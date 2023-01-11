Read full article on original website
2023 Cattle Market Outlook
The year 2022 was filled with mountains for U.S. cattle producers to climb. From inflated feed costs to the third-consecutive year of drought, there was no shortage of complex obstacles – many with effects that will carry through well beyond 2023. This Market Intel is a deep dive into the 2023 cattle outlook, and what producers can do to position themselves for what lies ahead.
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
U.S. FDA, CDC see early signal of possible Pfizer bivalent COVID shot link to stroke
Jan 13 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 13 story has been refiled with an edited headline to clarify that the link to a stroke is possible, not definite.) A safety monitoring system flagged that U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech's updated COVID-19 shot could be linked to a type of brain stroke in older adults, according to preliminary data analyzed by U.S. health authorities.
Approval as renewable diesel feedstock a ‘great win’ for canola industry
The Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) decision to allow canola oil to join soybean and corn oil as a feedstock for renewable diesel was the result of petitioning the EPA with facts gathered by the Northern Canola Growers Association (NCGA) and canola growers in the state. “This is a great...
Edge of Ag News
The need to do much more to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions was again underscored throughout events in 2022, according to the World Meteorological Organization of the United Nations. The weather agency advocates for strengthened climate-change adaptation, such as universal access to early warnings. While global-temperature data for 2022 will be released...
Cheese Choices: Dairy product can provide versatility in cooking:
Chad Galer is known as cheese guy, and it’s a product he’s passionate about promoting. Galer serves as vice president of product research and food safety with DMI, the checkoff wing of the U.S. dairy industry. “Cheese is something made of 3 or 4 simple ingredients, yet you...
Supply chain issues continue into 2023 for farmers
Farmers will likely still have to deal with supply chain issues in 2023, even as the situation improves in some aspects. Iowa State University ag economist Chad Hart says 2022 saw good demand and prices, but supply chain issues and high costs presented challenges. He says these supply and input issues are ongoing.
Climate continues to challenge agriculture
The average annual temperature of the contiguous United States was 53.4 degrees F, which is 1.4 degrees F warmer than average, ranking in the warmest third of the record. Annual precipitation for the contiguous United States was 28.35 inches, 1.59 inches less than average, ranking in the driest third of the historical record.
