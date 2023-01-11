Read full article on original website
Strong winds tear roof off building in Durham, power outages linger in NC
DURHAM, N.C. — A metal roof was ripped off a 50-year-old building Thursday night in Durham as severe storms with damaging winds rolled through the Triangle. The roof was tangled in power lines in Durham near North Lasalle Street, where heavy winds tore the roof from a building that had been in Durham for nearly 50 years.
Storms, tornadoes slam US South, killing at least 7 people
SELMA, ALA. — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South on Thursday killed at least six people in central Alabama, where a tornado ripped roofs off homes and uprooted trees in historic Selma, while another person was killed in Georgia, where severe winds knocked out power to tens of thousands of people.
Gas prices drop in NJ, dip across nation at large
TRENTON, N.J. — Gas prices dropped in New Jersey and also ticked down across the nation at large, analysts said. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.27, down four cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.37 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
Newsom asks Californians to stay vigilant about more storms
SAN FRANCISCO — With rain-soaked California expected to see more stormy weather over the weekend and into next week, Gov. Gavin Newsom, and other state and federal officials pleaded with residents Friday to stay alert to possibly more flooding and damage. A series of storms has walloped the state...
EXPLAINER: What came together to make deadly Alabama tornado
DENVER — A La Nina weather pattern, warm moist air coming from an unusually toasty Gulf of Mexico, likely juiced by climate change, and a decades long eastward shift of tornadoes came together to create the unusually early and deadly storm system that hit Alabama Thursday, meteorologists said. And...
The Wrap: Legislative session starts, House rules fight heats up, and the potential of a 13-week abortion bill
On this week's episode of the Wrap podcast: WRAL state government reporters Travis Fain and Paul Specht discuss a new rule change will make it easier for House Republicans to override vetoes by Gov. Roy Cooper. They also get into news about North Carolina's professional sports teams wanting a bigger slice of the sports gambling pie. Former U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn is also back in the news.
UnitedHealthcare unit latest to protest state's health care contract
Another company is protesting the state’s decision to award a multibillion-dollar contract to a competitor, alleging that the state failed to conduct an impartial evaluation of bids to manage the North Carolina State Health Plan. The state’s treasurer, however, says the process was fair. UMR, a unit of...
$1 million Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Charlotte; $10,000 ticket sold in Raleigh
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The much-anticipated Mega Millions drawing on Friday the 13th brought good luck for some North Carolinians. One of those few purchased a ticket in Charlotte and won a $1 million prize. The lucky ticket was purchased at the Kwick Mart on Albemarle Road in Charlotte. The...
Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize
Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot — and someone beat the ill fortune of Friday the 13th — when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery's estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. The lucky combination of numbers drawn late Friday night were:...
Nevada lithium mine gets conditional $700M government loan
RENO, NEV. — The U.S. Department of Energy on Friday announced a conditional loan of $700 million to an Australian mining company to pursue a proposed lithium project in Nevada, as the U.S. seeks domestic supplies for a key component in electric vehicle batteries. The move ups the ante...
Raleigh rents are falling, but that trend is not likely to last
Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets. That includes stories on how to win in the Triangle real estate market as a buyer and how sellers can prepare a home for sale in order to get top-dollar offers. As we enter 2023, a forecast shows that buyers and sellers in Raleigh will battle in a more balanced Triangle real estate market.
Wilson man wins $110,000 from $1 Cash 5 ticket
WILSON, N.C. — A Wilson man won $110,000 in the North Carolina Education Lottery. Walter Clark bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $110,000 jackpot prize. Clark bought a Quick Pick ticket from the Circle H Stores on Raleigh Road Parkway West in Wilson. He matched all five white balls in the Dec. 22 drawing to win the jackpot.
Montana man who brought juvenile son to Capitol riot charged
BILLINGS, MONT. — A Montana man who authorities say entered the U.S. Capitol with his juvenile son during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot was charged with misdemeanor crimes including disorderly conduct, according to court documents released Friday. Patrick William O’Brien was arraigned Thursday by videoconference following his arrest last...
Tennessee GOP split over adding exceptions to abortion ban
NASHVILLE, TENN. — For months, Tennessee's Republican leaders have maintained that the state's abortion ban — known as one of the strictest in the U.S. — allows doctors to perform the procedure, should they need to in order to save the patient's life, even though the statute doesn't explicitly say so.
These NC high school football alums helped their teams make the NFL playoffs
The NFL playoff slate for the 2022 season is officially decided. A number of former North Carolina high school football players helped their teams reach the postseason. Here's a list of the players that are currently signed to each playoff team. NFC. 1 - Philadelphia Eagles. #37 Mac McCain III...
How they voted: NC congressional votes for the week ending Jan. 12
Here's a look at how North Carolina members of Congress voted over the previous week. Along with roll call votes this week, the House also, early on Jan. 7, chose its speaker for the 118th Congress. The vote was 216 for Rep. Kevin McCarthy, 212 for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, and six voting present.
Pardon ends Meek Mill's legal odyssey on drug, gun charges
HARRISBURG, PA. — Rapper Meek Mill, who spent most of his adult life on probation following a teenage arrest, celebrated the latest twist in his legal case Friday after he was pardoned by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf. “I got pardoned today,” the 35-year-old rapper born Robert Williams tweeted, noting...
