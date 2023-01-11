Read full article on original website
BBC
Celtic v Kilmarnock: Rugby Park heroes remember final triumph of 2012
Scottish League Cup semi-final: Celtic v Kilmarnock. Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. From scooting about town in an old minibus and neglecting to go full-pelt...
BBC
Eileen Gleeson: Ex-Glasgow City manager appointed head of women's football at FAI
Former Glasgow City manager Eileen Gleeson has been appointed as head of women and girls' football at the Football Association of Ireland. Gleeson left Glasgow in December after 13 months with the SWPL1 leaders. The 50-year-old was previously assistant to Republic of Ireland women's manager Vera Pauw. Gleeson's appointment comes...
BBC
Heineken Champions Cup: Ulster will face La Rochelle challenge with positive mindset - Alan O'Connor
Venue: Stade Marcel-Deflandre Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio Ulster; Match report on BBC Sport website. Ulster second row Alan O'Connor says his side will draw on past wins away to French sides when they face La Rochelle in Saturday's Champions Cup game.
UK television broadcasters ignore Sunderland FA Cup tie with Fulham
The date has now been set for Sunderland's FA Cup clash with Fulham, but it won't be on UK television.
Sunderland fans to receive 'increased' ticket allocation for FA Cup clash with Fulham
Looks like Sunderland will be backed by a massive away following at Fulham.
BBC
Logan Holgate: Cumbria rugby league player dies at 18
Tributes have been paid following the sudden death of a rising star rugby league player in Cumbria. Logan Holgate, who played for Hensingham Amateur Rugby League Football Club (ARLFC), died aged 18 on Wednesday. The Whitehaven-based club has been left "devastated" and is providing support to his family. Clubs and...
BBC
Jennie Gow: BBC F1 broadcaster suffers serious stroke
The BBC sports broadcaster Jennie Gow has said she is recovering from a serious stroke. The 45-year-old, who covers Formula 1 for Radio 5 Live, wrote on social media that she had been treated at hospitals in London and Surrey, and her recovery "might take some time". Ms Gow said...
BBC
Swansea City reject offers for Michael Obafemi and Morgan Whittaker
Swansea City have rejected two bids for Michael Obafemi but head coach Russell Martin says the striker's future at the club remains uncertain. Swansea have also turned down an offer for Morgan Whittaker after he was recalled from a loan spell at Plymouth. Martin, who is keen on Rotherham's Chiedozie...
Jamaica hit back to set up netball series decider against England
Jamaica forced a deciding game with England in their three-match netball series after coming from behind early on to win 61-58 at the Copper Box Arena.Jo Harten was a late withdrawal from Jess Thirlby’s line-up due to an injury, with Olivia Tchine stepping in at starting goal shooter for the Roses.England, who struggled in the first quarter of their 73-52 victory in Wednesday’s Manchester opener, looked far more assured in London and led 18-12 after the first 15 minutes.But Commonwealth Games silver medallists Jamaica replied in the second quarter, taking the lead for the first time and by half-time they were...
BBC
Hampshire director of cricket Giles White says Kookaburra trial would be 'interesting'
Hampshire director of cricket Giles White says an English trial of the Kookaburra ball would be "interesting". The England and Wales Cricket Board made proposals to use the Australian ball in the County Championship in last year's high-performance review. "It's just throwing another variable into the season to see how...
CBS Sports
Leeds United vs. Aston Villa prediction, odds, start time: English Premier League picks for Jan. 13, 2023
Aston Villa attempt to extend their unbeaten streak to three games when they host Leeds United in an English Premier League match on Friday. Aston Villa (6-4-8) lost to Liverpool in their return from the World Cup break but bounced back to defeat Tottenham 2-0 and battle Wolves to a 1-1 draw. Leeds (4-5-8) are winless in four matches but played Newcastle and West Ham to draws in their last two league games. These sides met at Leeds in October, with the match ending in a 0-0 draw.
Tony Mowbray nominated for manager of the month award
Sunderland's fine recent form has landed Tony Mowbray some recognition.
Yardbarker
Celtic seal place in League Cup Final after win at Hampden
Celtic are in the Final of the League Cup after beating Kilmarnock in a miserable evening at Hampden. The holders will have the chance to retain their trophy on the 26th of February against either Rangers or Aberdeen, who face each other tomorrow. Goals from Daizen Maeda and Giorgos Giakoumakis...
BBC
League Cup: The inside story of Aberdeen's 2014 final win over Inverness
Scottish League Cup semi-final: Rangers v Aberdeen. Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 15 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. A £400 carry-out for the bus paid for by midfielder Barry Robson's credit...
Eddie Howe’s gritty Newcastle won’t win hearts but silverware is in reach | Jonathan Wilson
The cherubic figure is gone as he helps transform his new club from serial strugglers into well-organised, battling contenders
BBC
Jonathan Tomkinson: Norwich City loan US defender to Stevenage
Norwich City have loaned American defender Jonathan Tomkinson to League Two side Stevenage for the remainder of the season. The Texas-born centre-back joined the Canaries following a trial at rivals Ipswich Town, and has made three senior appearances for the Championship club. Tomkinson, 20, came through the academy set-up at...
BBC
James Simpson: England & Leeds Rhinos wheelchair rugby league player retires
England Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup winner and Leeds Rhinos veteran James Simpson has retired after 10 years in the sport. Simpson took up the game after he lost both legs when a explosive device detonated while he was on patrol in Afghanistan with the British Army. He led Leeds...
BBC
Kyle Knoyle: Stockport County sign Doncaster Rovers defender
Stockport County have signed defender Kyle Knoyle from fellow League Two side Doncaster Rovers on a two-and-a-half year deal, for an undisclosed fee. The 26-year-old had scored one goal in 27 games for Rovers this season and two in 80 in total, having joined from Cambridge United in June 2021.
BBC
Heineken Champions Cup: Saracens 48-28 Lyon
Tries: Lozowski, Daly 3, Riccioni, Christie, Earl Cons: Goode 5 Pen: Goode. Elliot Daly scored a first-half hat-trick as Saracens claimed a bonus-point win over Lyon to maintain their winning start in the Heineken Champions Cup. Alex Lozowski opened the scoring before Daly crossed three times in seven minutes as...
BBC
Henderson to miss Carabao Cup semi-final
Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Dean Henderson will not be allowed to play against parent club Manchester United in their EFL Cup semi-final later this month. Forest have been drawn against United in a repeat of the 1992 final following their shootout victory against Wolves on Wednesday, when Henderson became the hero with two pivotal saves.
