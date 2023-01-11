NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- Classes are canceled for the rest of the week at William Penn High School after a gunshot that forced a school lockdown.Delaware State Police said around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, the school resource officer found signs that a bullet hit somewhere in a second-floor boy's bathroom."It was a two-and-a-half-hour lockdown because someone got into school with a firearm," sophomore Barry Loglisci said.Loglisci says during the lockdown, he and other students huddled in the corner of their chemistry classroom.They were told to stay quiet with the lights off and doors locked."It was a little like anxiety attack...

