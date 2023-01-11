Read full article on original website
Related
alaskapublic.org
Alaska’s former House speaker Rep. Bryce Edgmon on current disorganization: ‘We just don’t know’
Alaska’s 33rd legislative session convenes next week. And while the state Senate is organized, the House is not. The midterm elections left Republicans with a narrow majority in the 40-person chamber, but it’s still unclear whether those members will toe the party line or join a multi-party coalition.
alaskapublic.org
Days before legislative session starts, Alaska House is again without a coalition
The state legislative session begins on Tuesday, and the Alaska House is still not organized. That means representatives have not yet formed a majority coalition or assigned leadership roles. Without being organized, the House can’t move ahead with its legislative business when the session begins. This is the third time...
alaskasnewssource.com
Gov. Dunleavy proposes legislation for carbon ‘monetization’, environmentalists disagree
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Dunleavy administration said it will be introducing legislation outlining the process for the state to make money from the carbon that exists naturally in the state, as well as from human production. In a press conference Thursday, Gov. Mike Dunleavy acknowledged that there’s a rapidly...
newsfromthestates.com
Winkelman named Alaska Corrections commissioner-designee by Gov. Dunleavy
This symbol is inside of the Alaska Department of Corrections office on Sept. 7, 2022, in Douglas, Alaska. (Photo by Lisa Phu/Alaska Beacon) Gov. Mike Dunleavy has named the Alaska Department of Corrections’ interim leader to serve long term as the agency’s commissioner-designee. The position is subject to confirmation by the Legislature.
Leigh Sloan: As the schools go, so goes the nation
As a nation educates its children, so goes the nation. Do you want to see what our nation will look like in 10, 20, 50 or 100 years? Look no further than our schools. In the same way, as Alaska educates her children, so goes the state. Alaska was once...
alaskasnewssource.com
ARPA funds investigation
The Federal Emergency Management Agency distributed brochures of documents in what was believed to be in Inupiaq and Yup’ik, however, when Alaska Native readers received these documents, they were found to be completely illegible. FEMA distributed brochures of documents in what was believed to be in Inupiaq or Yupik,...
Breaking: Alaska Supremes fall for Jennie Armstrong’s residency story — hook, line, and sinker
Rep. Jennie Armstrong was off on a romantic adventure when she came to Alaska in May of 2019. Little did she know she’d fall madly in love with an Anchorage guy, and end up moving here. But after a whirlwind 10-day trip, she was head over heels in love or something like love, and she went back to Louisiana, packed up, and moved to Alaska.
governing.com
West Virginia Passes Bills While Text Not Publicly Available
(TNS) — The Republican-supermajority West Virginia Senate passed two bills the morning of Jan. 12 that it introduced just moments before without making the text of the bills publicly available until hours after they had passed. The Senate suspended state constitutional rules to ram the bills through with little...
sdstandardnow.com
As 2023 session opens, Republicans attack freedom with bill aiming to outlaw ranked choice voting
Less than 24 hours into the South Dakota 2023 legislative session, the first assault on your freedom has been filed. Ironic because on Tuesday, Gov. Kristi Noem and other Republicans bragged about our state being the “Freest in the Country.”. The bill was filed by Republicans who don’t really...
Too many WA legislators think they’re above the law and it’s costing us money | Opinion
The Legislature is rightly being sued for trying to get around the WA state Public Records Act. | Editorial
Alaska wants to profit by leaving timber uncut and pumping carbon underground
This article has been updated with a comment from Hilcorp. For decades, Alaska’s economy has depended on the extraction and harvest of natural resources — industries like pumping oil out of the ground, and cutting timber. Now, Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy wants the state to make money by leaving trees standing, and by pumping carbon […] The post Alaska wants to profit by leaving timber uncut and pumping carbon underground appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
governing.com
Janet Mills’ $10.3B Budget Proposal May Prompt Fight With Maine GOP
(TNS) — Maine Gov. Janet Mills released a $10.3 billion state budget proposal on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, calling it "fiscally responsible" even though it looked likely to prompt a fight with Republicans over an inflation-driven rise in spending without tax cuts. The two-year plan will be a centerpiece...
alaskasnewssource.com
Legislators set eyes on fiscal policy and elections
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Three Alaska lawmakers have already filed bills to repeal ranked choice voting in the upcoming legislative session. Rep. George Rauscher of Sutton is a proponent of replacing ranked choice voting by returning to the previous system in which voters mark the ballot for only one option per ballot item. He says that the bill he filed originated from constituent feedback after the November 2022 general election.
Bizarre phrases riddle aid documents for Alaska Natives
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — (AP) — After tidal surges and high winds from the remnants of a rare typhoon caused extensive damage to homes along Alaska’s western coast in September, the U.S. government stepped in to help residents — largely Alaska Natives — repair property damage.
Alaska lawmakers proposed resolutions that would cap the state budget
(The Center Square) - Two Alaska senators are proposing a cap on Alaska's budget appropriations. The state of Alaska has no income tax. No sales taxes are levied on purchases, even though some municipalities have sales taxes, according to the Department of Commerce. For more than 40 years, the state...
cowboystatedaily.com
Take That, California! Wyoming Legislators Draft Resolution Banning Electric Vehicles By 2035
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature is considering a resolution to phase out sales of new electric vehicles in the Cowboy State by 2035. The resolution’s sponsors say Senate Joint Resolution 4 is a response to laws other states are implementing to eliminate gas-powered...
knba.org
Miss Alaska contestant Shondiin Mayo speaks with KNBA
Shondiin Mayo of Fairbanks hopes to be the next Miss Alaska. After earning a bachelor’s degree in creative media and film, a local TV station hired her as a reporter. Today, she’s working towards a master’s degree at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Mayo is both Alaska...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Human trafficking awareness in Alaska
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The crime of human trafficking affects the safety, health, and dignity of millions of people around the world, including Alaska. Most of victims are women and girls, LGBTQI+ individuals, vulnerable migrants, and those in historically marginalized and undeserved communities, according to a press release from the White House.
etxview.com
Entertainment across Alaska: Jan. 12 to Jan. 17
Hyperlinks to event details at AKconcerts.com and in our weekly newsletter Or read below if you just want to know the time & place. 4 Royle Parkers (Soldotna) – Open Mic w/ Cody Kniceley 8p-12a Bear Paw Bar & Grill - Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 8p-11p Cafecito Bonito – Mutual...
cowboystatedaily.com
Legislators Worried About Californication Of Wyoming, Introduce Bill Protecting Rodeos
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. State Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, is championing legislation that would prevent towns and counties from banning activities like rodeos and other events that use working animals. “The intent of the legislation is to protect legal, law-abiding animal enterprise from the radical...
Comments / 0