North Carolina State

Storms, tornadoes slam US South, killing at least 7 people

SELMA, ALA. — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South on Thursday killed at least six people in central Alabama, where a tornado ripped roofs off homes and uprooted trees in historic Selma, while another person was killed in Georgia, where severe winds knocked out power to tens of thousands of people.
Gas prices drop in NJ, dip across nation at large

TRENTON, N.J. — Gas prices dropped in New Jersey and also ticked down across the nation at large, analysts said. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.27, down four cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.37 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
EXPLAINER: What came together to make deadly Alabama tornado

DENVER — A La Nina weather pattern, warm moist air coming from an unusually toasty Gulf of Mexico, likely juiced by climate change, and a decades long eastward shift of tornadoes came together to create the unusually early and deadly storm system that hit Alabama Thursday, meteorologists said. And...
The Wrap: Legislative session starts, House rules fight heats up, and the potential of a 13-week abortion bill

On this week's episode of the Wrap podcast: WRAL state government reporters Travis Fain and Paul Specht discuss a new rule change will make it easier for House Republicans to override vetoes by Gov. Roy Cooper. They also get into news about North Carolina's professional sports teams wanting a bigger slice of the sports gambling pie. Former U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn is also back in the news.
Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize

Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot — and someone beat the ill fortune of Friday the 13th — when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery's estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. The lucky combination of numbers drawn late Friday night were:...
Nevada lithium mine gets conditional $700M government loan

RENO, NEV. — The U.S. Department of Energy on Friday announced a conditional loan of $700 million to an Australian mining company to pursue a proposed lithium project in Nevada, as the U.S. seeks domestic supplies for a key component in electric vehicle batteries. The move ups the ante...
Raleigh rents are falling, but that trend is not likely to last

Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets. That includes stories on how to win in the Triangle real estate market as a buyer and how sellers can prepare a home for sale in order to get top-dollar offers. As we enter 2023, a forecast shows that buyers and sellers in Raleigh will battle in a more balanced Triangle real estate market.
Wilson man wins $110,000 from $1 Cash 5 ticket

WILSON, N.C. — A Wilson man won $110,000 in the North Carolina Education Lottery. Walter Clark bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $110,000 jackpot prize. Clark bought a Quick Pick ticket from the Circle H Stores on Raleigh Road Parkway West in Wilson. He matched all five white balls in the Dec. 22 drawing to win the jackpot.
Montana man who brought juvenile son to Capitol riot charged

BILLINGS, MONT. — A Montana man who authorities say entered the U.S. Capitol with his juvenile son during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot was charged with misdemeanor crimes including disorderly conduct, according to court documents released Friday. Patrick William O’Brien was arraigned Thursday by videoconference following his arrest last...
Tennessee GOP split over adding exceptions to abortion ban

NASHVILLE, TENN. — For months, Tennessee's Republican leaders have maintained that the state's abortion ban — known as one of the strictest in the U.S. — allows doctors to perform the procedure, should they need to in order to save the patient's life, even though the statute doesn't explicitly say so.
How they voted: NC congressional votes for the week ending Jan. 12

Here's a look at how North Carolina members of Congress voted over the previous week. Along with roll call votes this week, the House also, early on Jan. 7, chose its speaker for the 118th Congress. The vote was 216 for Rep. Kevin McCarthy, 212 for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, and six voting present.
