamb ribs.
Looking back at the Lewis and Clark Exposition
Portland's first and only world's fair drew more than a million visitors
Oregon witness's daughter snaps photo of hovering oval-shaped object
An Oregon witness at West Salem reported watching and photographing a large, silent, oval-shaped object at 5:30 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
After spate of shootings near Portland-area high schools, leaders call for heightened focus on safety
Portland-area government, public safety and education leaders converged at Portland Public Schools headquarters Friday to underscore the urgency of interrupting the gun violence that’s touched five area high schools in the past four months. They promised increased collaboration and interventions, but offered no specific, immediate changes. It was the...
