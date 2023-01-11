ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

fox29.com

Police: 76-year-old man shot, robbed walking to store in Reading

Reading police are asking for the public's help after an elderly man became the victim of a robbery-turned-shooting Friday evening. The 76-year-old man was walking to a store on the 200 block of Wood Street when he was robbed at gunpoint just before 5:30 p.m. Police say the robbery took...
READING, PA
fox29.com

Whale deaths spark questions about New Jersey wind farm development

BRIGANTINE, N.J. - As environmentalists and opponents of offshore wind call for a federal probe into numerous whale deaths in the area, another whale washed ashore in Brigantine, New Jersey. According to Brigantine officials, a 20-foot juvenile whale washed up about half a mile from the United States Coast Guard...
BRIGANTINE, NJ
fox29.com

Police: Triple shooting leaves 2 men, one teen injured in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Police are investigating a triple shooting that left two men and one teenager injured in West Philadelphia on Wednesday. Police say they responded to the intersection of 60th and Catherine streets for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, responding officers say they located three gunshot victims. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Community collecting donations for children of missing Pennsylvania woman

Family and friends of a missing Montgomery County mother are asking the public for help and prayers as their search nears two weeks. Investigators say Jennifer Brown, 43, was reported missing after she failed to pick up her son from school. Over a week later, family and friends have followed scant leads in the search for the missing mother.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

