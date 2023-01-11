Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous Korean Restaurant Chain Set to Open First Location In TennesseeMadocSmyrna, TN
This Amish Farmers' Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNolensville, TN
In-N-Out Burger Announces it's Coming to TN Starting with a Corporate Office in Franklin, Restaurants in 2026Zack LoveFranklin, TN
3-Year-Old Girl That's had 30 Rounds of Cancer Treatment Gets a Princess Party Early Thanks to Dreams and Wishes of TNZack LoveBrentwood, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MurfreesboroTed RiversMurfreesboro, TN
Related
wgnsradio.com
Main Street Murfreesboro- Property Enhancement Grant Recipients Announced
(Murfreesboro, TN) Main Street Murfreesboro, a nonprofit, 501c3 in the historic downtown business district focused on economic revitalization, recently awarded their first Property Enhancement grants totaling $10,000 to two downtown business owners. Main Street’s Board of Directors voted in 2021 to approve funding designated for a new grant program, which...
Residents question what’s happening with proposed Bellevue development
It's been over six months and the project hasn't made it to Metro's Planning Commission.
murfreesborovoice.com
Rutherford County Chamber Announces Distinguished Award Recipients
(Rutherford County, Tenn.) – The Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce has named Terry Haynes as the 2022 Business Legend of the Year, Chris Jones as the 2022 Business Person of the Year and Terry Schneider as recipient of the Leadership Rutherford 2022 Pinnacle Award. These three honorees will be recognized at the Chamber’s annual Business at its Best celebration on Tuesday, February 7, at Embassy Suites Murfreesboro Hotel & Conference Center.
wgnsradio.com
RC Fire Chief Larry Farley on Homeland Security Council
(NASHVILLE) Tennessee Governor Bill Lee appointed Rutherford County Fire-Rescue Chief Larry Farley to serve the Homeland Security Council as a Representative of Fire Chiefs. Chief Farley stated, “I am very honored and excited for the Governor of our great state, to appoint me to the Tennessee Homeland Security Council. Not only will I be representing the Tennessee Fire Chiefs Association, but Rutherford County as well.” Mayor Joe Carr, reflected, “I’m not surprised at the appointment of Chief Farley because I know the talent, expertise, and leadership he possesses. We are fortunate that he calls Rutherford County home.”
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Mixed Use Development in Downtown Murfreesboro
(Murfreesboro, TN) More news on the development of One East College in Murfreesboro along East College at North Church Streets. City Council-member Jamie Averwater told WGNS News on Wednesday... The two and a half acre site that was once home to First United Methodist Church in downtown Murfreesboro, is being...
Tennessee Tribune
Mayor Announces Several Neighborhood Projects in Bordeaux
NASHVILLE, TN — Mayor John Cooper joined the 2022 Bordeaux North Nashville Participatory Budgeting steering committee for the city project selection unveiling. During the 2022 cycle, Bordeaux and North Nashville residents 14 years and older were eligible to cast ballots online, by mail and in person for their top five city project choices on a list of 25 potential projects. Those ideas – which all came from Bordeaux and North Nashville residents – were on showcase at an October 12 voting expo at the Hadley-Lillard Park Community Center. The Participatory Budgeting steering committee reviewed and adopted final results on December 15.
WSMV
D.A. sends controversial taxpayer-funded project for potential investigation to state ‘money cop’
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Williamson County District Attorney Kim Helper has sent the findings from a WSMV4 investigation revealing a former city commissioner’s intention to financially benefit from a $380,000 project she wanted the city to fund to the state comptroller’s office. That office, referred to as the...
fox17.com
Mary Kay conference in Nashville to generate millions for Music City
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- You might be seeing a lot of pink in Nashville this week. Upwards of 5,000 Mary Kay Inc. sales representatives are in Nashville until January 21 for a leadership conference. It is one of the largest events in the first quarter of the year for Nashville, and is expected to generate a lot of money for the city.
wgnsradio.com
Rep. Sparks Plans to Again Propose a Gun Safe Sales Tax Exemption
(Rutherford County, TN) Guns left unattended in vehicles continue to be a contributing factor to increased crime in Tennessee. To help combat criminals access to guns, State Representative Mike Sparks from Smyrna says he will sponsor his gun safe bill again this year in the 113th General Assembly. Over the...
wgnsradio.com
New Westlawn Hospital in Blackman Area is Scheduled to Open to Patients This March
A brand-new neighborhood hospital will soon open in the Blackman area of Murfreesboro. The hospital will be the very first of its kind to open in Tennessee, and it’s located in the area of Veterans Parkway and I-840... Gordon Ferguson, President & CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital,...
WSMV
Antioch townhome fire residents didn’t pay electric bill
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People in an Antioch community are without a home after a massive fire Friday morning. One man was sent to the hospital after he jumped from a unit on Lenox Creekside Drive. The Nashville Fire Department says the flames broke out in a middle unit and...
WSMV
Crews begin to dismantle downtown crane with foundation issues
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Friday, crews began dismantling a Gulch-area construction crane with reported foundation issues. The crane, located on Overton Street, has been concerning residents for weeks. WSMV 4 was there Friday as work began. Construction crews used a mobile crane brought in on Thursday to dismantle the...
‘It’s getting treacherous’: Concerns mount over growing homeless encampment at Wentworth-Caldwell Park
Timothy Kimbrough remembers the days when children would play in Wentworth-Caldwell Park. Now, the area is covered in trash and used needles, and people are living in the woods.
Tennessee Tribune
Nashville’s Top Black Executives Gather for Discussion About The “It City’s” Change, Challenges, and Opportunities
NASHVILLE, TN- Nearly 100 Black Executives were hosted on Tuesday evening for a night of networking and learning at the new offices of Spencer Fane Bone McAllester. The event was the vision of Studio Bank Co-Founder and community leader, Harry Allen, and Studio Bank Founders’ Advisory Board member and author of Own Your Phenomenal Self: A guide on Character, Success and Leadership and Spoken Art: Too Brave to Back Down Rita P. Mitchell.
wgnsradio.com
Rep. Bryan Terry of Murfreesboro named chair of House Health Committee
(Rutherford County, TN) State Rep. Bryan Terry, MD, R-Murfreesboro, has been appointed by House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, to serve as chairman of the House Health Committee for the 113th General Assembly which convened Jan. 10. “It’s truly an honor to serve as the representative for District 48 and it’s...
wgnsradio.com
New Route For Monday's MLK March In The 'Boro
(MURFREESBORO) This Monday's Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. March here in Murfreesboro has a new route. The noon start time remains the same along with beginning at Central Magnet School, 701 E. Main Street. 19th Annual Parade Coordinator Shawn Brown says, "That's where it changes. The parade leaves Central and...
Legal Aid Society’s Columbia Office Opens in New Location
Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands, Tennessee’s largest nonprofit law firm, announced the opening of its relocated Columbia office at 1503 Hatcher Lane, Suite 105. The Columbia office’s attorneys and legal services will continue unchanged in the new location, though additional staff may be joining in...
wilsonpost.com
Dr. Cristy Stumb moves healthcare practice to Cumberland University
Students returning to Cumberland University to begin the spring semester on Jan. 17 will now have access to on-campus professional healthcare practice, the university announced. The new Health Services facility will serve students, faculty and staff.
North Nashville had highest incarceration rate in the nation in 2018; What’s changed since?
After a 2018 study found the 37208 zip code in North Nashville had the highest incarceration rate in the nation, some community leaders stepped in to help. Almost five years later, the effects are mixed.
Agents bust Mid-South fraud ring in Sumner County
An alleged Mid-South fraud ring is now out of business thanks to good police work involving the 18th Judicial Drug Task Force (JDTF).
Comments / 0