wwnytv.com
Joseph “Joe” Henry Stone, 66, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Joseph “Joe” Henry Stone, age 66 of Potsdam, NY passed away on January 12, 2023 at the Canton Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. There will be a celebration of life in the spring. Joe is survived...
wwnytv.com
Wilma M. Nelson, 86, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Wilma M. Nelson, 86, affectionately known as “Wilmom” and “GW” to family, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on January 12, 2023 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse after suffering a stroke. Wilma was born on September 16, 1936...
wwnytv.com
Cornhole is on the rise in St. Lawrence County
RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - “Cornhole to us is a couple of things. More than anything, its community, camaraderie.”. To players, this is more than just a game to pass the time, but a game of skill. Mike Langstaff founded Seaway Honey Holes in Rensselaer Falls only a...
wwnytv.com
Oliver J. “Ozzy” LaPradd, 71, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Oliver J. “Ozzy” LaPradd, 71, of 14757 State Highway 37, passed away December 31, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Ozzy was born on December 29, 1951, in Rome, New York the son of Mildred (LaMay) Davis and the late Oliver LaPradd. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. He first married Marilyn Jock and was blessed with a son. He later married Carmella Empey on February 14, 2012 in Winthrop, New York.
wwnytv.com
Ronald C. “Joe” Hill, 75, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ronald C. “Joe” Hill, 75, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake. A graveside service will be announced and held in Hermon Cemetery in the spring. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Ronald was...
wwnytv.com
Janice M. LaShomb, 78, formerly of Norwood
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Janice M. LaShomb, 78, a resident of United Helpers Maplewood Campus and formerly of Norwood, will be held at a time to be announced, in the springtime at St. Andrew’s Church with Rev. Shane Lynch presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery, Norwood, following the services.
wwnytv.com
North Country communities could qualify for state help to pick up the cost of the Christmas Blizzard
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Whether it was the high winds, or the white-out conditions, the Christmas blizzard cost counties. Either in overtime costs to cleanup roads, or damages to the waterfront like in Ogdensburg. St. Lawrence County Emergency Services Director Matt Denner says New York State could help with...
wwnytv.com
State considers Potsdam for marijuana shop
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The state is considering a location in Potsdam for a retail shop to buy marijuana. Town of Potsdam Code Enforcement Officer Jeffrey Murray found out Monday morning from the state that the former Olympia Sports outlet at Sandstone Market, just off Route 11 near Walmart, is a potential location for a legal cannabis dispensary.
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg lifts boil water advisory
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A boil water advisory for parts of Ogdensburg has been lifted. The advisory affected the 500-800 blocks Proctor Avenue, the 200 block of William Street, the 500-700 blocks of Lisbon Street, and the 200 block of Dearborne Street. It was prompted by water main repairs...
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg man arrested as traffic stop turns into drug charges
TOWN OF OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - In St. Lawrence County, an Ogdensburg man is facing drug and traffic charges. New York State Police officials say they arrested Timothy Dawley, 44, of Ogdensburg following a traffic stop in the Town of Oswegatchie. They say Dawley was stopped for a loud...
wwnytv.com
Inmate assaults 3 officers at Ogdensburg prison
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An inmate is accused of assaulting and injuring three officers at Riverview Correctional Facility in Ogdensburg. According to the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association, the officers’ union, it happened on Tuesday. NYSCOPBA said the inmate, serving his third stint in...
wwnytv.com
History Lesson: ‘Dogs Playing Poker’ ... in Antwerp?
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - In your art history textbooks, you’re sure to have seen the works of Cassius Coolidge. But a detail you may have missed: he’s from Antwerp. Cassius Marcellus Coolidge was born in 1844 where Antwerp meets Philadelphia. Starting life as a farm boy, Cassius...
wwnytv.com
Weather alerts in effect as snowfall continues
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A winter storm warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. Friday for northern St. Lawrence and Franklin counties. A winter weather advisory ends at the same time for the rest of the two counties and parts of the Adirondacks. Lewis and Jefferson counties hold on...
