ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA9

MPD: Maryland man charged with murder in DC August homicide

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department say a wanted man was taken into custody Thursday for a homicide that occurred in August of 2021. Around 2:24 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, officers responded to 9th Street, Northwest D.C. for the sounds of gunshots. At the scene, officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

2 men, teen shot in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a triple shooting in Southeast D.C. that left two men and a teen injured Monday evening. Editor's Note: The video above is in regard to another shooting in Southeast D.C. that left a teen injured. Police have not connected these two shootings. According to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Mario Donevski

Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play

The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
HOUSTON, TX
WUSA9

'I am locked up' | Karon Hylton-Brown's mother reacts to guilty verdict of two DC police officers following her release from jail

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A mother says her gut reaction to the verdict of the D.C. police officer found guilty in her son's death landed her a night in jail. Karen Hylton-Brown was arrested Wednesday afternoon after the U.S. Marshals says she caused a "disturbance" when the jury announced that Officer Terence Sutton, 38, was guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Karon Hylton-Brown.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Philly

No class for rest of week after gun fires inside Del. school

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- Classes are canceled for the rest of the week at William Penn High School after a gunshot that forced a school lockdown.Delaware State Police said around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, the school resource officer found signs that a bullet hit somewhere in a second-floor boy's bathroom."It was a two-and-a-half-hour lockdown because someone got into school with a firearm," sophomore Barry Loglisci said.Loglisci says during the lockdown, he and other students huddled in the corner of their chemistry classroom.They were told to stay quiet with the lights off and doors locked."It was a little like anxiety attack...
DELAWARE STATE
Washington City Paper

Elementary Schoolchildren Shot After Getting Off a Metrobus

Two elementary school-aged children were shot after stepping off of a Metrobus Wednesday afternoon in Brightwood. The 6-year-old and 9-year-old, a boy and a girl, sustained “serious” but not life-threatening injuries, according to D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee. An adult man was also hit by gunfire; he, too, is expected to survive. Contee said the children were coming home from school on the bus.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy