Murfreesboro, TN

wgnsradio.com

Main Street Murfreesboro- Property Enhancement Grant Recipients Announced

(Murfreesboro, TN) Main Street Murfreesboro, a nonprofit, 501c3 in the historic downtown business district focused on economic revitalization, recently awarded their first Property Enhancement grants totaling $10,000 to two downtown business owners. Main Street’s Board of Directors voted in 2021 to approve funding designated for a new grant program, which...
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborovoice.com

Rutherford County Chamber Announces Distinguished Award Recipients

(Rutherford County, Tenn.) – The Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce has named Terry Haynes as the 2022 Business Legend of the Year, Chris Jones as the 2022 Business Person of the Year and Terry Schneider as recipient of the Leadership Rutherford 2022 Pinnacle Award. These three honorees will be recognized at the Chamber’s annual Business at its Best celebration on Tuesday, February 7, at Embassy Suites Murfreesboro Hotel & Conference Center.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

RC Fire Chief Larry Farley on Homeland Security Council

(NASHVILLE) Tennessee Governor Bill Lee appointed Rutherford County Fire-Rescue Chief Larry Farley to serve the Homeland Security Council as a Representative of Fire Chiefs. Chief Farley stated, “I am very honored and excited for the Governor of our great state, to appoint me to the Tennessee Homeland Security Council. Not only will I be representing the Tennessee Fire Chiefs Association, but Rutherford County as well.” Mayor Joe Carr, reflected, “I’m not surprised at the appointment of Chief Farley because I know the talent, expertise, and leadership he possesses. We are fortunate that he calls Rutherford County home.”
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Mixed Use Development in Downtown Murfreesboro

(Murfreesboro, TN) More news on the development of One East College in Murfreesboro along East College at North Church Streets. City Council-member Jamie Averwater told WGNS News on Wednesday... The two and a half acre site that was once home to First United Methodist Church in downtown Murfreesboro, is being...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Mayor Announces Several Neighborhood Projects in Bordeaux

NASHVILLE, TN — Mayor John Cooper joined the 2022 Bordeaux North Nashville Participatory Budgeting steering committee for the city project selection unveiling. During the 2022 cycle, Bordeaux and North Nashville residents 14 years and older were eligible to cast ballots online, by mail and in person for their top five city project choices on a list of 25 potential projects. Those ideas – which all came from Bordeaux and North Nashville residents – were on showcase at an October 12 voting expo at the Hadley-Lillard Park Community Center. The Participatory Budgeting steering committee reviewed and adopted final results on December 15.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Mary Kay conference in Nashville to generate millions for Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- You might be seeing a lot of pink in Nashville this week. Upwards of 5,000 Mary Kay Inc. sales representatives are in Nashville until January 21 for a leadership conference. It is one of the largest events in the first quarter of the year for Nashville, and is expected to generate a lot of money for the city.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rep. Sparks Plans to Again Propose a Gun Safe Sales Tax Exemption

(Rutherford County, TN) Guns left unattended in vehicles continue to be a contributing factor to increased crime in Tennessee. To help combat criminals access to guns, State Representative Mike Sparks from Smyrna says he will sponsor his gun safe bill again this year in the 113th General Assembly. Over the...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Antioch townhome fire residents didn’t pay electric bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People in an Antioch community are without a home after a massive fire Friday morning. One man was sent to the hospital after he jumped from a unit on Lenox Creekside Drive. The Nashville Fire Department says the flames broke out in a middle unit and...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Crews begin to dismantle downtown crane with foundation issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Friday, crews began dismantling a Gulch-area construction crane with reported foundation issues. The crane, located on Overton Street, has been concerning residents for weeks. WSMV 4 was there Friday as work began. Construction crews used a mobile crane brought in on Thursday to dismantle the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Nashville’s Top Black Executives Gather for Discussion About The “It City’s” Change, Challenges, and Opportunities

NASHVILLE, TN- Nearly 100 Black Executives were hosted on Tuesday evening for a night of networking and learning at the new offices of Spencer Fane Bone McAllester. The event was the vision of Studio Bank Co-Founder and community leader, Harry Allen, and Studio Bank Founders’ Advisory Board member and author of Own Your Phenomenal Self: A guide on Character, Success and Leadership and Spoken Art: Too Brave to Back Down Rita P. Mitchell.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rep. Bryan Terry of Murfreesboro named chair of House Health Committee

(Rutherford County, TN) State Rep. Bryan Terry, MD, R-Murfreesboro, has been appointed by House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, to serve as chairman of the House Health Committee for the 113th General Assembly which convened Jan. 10. “It’s truly an honor to serve as the representative for District 48 and it’s...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

New Route For Monday's MLK March In The 'Boro

(MURFREESBORO) This Monday's Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. March here in Murfreesboro has a new route. The noon start time remains the same along with beginning at Central Magnet School, 701 E. Main Street. 19th Annual Parade Coordinator Shawn Brown says, "That's where it changes. The parade leaves Central and...
MURFREESBORO, TN

