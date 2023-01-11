Read full article on original website
Police Search For Missing Virginia Dad After Family Finds ‘Big Amount Of Blood’ In Abandoned Car
Jose Guerrero vanished under suspicious circumstances from Woodbridge, Virginia on Dec. 21. His abandoned car, reportedly with blood in the backseat, was found less than two miles from his home. Authorities are desperately trying to locate a missing Virginia father whose blood-filled car was found near a wooded area days...
Boy, 13, shot dead by homeowner in Washington DC after he was 'seen breaking into a car'
Karon Blake, 13, of Washington DC, was fatally shot by an unidentified homeowner on January 7. The man claimed he heard noises outside his home when he allegedly confronted Blake.
MPD: Maryland man charged with murder in DC August homicide
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department say a wanted man was taken into custody Thursday for a homicide that occurred in August of 2021. Around 2:24 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, officers responded to 9th Street, Northwest D.C. for the sounds of gunshots. At the scene, officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
A 13-Year-Old Was Shot Dead By A Homeowner In D.C. — And Police Are Quiet On Why
Karon Blake was fatally shot on Jan. 7 by a government employee, according to police reports.
2 men, teen shot in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a triple shooting in Southeast D.C. that left two men and a teen injured Monday evening. Editor's Note: The video above is in regard to another shooting in Southeast D.C. that left a teen injured. Police have not connected these two shootings. According to...
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
'I am locked up' | Karon Hylton-Brown's mother reacts to guilty verdict of two DC police officers following her release from jail
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A mother says her gut reaction to the verdict of the D.C. police officer found guilty in her son's death landed her a night in jail. Karen Hylton-Brown was arrested Wednesday afternoon after the U.S. Marshals says she caused a "disturbance" when the jury announced that Officer Terence Sutton, 38, was guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Karon Hylton-Brown.
A married couple taking care of a 4-year-old girl is under arrest and face charges in her disappearance, Oklahoma officials say
A married couple who police say was caring for a 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma has been arrested and charged after the child's disappearance, investigators said.
CBS Philly
No class for rest of week after gun fires inside Del. school
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- Classes are canceled for the rest of the week at William Penn High School after a gunshot that forced a school lockdown.Delaware State Police said around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, the school resource officer found signs that a bullet hit somewhere in a second-floor boy's bathroom."It was a two-and-a-half-hour lockdown because someone got into school with a firearm," sophomore Barry Loglisci said.Loglisci says during the lockdown, he and other students huddled in the corner of their chemistry classroom.They were told to stay quiet with the lights off and doors locked."It was a little like anxiety attack...
DC Police chief says misinformation is 'swirling around' shooting death of Karon Blake
WASHINGTON — Days after a 13-year-old boy was shot to death in D.C.'s Brookland neighborhood, Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee III held a press conference regarding what he calls misinformation surrounding the case. Karon Blake was shot to death by an adult in the neighborhood after the shooter said...
Essence
Shooting Of 13-year-old Karon Blake Sparks Outrage In Washington D.C. Community
D.C. residents want answers after a man fatally shot Blake, a Black middle school student whom he suspected of breaking into cars in the Northeast neighborhood. A community wants answers after a man fatally shot a 13-year-old Black middle school student whom he suspected of breaking into cars in a Washington, D.C., neighborhood.
Cops hunt McDonald's triple stabbing suspect after knife attack in Maryland
Police in Maryland are searching for a male suspect who stabbed three men in a McDonald's this morning.
Police: Unhoused man beaten to death with metal pipe after fight on the Ellipse in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON — A person experiencing homelessness was found dead after police believe he was beaten by another man using a pipe in the Ellipse Park near the White House and the Washington Monument Wednesday morning, authorities said. Metropolitan Police Department, U.S. Secret Service, and Park Police officers were called...
Washington City Paper
Elementary Schoolchildren Shot After Getting Off a Metrobus
Two elementary school-aged children were shot after stepping off of a Metrobus Wednesday afternoon in Brightwood. The 6-year-old and 9-year-old, a boy and a girl, sustained “serious” but not life-threatening injuries, according to D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee. An adult man was also hit by gunfire; he, too, is expected to survive. Contee said the children were coming home from school on the bus.
San Diego Union-Tribune
Police: Ex-Afghan female lawmaker, guard shot dead at home
Police say a former Afghan female lawmaker and her bodyguard were shot dead by unknown assailants at her home in the capital, Kabul
San Diego Union-Tribune
Police: Gas leak blast kills family of six in SW Pakistan
Police say a gas leak explosion in southwest Pakistan has killed a family of six, including four children
