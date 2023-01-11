ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Winkelman named Alaska Corrections commissioner-designee by Gov. Dunleavy

This symbol is inside of the Alaska Department of Corrections office on Sept. 7, 2022, in Douglas, Alaska. (Photo by Lisa Phu/Alaska Beacon) Gov. Mike Dunleavy has named the Alaska Department of Corrections’ interim leader to serve long term as the agency’s commissioner-designee. The position is subject to confirmation by the Legislature.
ARPA funds investigation

The Federal Emergency Management Agency distributed brochures of documents in what was believed to be in Inupiaq and Yup’ik, however, when Alaska Native readers received these documents, they were found to be completely illegible. FEMA distributed brochures of documents in what was believed to be in Inupiaq or Yupik,...
West Virginia Passes Bills While Text Not Publicly Available

(TNS) — The Republican-supermajority West Virginia Senate passed two bills the morning of Jan. 12 that it introduced just moments before without making the text of the bills publicly available until hours after they had passed. The Senate suspended state constitutional rules to ram the bills through with little...
Alaska wants to profit by leaving timber uncut and pumping carbon underground

This article has been updated with a comment from Hilcorp. For decades, Alaska’s economy has depended on the extraction and harvest of natural resources — industries like pumping oil out of the ground, and cutting timber. Now, Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy wants the state to make money by leaving trees standing, and by pumping carbon […] The post Alaska wants to profit by leaving timber uncut and pumping carbon underground appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Janet Mills’ $10.3B Budget Proposal May Prompt Fight With Maine GOP

(TNS) — Maine Gov. Janet Mills released a $10.3 billion state budget proposal on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, calling it "fiscally responsible" even though it looked likely to prompt a fight with Republicans over an inflation-driven rise in spending without tax cuts. The two-year plan will be a centerpiece...
Legislators set eyes on fiscal policy and elections

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Three Alaska lawmakers have already filed bills to repeal ranked choice voting in the upcoming legislative session. Rep. George Rauscher of Sutton is a proponent of replacing ranked choice voting by returning to the previous system in which voters mark the ballot for only one option per ballot item. He says that the bill he filed originated from constituent feedback after the November 2022 general election.
Miss Alaska contestant Shondiin Mayo speaks with KNBA

Shondiin Mayo of Fairbanks hopes to be the next Miss Alaska. After earning a bachelor’s degree in creative media and film, a local TV station hired her as a reporter. Today, she’s working towards a master’s degree at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Mayo is both Alaska...
Human trafficking awareness in Alaska

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The crime of human trafficking affects the safety, health, and dignity of millions of people around the world, including Alaska. Most of victims are women and girls, LGBTQI+ individuals, vulnerable migrants, and those in historically marginalized and undeserved communities, according to a press release from the White House.
Entertainment across Alaska: Jan. 12 to Jan. 17

Hyperlinks to event details at AKconcerts.com and in our weekly newsletter Or read below if you just want to know the time & place. 4 Royle Parkers (Soldotna) – Open Mic w/ Cody Kniceley 8p-12a Bear Paw Bar & Grill - Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 8p-11p Cafecito Bonito – Mutual...
Legislators Worried About Californication Of Wyoming, Introduce Bill Protecting Rodeos

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. State Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, is championing legislation that would prevent towns and counties from banning activities like rodeos and other events that use working animals. “The intent of the legislation is to protect legal, law-abiding animal enterprise from the radical...
