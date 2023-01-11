ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Portland man charged with attempted murder in New Year’s Day convenience-store robbery

A 60-year-old man faces charges in a shooting at an East Portland deli on New Year’s Day, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said. Police allege that Parrish Riggins, of Portland, shot another man in the lower right leg and the back inside the store at 12128 E. Burnside Street in a dispute over money. He then allegedly took the victim’s backpack and ran across the street to the Blackburn Center, a development with affordable-housing residences, a medical clinic and a mental-health recovery facility owned by Central City Concern.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Portland police arrest wanted person, find meth, fentanyl, guns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau apprehended a wanted person Friday and recovered guns and drugs from the person. According to police, the bureau’s East Neighborhood Response Team took the person into custody. Police did not say what the person was wanted for, but said the...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Driver flees after crashing into N. Portland dispensary

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver left a large hole and a huge mess at a dispensary in North Portland early Friday morning. Just after 4 a.m., officers responded to Satchel, located at 6900 North Interstate Avenue. Police said a driver in a Chevrolet Tahoe crashed into the building and caused significant damage. The driver then fled the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
Robbie Newport

Man driving white van randomly shoots a mail carrier in Milwaukie, OR

On Christmas Eve last year, a random shooting occurred in Milwaukie when Tigard resident Keven Eugene Irvine randomly shot a mail carrier in the middle of the day. An article at Oregon Live written by Maxine Bernstein on January 11, explains Irvine was driving around in his white van when witnesses say he stopped in the middle of the road, got out, kneeled down with a rifle and shot at the mail carrier, hitting him once in the left leg near his knee.
MILWAUKIE, OR
kptv.com

1 dead, 1 seriously injured after 3-vehicle crash on Hwy 224

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 22-year-old Vancouver, Wash. man died and a 26-year-old man was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash early Wednesday in Clackamas County, according to the Oregon State Police. Just before 6 a.m., police responded to Highway 224 near milepost 17 where a Volkswagen Golf, a...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

After spate of shootings near Portland-area high schools, leaders call for heightened focus on safety

Portland-area government, public safety and education leaders converged at Portland Public Schools headquarters Friday to underscore the urgency of interrupting the gun violence that’s touched five area high schools in the past four months. They promised increased collaboration and interventions, but offered no specific, immediate changes. It was the...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
90K+
Followers
54K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy