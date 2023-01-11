Read full article on original website
Former Georgia 5-Star Recruit Transferring After National Title
Georgia defensive back Jaheim Singletary, a former five-star recruit, will reportedly be looking for a new home. Singletary is planning to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal in the coming days, according to On3Sports' Jake Rowe. The Jacksonville (Fla.) native was one of three five-star defensive backs ...
Florida 5-star QB commit has return visit to Gainesville set
With all the drama surrounding Florida’s class of 2023 quarterback signee Jaden Rashada, Gator Nation has to be breathing some sigh of relief that 2024 five-star quarterback DJ Lagway seems as committed to the program as ever. Lagway will be back on campus Jan. 28, according to Swamp247. The...
How Kirby Smart gave Josh Heupel and the Vols some extra motivation this offseason
If there’s one thing we learned from the Georgia Bulldogs’ 65-7 thrashing of TCU in the national championship game earlier this week, it’s that motivation is extremely important in college football. Georgia became the first program to win back-to-back championships in the playoff era with the win...
Report reveals the amount a 5-star recruit was going to be paid to sign with Florida
Thanks to a report from the Orlando Sentinel on Wednesday, we now know how much an elite five-star recruit was going to be paid to sign with the Florida Gators. News broke on Wednesday that five-star quarterback Jaden Rashada, who signed with the Gators last month, is trying to get out of his national letter of intent with Florida.
Look: Football World Reacts To Georgia's Massive Departure
Just a few days ago, the Georgia Bulldogs won their second-straight College Football Playoff national title. It was a dominant effort over an overmatched TCU team that saw its title dreams disappear quickly. The end result was a 65-7 thrashing and a potential dynasty emerging. Unfortunately, not ...
Arch Manning is already fumbling while he is at Texas
Arch Manning lost his student ID one week into his first semester on campus at Texas. It’s been one week since Arch Manning has been on campus in Austin and the new face of the Texas football program is already fumbling…. While it remains to be seen if this...
Tennessee Vols HC Josh Heupel suddenly has a very important offseason problem to address
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel suddenly has an important offseason problem to address. And there’s no obvious solution. Vols true freshman quarterback Tayven Jackson entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday. Jackson is a former four-star recruit who saw limited action in 2022. The Indiana native missed the...
Breaking: Dabo Swinney Fires Clemson Assistant Coach
It hasn't been the best month for head coach Dabo Swinney and his Clemson Tigers. The team's 2022 campaign came to an disappointing conclusion with a decisive loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl. Swinney also incurred mild criticism for infamously saying he built the school's program based ...
A look at Alabama Football's 2023 schedule
Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide finished the 2022 college football season with a record of 11-2 and a win in the Sugar Bowl. While this may be considered a historical year for some programs, it just doesn’t meet the Alabama standard. This was the second time since the...
Breaking: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
Former Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway has passed away this week. He was 42 years old. According to multiple reports, Galloway was found during a welfare check at his apartment. Galloway played for Alabama from 1999-2002, racking up 1,830 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. He had his ...
Joe Burrow, Blake Griffin, Other Athletes Buy $5 Million, 104-Acre Iowa Farm
Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow joined a group of big-name athletes from a wide range of sports to buy a... The post Joe Burrow, Blake Griffin, Other Athletes Buy $5 Million, 104-Acre Iowa Farm appeared first on Outsider.
The door is open for Jeremy Pruitt to return to the SEC
The door is open for former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt to return to the SEC. Alabama is reportedly moving on from defensive coordinator Pete Golding, who is leaving to become the new defensive coordinator at Ole Miss. Crimson Tide fans have been clamoring for Pruitt’s return to Tuscaloosa...
What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's loss to Kentucky
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Saturday following the fifth-ranked Volunteers' disappointing 63-56 loss to Kentucky inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's everything Barnes had to say about what went wrong on offense and why they were dominated on the glass by the Cats. What went...
Football Legend Charles White Died Too Soon — Cause of Death Revealed
Sometimes, it’s our greatest heroes who die the youngest. One such hero is football player Charles White, who passed away too soon at the age of 64 years old on Jan. 11, 2023. Charles was known as a record-setter in both college football and the NFL, despite his struggles with alcohol and drug addiction throughout his career. Now, fans want to know what his cause of death was.
Alabama bank slammed for Robert E. Lee, MLK holiday sign: ‘Pull your money out’
Alabama and Mississippi are the only two states in the union to recognize Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert E. Lee on the same day. Every year, notices reminding bank customers, teachers and post office visitors of the joint holiday on the third Monday in January draw confusion. This year,...
Tennessee Vols targeting 2024 5-star quarterback
The Tennessee Vols are one of several programs targeting a 2024 five-star quarterback from North Carolina. Rivals.com national recruiting director Adam Gorney pointed out this week that Tennessee is one of the programs that’s coming “really big” after Jadyn Davis. From Rivals.com:. Michigan is considered the front-runner...
Georgia Bulldogs news: Darnell Washington decision made, and another TE enters portal, more
The Georgia Bulldogs are national champions again, but Kirby Smart and his team aren’t taking a lot of time to rest on their laurels. Athens will be the site of the Georgia Bulldogs victory parade and party on Saturday, and one of the Dawgs’ top targets will be in attendance. 5-Star defensive end Eddrick Houston, out of Buford high school, will be on hand in Athens to see the Bulldogs celebrate their second title in as many years.
LSU Gymnastics Forced To Hire Olivia Dunne Security Guard After Chaos In Utah Last Week
Last Friday the LSU gymnastics team traveled to Salt Lake City, Utah to take on the University of Utah in a match. It was a packed house to see the two teams compete. However, a large and raucous group of the fans weren’t there for the event, they were there for TikTok star and influencer Oliva Dunne.
The 107-79 loss at Kentucky sent Tennessee 'soul searching' last season and the Vols haven't been the same since
Josiah-Jordan James admittedly didn’t know a whole lot about the Tennessee-Kentucky basketball rivalry before he got to Knoxville. His first real taste of it, seeing it firsthand for himself, was March 2, 2019. James, then a five-star prospect out of Porter-Gaud School in Charleston, S.C., was on an unofficial...
Tennessee Vols in the mix to land elite 2024 five-star defensive lineman
The Tennessee Vols are one of several teams in the mix to land 2024 five-star defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri. Nwaneri told On3 recently that Tennessee is standing out to him early, along with Michigan State, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Oregon. The talented defensive lineman is set to visit UT this weekend...
