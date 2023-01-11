Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Political Expert and Former Professor Explains the Differences Between the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
Top Poli-Sci Expert and Former Professor Compares and Contrasts the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
Woman Receives Prison Sentence for Raising $400,000 for Homeless Man That Was Not HomelessAndrei TapalagaMount Holly, NJ
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Biden’s Troubles Mount as Garland Appoints Special Counsel to Investigate After 2nd Batch of Top-Secret Docs FoundWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
Related
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Cold, cloudy, breezy conditions remain for Friday night and Saturday
PHILADELPHIA - It will be a cold start to the weekend now that a front has gone through the area, bringing temperatures back close to normal. Overnight into Saturday morning, clouds will persist, as will the wind, as temperatures drop to the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds remain strong...
fox29.com
Car hits pole, takes down power lines during early morning crash in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after a crash ended with downed power lines and car on a home's lawn in Northeast Philadelphia. The crash unfolded just before 1:20 a.m. Saturday morning on East Cheltenham Avenue close to Frankford Avenue. One car was involved in the crash, hitting a light pole...
fox29.com
Bicyclist, 66, dies after Columbus Boulevard crash in South Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A Friday evening crash has claimed the life of a 66-year-old woman in South Philadelphia. Police say the driver of a Toyota Corolla was attempting to make a left turn onto the 500 block of Columbus Boulevard when it struck a bicycle just before 5:30 p.m. The bicyclist,...
fox29.com
Man freed from collapsed trench in Allentown after hours long rescue mission
Rescue crews in Allentown, Pennsylvania worked to free a man trapped in a trench. Officials say workers were doing plumbing work when the trench collapsed Tuesday afternoon.
fox29.com
Police: 76-year-old man shot, robbed walking to store in Reading
Reading police are asking for the public's help after an elderly man became the victim of a robbery-turned-shooting Friday evening. The 76-year-old man was walking to a store on the 200 block of Wood Street when he was robbed at gunpoint just before 5:30 p.m. Police say the robbery took...
fox29.com
State Police: Woman, 20, shot in rideshare during road rage incident on I-76 in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A 20-year-old woman was sitting in the back of a ride-share when another driver's road rage ended with her suffering a gunshot wound, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The ride-share was driving eastbound on Interstate 76 towards I-676 when a speeding Nissan Altima tried to merge in an...
fox29.com
DA: North Penn School District groundskeeper fatally struck 83-year-old with work van in Hatfield
HATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office has charged a Hatfield man in a deadly hit-and-run in October. According to authorities, 26-year-old Nicholas Shaw of Hatfield was charged in connection with a hit-and-run on October 27, 2022, that killed 83-year-old Linford Michener of Hatfield. Officials say at...
fox29.com
'People just loved her': School community gathers to remember New Jersey basketball coach killed in car crash
CHERRY HILL, N.J. - An emotional tribute for a young high school basketball coach killed in a car crash. Cire Forman is being remembered for the example she set, both on and off the court. "She had an impact on everybody she came in contact with. People just loved her,"...
fox29.com
Whale deaths spark questions about New Jersey wind farm development
BRIGANTINE, N.J. - As environmentalists and opponents of offshore wind call for a federal probe into numerous whale deaths in the area, another whale washed ashore in Brigantine, New Jersey. According to Brigantine officials, a 20-foot juvenile whale washed up about half a mile from the United States Coast Guard...
fox29.com
Police: Driver in custody after striking police building in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating after a driver struck a police building in the Southwest Philadelphia section of the city. According to police, the vehicle struck the 12th Police District building at 65th Street and Woodland Avenue. Officials say a person was taken to the hospital for...
fox29.com
Man in custody after several Camden County and Gloucester County churches vandalized, police say
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Three South Jersey churches were vandalized Friday morning, in Blackwood, Runnemede and Woodbury and police have a suspect. "I just want to say this is a very active investigation," Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins stated. Three separate Roman Catholic churches in Camden and Gloucester counties...
fox29.com
'People are angry': Philadelphia police address concerns about violence after Mayfair quadruple shooting
MAYFAIR - A Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood still rocked after three young men were ambushed and executed coming home from a trip to the mall. Emotions are high in Mayfair after Monday’s deadly shooting. Philadelphia police say there were over 50 shots fired at Rowland and Guilford Streets. A makeshift...
fox29.com
Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $5 million sold in South Philadelphia 7-Eleven
PHILADELPHIA - A lottery ticket player and a Philadelphia 7-Eleven are getting richer after a ticket worth $5 million was sold in the store. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the 7-Eleven located at 2301 West Passyunk Avenue sold a $5 million-winning Five Million Fabulous Fortune scratch-off ticket. The store will...
fox29.com
Police: Triple shooting leaves 2 men, one teen injured in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Police are investigating a triple shooting that left two men and one teenager injured in West Philadelphia on Wednesday. Police say they responded to the intersection of 60th and Catherine streets for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, responding officers say they located three gunshot victims. The...
fox29.com
Community collecting donations for children of missing Pennsylvania woman
Family and friends of a missing Montgomery County mother are asking the public for help and prayers as their search nears two weeks. Investigators say Jennifer Brown, 43, was reported missing after she failed to pick up her son from school. Over a week later, family and friends have followed scant leads in the search for the missing mother.
fox29.com
Man, 47, critically injured after he was stabbed during a fight in Port Richmond, police say
PORT RICHMOND - A 47-year-old man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the chest during a fight with another man in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond section. Officials say the stabbing happened about 3:30 Friday afternoon on the 2300 block of East Venango Street. The man was fighting...
fox29.com
It's been 1 year since a medical helicopter crash-landed in Drexel Hill
One year ago, a medical helicopter crash-landed in Drexel Hill with a sick infant onboard. Miraculously, everyone survived, but the pilot is still recovering a year later.
fox29.com
11 Camden County officers treated for fentanyl exposure after search, 5 suspects in custody
COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. - Camden County officials announce the arrest of five men in connection with fentanyl and cocaine possession and manufacturing, while 11 officers were exposed to fentanyl in the process of search warrants being executed and required medical treatment. According to authorities, officers executed search warrants at an apartment...
fox29.com
Man, 36, dies at hospital after being stabbed in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Detectives Division is investigating a stabbing in North Philadelphia that left one man dead, according to police. Authorities say police responded to Temple University Hospital Episcopal Campus for a report of a prior assault around 2:36 a.m. Officials say a 36-year-old man who...
fox29.com
Yeadon announces new police chief in wake of controversial removal
The Yeadon Borough Council announced Henry Giammarco as its new police chief starting Jan. 31. His hiring comes in the wake of the council's controversial decision to replace Anthony 'Chachi' Paparo due to allegations of overspending.
Comments / 0