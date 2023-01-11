MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Oliver J. “Ozzy” LaPradd, 71, of 14757 State Highway 37, passed away December 31, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Ozzy was born on December 29, 1951, in Rome, New York the son of Mildred (LaMay) Davis and the late Oliver LaPradd. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. He first married Marilyn Jock and was blessed with a son. He later married Carmella Empey on February 14, 2012 in Winthrop, New York.

