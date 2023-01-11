Read full article on original website
Placer MLK March
Join us for the 5yh Annual Placer County MLK, Jr. Day March and Family Celebration!. Light snacks, followed by the march, booths, food trucks and the announcement of our poetry and poster contest winners!
Oddfellows Tavern
Established in 2019 along the Maklamue river, in the historic Woodbridge Oddfellows building, their mission is to provide our guests with local Modern farm cuisine highlighting local farms and wineries throughout our menu. They strive to connect with our community and give them the same joy they bring to our establishment day in and day out. As they continue to grow it is our passion to provide our patrons with a stunning ambiance, unforgettable dishes and craft cocktails. Their connection to local agriculture and local wineries allows us to provide our guests with a true farm to table and vine to glass experience. They understand that without our community they are nothing and because of you, they are able to do what they love to do and for that they thank you from the bottom of their hearts and they looking forward to serving you soon.
New BBQ restaurant coming to Elk Grove
A new BBQ restaurant is coming to the Old Town area of Elk Grove. The name of the restaurant will be called LowBrau’s Slow & Low Smokehouse. The location will be on Railroad Street near Dust Bowl Brewing Co, which opened at the end of 2021. Much like Dust...
Hook and Ladder
WITH 33 RESTAURANTS PARTICIPATING, SACRAMENTO’S EXCLUSIVE DINING EXPERIENCE “DINE DOWNTOWN”. BEGINS THIS FRIDAY, JANUARY 13-22 Popular culinary program continues with new restaurants and special guest chefs. Downtown Sacramento Partnership’s 18th annual restaurant promotion, Dine Downtown, starts this Friday, January 13 and continues through January 22, 2023. With a...
Be Our Guest – Big Sexy Brewing
Big Sexy Brewing is an award-winning Sacramento craft brewery known for its tasty brews. Come enjoy IPA’s, Stouts, Lagers, Porters, Red Ales, Blonde beers, and more. Live Music Fridays every Friday evening with Local Music, and Local Food Trucks! Inside and Outside open! Come enjoy!. 5861 88th St. Ste...
Mary’s Pizza Shack Closes Three Locations
Mary’s Pizza Shack announced last week that they have permanently closed their Dixon, Napa and Novato locations. The Italian eatery now operates nine locations across Sonoma and Solano Counties. The restaurant once held 20 locations across the North Bay, with the majority in Sonoma County. The post also cites...
Roseville and Citrus Heights recap recent storm damage
(KTXL) — The city of Citrus Heights and the Roseville Fire Department shared a collection of images on Thursday showcasing the damage in their area caused by the most recent series of storms. It has been nearly two weeks since the first of several major storms arrived in the Sacramento region and much of Northern […]
Pride Industries
PRIDE Industries, the nation’s leading employer of people with disabilities, has debuted its Youth Employment Services (YES!) pilot program which supports opportunity youth in Sacramento and Placer counties, enabling them to gain the skills they need to succeed in their chosen careers and to live independently. The YES! program is designed to assist people aged 16-24 who have disabilities. It also provides services to young people who have spent time in the child welfare, juvenile justice, or criminal legal systems, as well as those who are unhoused, living in concentrated poverty, or facing other barriers to employment.
Caltrans to hold ‘Dump Day’ for Yolo County
(KTXL) — On Friday, Caltrans District 3 has announced plans for its next “Dump Day” in Yolo County. Yolo County residents will be able to get rid of trash for free at the Woodland Maintenance Station on North East Street in Woodland on Jan. 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 3 more Bay Area stores will close
The company announced last September that it would shutter 150 "lower-producing" stores nationwide.
The Seven Railroad Wonders of the Feather River Canyon | Bartell's Backroads
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — When the transcontinental railroad was completed in 1869, the Union Pacific and Central Pacific railroad companies discovered a major flaw in the route over the High Sierra. The rails over Donner Pass are about twice as steep as most railroad tracks and take significantly more fuel to climb.
Stateline man dies after pine tree falls on home
STATELINE, Nev. — A Stateline man died last month after a pine tree fell onto his home, crushing his roof and causing fatal injuries, officials said. According to a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report, Gerard Turiano, 59, was struck in the head by a branch from a large pine tree that pierced through the roof and he was pronounced deceased after being transported to Barton Memorial Hospital.
Local iconic sports retailer closes shop
Elk Grove was a much different city 45 years ago when Len and Mona Willeford and their children opened “The Sports Shop.”. “There was just a four-way stop sign at Elk Grove Blvd. and Elk Grove-Florin Road,” the Willeford’s youngest child, Mark, recalled recently. “We grew with the community. They helped us pick what we were going to sell.”
The Sacramento Weir: What it is, and when it comes into play
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When relentless rains hammered the Sacramento Valley, the American and Sacramento Rivers rose quickly. The Department of Water Resources constantly monitored the river levels and rising water. "We monitor that level and that determines whether or not if we open or close the weir," said Casey...
Debris in Folsom Reservoir from runoff, flooding could impact Roseville water taste, odor
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The rain isn't over for Northern California as another series of atmospheric river storms kicks off another wet weekend. While the rain is helpful for California's drought, other impacts may not be as beneficial. In Roseville, water distribution crews found low water clarity and extra organics...
Deputies looking for missing Nevada County woman with dementia
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a woman who has been missing since Friday. Deputies say 79-year-old Phyllis Brodie walked away from her home around 10:30 a.m. Friday. The sheriff’s office says Brodie is believed to have dementia and has been...
‘We don’t want her to be forgotten’: Loved ones remember homeless woman killed in weekend storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Rebekah Rohde died Saturday after atree fell onto her tent along the American River Parkway. The accident came during a series of storms that rocked the region for more than a week. Rohde was unhoused, and an official cause of death is still pending examination, officials...
Social media posts lead to the recovery of $70,000 in stolen jewelry in Placer County
(KTXL) — A Granite Bay family’s former dogsitter and his girlfriend are in custody in connection with the theft of $70,000 worth of jewelry that belonged to the family, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. •Video Above: Tornado touches down in Northern California Zachary Gillman, 32, was hired to watch the family’s pets while […]
Teetotalist
2023 to potentially welcome six exciting new business concepts to downtown. Downtown Sacramento Foundation today announced the six business concepts selected to continue to the final phase of the 10th Annual Calling All Dreamers business incubator program: Burnside Coffee Bar, Dipped N Color, Flora & Fauna, Mercado Urbano, Retrospect-Vintage Fashion, and The Teetotalist.
