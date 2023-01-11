Read full article on original website
Related
Report: More retirees are choosing to leave Oregon than any other state
A new study shows that many retired individuals are choosing to leave Oregon in favor of cheaper, or potentially warmer, locales.
focushillsboro.com
Temperature Increases In Oregon Counties Over The Past Century
Temperature Increases In Oregon: In generally mild Portland, Oregon, temperatures reached 116 degrees Fahrenheit. 105 degrees in Reno in September, when the season is supposed to be transitioning from summer to fall. And at Death Valley National Park in California, the temperature reached over 130 degrees in the town of Furnace Creek, making it the hottest September day in the history of the planet. This set a new global record.
opb.org
Superabundant dispatch: The buffalo roam in Oregon’s brome
Editor’s note: OPB’s video series “Superabundant” explores the stories behind the foods of the Pacific Northwest. Now we’re taking the same guiding principles to a new platform: Email. We’ve brought on food writer Heather Arndt Anderson, a Portland-based culinary historian and ecologist, to highlight different aspects of the region’s food ecosystem every week. This week she explores how bison shaped the plains of the Northwest.
Deadlines to know for Paid Leave Oregon deductions
A new law in Oregon is making a difference for workers and their paychecks.
mediafeed.org
Oregon first-time homebuyer assistance programs
If you’re a first-time homebuyer in Oregon, here’s some good news: Several programs — both statewide and local — offer help with finding an affordable mortgage or making a down payment. The not-so-good news? Though the hot market may cool in the months ahead, for now,...
Legislative assemblies to consider bills to shift state OR-ID border
MALHEUR COUNTY — During the first mandatory meeting of the year to discuss moving the Oregon-Idaho border, as proposed by Greater Idaho, Malheur County Court officials heard about how there are proposals being floated this year in both the Oregon and Idaho legislative assemblies, which are both just getting started. These proposals are said to mirror each other in that they each ask the other state’s Legislature to get together to start talking about the idea of lumping 15 politically conservative counties in eastern Oregon into the Idaho border. This is based on the reasoning that needs from the state are not being met due to political differences.
Oregon's emergency SNAP food benefits stop in March
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregonians who receive help through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will no longer get pandemic emergency food benefits come March. For nearly the past three years, most people who got SNAP benefits, commonly called food stamps, also received extra help each month on their electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card. The additional assistance was provided to help families during the pandemic, but the Oregon Department of Human Services will not be able to provide the emergency supplement after February.
Reward for information on killing of Oregon-born wolf reaches $15,000
The reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the illegal killing of an Oregon wolf in October near Klamath Falls has reached $15,000. The Oregon Wildlife Coalition announced Tuesday it is offering a $10,000 reward, bringing the total amount to $15,000 in combination with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s previously announced $5,000 reward.
KXL
Debate Over Gas Stoves Heat Up In Oregon
Salem, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority says it is not taking an official stance on gas stoves or whether or not the state should consider banning them in new homes. “We don’t regulate stoves. But we do know that any kind of combustion, whether it’s fuel in a car, or burning wood, or natural gas to varying degrees there is going to be emissions that can interfere with our respiratory system and immune system,” said Gabriela Goldfarb, Environmental Public Health Section manager, Oregon Health Authority, Public Health Division. “So, your goal should be to minimize exposure.”
Greater Idaho Movement Gains HUGE Momentum
The Greater Idaho movement continues to gain moment throughout the state of Oregon. Another county, Wallowa, has submitted enough valid signatures to allow it on the ballot this May. The measure number is 32;007. What Is The Greater Idaho Movement?. The movement is a grassroots effort to allow fifteen Oregon...
Audit: Oregon broadband office not prepared for federal infrastructure grants
Oregon’s broadband office doesn’t have the staff or plans it needs to take advantage of up to $1 billion in federal money to expand internet access, according to an audit released Wednesday. The report from the Audits Division of the Secretary of State’s Office found that the state has work to do to effectively allocate […] The post Audit: Oregon broadband office not prepared for federal infrastructure grants appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ $5.6 million in Oregon lottery prizes have gone unclaimed
You’d think someone would be sprinting to the lottery office to claim a $1 million prize. But more than two months after someone bought that winning ticket in Oregon, nobody has come forward. In fact, there is $5.6 million in unclaimed Oregon lottery prizes sitting out there waiting to...
Oregon Coast Seashells: A Guide to Finding and Collecting Seashells
Oregon Coast Seashells: A Guide to Finding and Collecting the Treasures of the Beach. Seashells are a common sight on many beaches around the world, but are they present on the beaches of Oregon?
Greater Idaho and Split California? What’s Up With That?
In Oregon, proponents of Greater Idaho have gotten a reading in the state legislature. Before Election Day last year, some in mainstream media were claiming the idea had lost momentum. Then some additional counties voted to join Idaho. Maybe the news reporters need to get outside Portland once in a while. If you’re counting, 11 counties want a divorce from the left coast.
SHRUMIN, HELZ YA: The Best Vanity Plates Oregon Rejected in 2022
Getty ImagesYou shouldn't be surprised that the DMV doesn't want to put BTT BRN or NEED2P on your license plate.
KGW
Tracking down Oregon truffles with man's best friend
PORTLAND, Ore. — This week we're heading on a hunting trip with “man’s best friend” who has the keenest sense of smell for finding underground treasure just under the forest duff — it’s an Oregon truffle hunt. Kris Jacobsen is a professional dog trainer...
Motion filed to swap Brown out for Kotek in Oregon gun measure lawsuit
A motion was filed Wednesday in Oregon circuit court to replace former Oregon Gov. Kate Brown with current Gov. Tina Kotek in one of the lawsuits filed against the governor over Measure 114, Oregon’s new gun law.
pnwag.net
Forest Service Looking To Fill Positions Across Oregon
The U.S. Forest Service needs to fill a wide range of temporary positions in Oregon for the spring and summer. The Forest Service’s Catherine Caruso said they started looking for summer workers back in September because hiring for a federal job is time consuming. But despite months of work, hundreds of openings remain across the state and more are coming online later this month.
Meth, fentanyl big problems in Idaho, too, which didn’t decriminalize drugs
This makes for a simple and compelling storyline: Since Oregon has loosened its marijuana and other drug laws – through ballot measures in 2014 and 2020 – law enforcement agencies have been reporting massive seizures in the state of illegal pot and large-scale illegal operations in rural parts of the state. The implicit message is […] The post Meth, fentanyl big problems in Idaho, too, which didn’t decriminalize drugs appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
columbiacommunityconnection.com
COVID Emergency funding coming to end; OR Health Plan Coverage, food benefits to change
Locals enrolled in the Oregon Health Plan are advised to keep their eyes on the mail in months to come and update their contact information as renewals in the program are set to begin on April 11, 2023. Statewide, about 1.4 million people are enrolled in the program, and it...
Comments / 0