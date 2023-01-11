Read full article on original website
Plaid Pantry clerk avoids getting shot during robbery
A Plaid Pantry clerk narrowly avoided being shot when more than one person robbed the convenience store in SE Portland at gunpoint.
1 arrested, several guns seized in Lents neighborhood shooting investigation
A suspect in a Dec. 12 shooting was arrested Thursday after police served a search warrant and seized multiple firearms.
Deputies search Wood Village for suspect in multi-vehicle crash
Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputies spent Friday night searching for a suspect in Wood Village.
Portland man charged with attempted murder in New Year’s Day convenience-store robbery
A 60-year-old man faces charges in a shooting at an East Portland deli on New Year’s Day, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said. Police allege that Parrish Riggins, of Portland, shot another man in the lower right leg and the back inside the store at 12128 E. Burnside Street in a dispute over money. He then allegedly took the victim’s backpack and ran across the street to the Blackburn Center, a development with affordable-housing residences, a medical clinic and a mental-health recovery facility owned by Central City Concern.
Cornelius man pleads guilty to murdering wife in front of children
A Cornelius man pleaded guilty Thursday of murdering his wife in front of two of the couple’s four children, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office said.
Portland police arrest wanted person, find meth, fentanyl, guns
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau apprehended a wanted person Friday and recovered guns and drugs from the person. According to police, the bureau’s East Neighborhood Response Team took the person into custody. Police did not say what the person was wanted for, but said the...
Clark County deputy won’t face charges for killing off-duty Vancouver police officer by mistake
Clark County sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Feller won’t face criminal charges for fatally shooting an off-duty Vancouver police officer by mistake last year because he acted in “good faith” at a chaotic scene during a response to an armed robbery suspect, the county’s top prosecutor ruled.
Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for robbing Portland businesses
A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison in Multnomah County Friday after he was found guilty of breaking into two Portland businesses and stealing tens of thousands of dollars, the district attorney’s office said.
Driver flees after crashing into N. Portland dispensary
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver left a large hole and a huge mess at a dispensary in North Portland early Friday morning. Just after 4 a.m., officers responded to Satchel, located at 6900 North Interstate Avenue. Police said a driver in a Chevrolet Tahoe crashed into the building and caused significant damage. The driver then fled the scene.
Second suspect charged with murder in Hosford-Abernethy Neighborhood shooting
Portland police say they have arrested a second person related to the shooting and killing of a 57-year-old man last month.
Police arrest 2nd suspect in SE Portland homicide; 3rd accused of hiding evidence
Officers with Portland police and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested a second man on Tuesday suspected of killing 57-year-old Abed Fattoum in Southeast Portland’s Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood in December. Bonscott Jurek Skinner, 26, was arrested in North Portland and booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center shortly before 6 p.m....
Found: Portland woman has Kia stolen with sentimental items inside
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An observant viewer found and reported a stolen car on Saturday, after FOX 12 highlighted the story of a woman who lost precious memorabilia along with her vehicle on Wednesday in NE Portland while she was at work. The viewer said the car was damaged and...
Man convicted after 18-month-old boy assaulted, tests positive for meth
A Tigard man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison after an 18-month-old boy in his care endured "very violent and repetitive blows" and tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the Washington County District Attorney's Office.
Drunk driver sentenced to 25 years after killing 4 in Salem homeless camp crash
A drunk driver will serve 25 years after causing the death of four people.
Man driving white van randomly shoots a mail carrier in Milwaukie, OR
On Christmas Eve last year, a random shooting occurred in Milwaukie when Tigard resident Keven Eugene Irvine randomly shot a mail carrier in the middle of the day. An article at Oregon Live written by Maxine Bernstein on January 11, explains Irvine was driving around in his white van when witnesses say he stopped in the middle of the road, got out, kneeled down with a rifle and shot at the mail carrier, hitting him once in the left leg near his knee.
Vancouver teacher pleads not guilty after being accused of sending explicit texts to student
Shelley Leatherwood, 45, appeared in court Friday and entered into a not guilty plea. She remains on administrative leave.
Portland police procedure that delays naming officers who use deadly force troubles public records experts
Portland police Officer Joshua Dyk shot and killed 40-year-old Aaron Stanton on July 27 in the Hazelwood neighborhood of Southeast Portland. Less than four months later, Officer Christopher Sathoff fatally shot Immanuel Clark-Johnson, 30, near Reed College. But the public did not learn these names until December, when the Portland...
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after 3-vehicle crash on Hwy 224
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 22-year-old Vancouver, Wash. man died and a 26-year-old man was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash early Wednesday in Clackamas County, according to the Oregon State Police. Just before 6 a.m., police responded to Highway 224 near milepost 17 where a Volkswagen Golf, a...
After spate of shootings near Portland-area high schools, leaders call for heightened focus on safety
Portland-area government, public safety and education leaders converged at Portland Public Schools headquarters Friday to underscore the urgency of interrupting the gun violence that’s touched five area high schools in the past four months. They promised increased collaboration and interventions, but offered no specific, immediate changes. It was the...
Convicted felon sentenced to federal prison after SE Portland shooting
A convicted felon was sentenced to serve more than 6 years in federal prison after firing a gun outside a Southeast Portland restaurant and bar in fall of 2021, the U.S. District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.
