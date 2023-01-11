Read full article on original website
Gunfire damages North Carolina substation, no outage caused
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina utility said Tuesday that an electricity substation was damaged by gunfire but that it caused no power outages. The damage comes after a gunfire attack on multiple substations in Moore County in December that knocked out power to more than 45,000 customers. There have been no arrests in those shootings.
City investigating reports of discolored water in west Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — The city of Raleigh plans to flush water lines Tuesday after reports of discolored tap water in west Raleigh. Residents in the area of Avent Ferry Road and Western Boulevard reached out to WRAL News on Monday with concerns about a brown tinge in their water.
Fire put out at apartment complex near American Red Cross
RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities in Wake County put out a fire in Raleigh that started from smoking materials at an apartment complex near the American Red Cross. According to Raleigh Fire Department Division Chief Robert Hodge, crews responded to a call at 202 North Peartree Lane shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday and marked it under control at 7:40 p.m.
Crash on I-40 East in Durham closes lanes of traffic
DURHAM, N.C. — A Tuesday afternoon crash on Interstate 40 East near North Carolina Highway 55 closed several lanes of traffic. As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, only one of the four lanes remains closed. WRAL News was told that a tractor trailer was down in a ditch, a pickup...
Fire crews respond to call at ABC Land daycare
WENDELL, N.C. — WRAL News has learned of a fire outside of the ABC Land daycare in Wendell, North Carolina Tuesday night. According to fire officials, courtesy of Broadcastify, fire crews and police responded to call of a fire at the day care. Police are currently investigating the fire...
Thousands lost power in Cary overnight due to equipment failure
CARY, N.C. — Over 3,000 customers in Cary lost power Sunday night. The outage was centered in the area around Farmington Woods Drive and High Meadow Drive. A spokesperson from Duke Energy said the outage was caused by equipment failure on an underground power line in the area. At...
Gentle policing: Social workers team up with Raleigh officers to successfully respond to over 1,000 calls
RALEIGH, N.C. — In March, WRAL News wrote about a proactive team created by the Raleigh Police Department that shifted focus away from handcuffs, tasers and arrests. The ACORNS unit would instead send social workers alongside officers to handle many calls with underlying issues like homelessness and mental illness.
Court OKs dismissing UNC student suit seeking virus refunds
RALEIGH, N.C. — A trial judge was correct to dismiss a lawsuit filed by then-University of North Carolina students seeking tuition, housing and fee refunds when in-person instruction was canceled during the 2020 spring semester as the coronavirus pandemic began, the state Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday. Several students...
WRAL's Julian Grace thanks Raleigh police officers for saving his life
RALEIGH, N.C. — WRAL's Julian Grace is thanking Raleigh police officers and a state trooper for saving his life. In a video posted to his Facebook page, Grace said he was driving home from work around 12:40 a.m. on Jan. 2 when three police officers and a state trooper sped past him on Interstate 440 East.
Ceiling collapses on Garner firefighter, home destroyed in massive blaze
RALEIGH, N.C. — A firefighter was injured Monday night while battling a large blaze at a home near Garner. Before 6:45 p.m., crews responded to massive fire on Pagan Road in southern Wake County. Smoke was visible from at least a mile away from the home. A firefighter with...
Residents worried after apartment rent spikes by over $300 a month in Rocky Mount
Residents of a Rocky Mount apartment complex are concerned after finding a notice on their doors that their monthly rent will increase by hundreds of dollars at the end of February. Some people living at Jeffries Cove say they won’t be able to continue living in their homes at the...
Police take armed man into custody at Durham home
DURHAM, N.C. — A man was taken into custody Tuesday after Durham police officers were called to conduct a welfare check. Around 11 a.m., Durham police officers came across a man with a gun when they responded to Walbash Street at Dayton Street, in the McDougald Terrace community. There...
Durham apartment fire put out: Two people hospitalized, one in custody
DURHAM, N.C. — A woman who was stabbed and an injured juvenile were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon as Durham police officers arrived at an apartment that was on fire. It happened around 12:31 p.m. Tuesday on Gunter Street near Rosedale Avenue. Durham police said authorities took both people injured to...
Durham police warn of uptick in car thefts after investigating over 90 last month
The Durham Police Department is warning the community to lock their cars after an increase in motor vehicle thefts. Police investigated more than 90 cases last month alone. The Medina family told WRAL News their theft was scary - it happened while they were asleep inside their house. Police have...
Reward money increased to $55K in Atlantic Beach murder investigation involving Apex man
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Atlantic Beach police are continuing to investigate an August 2022 murder of an Apex man. Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Jan. 12 that he is offering an additional $25,000 in exchange for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the murder of Randall Miller.
5 On Your Side helps widow wipe out $194K in medical debt
RALEIGH, N.C. — It’s a WRAL 5 On Your Side solution that was six months in the making. In August 2022, a Wilson woman reached out to 5 On Your Side after she says she was handed nearly $200,000 worth of inaccurate medical bills. However, Patricia Taylor’s nightmare...
Garner High School teacher who unexpectedly died was 'suspended,' according to Wake County Public School System
GARNER, N.C. — A Garner Magnet High School teacher died Monday night, the school's principal wrote in a letter to families. Jake Stevens was a career and technical education teacher, according to Principal Matt Price's letter. "It is with great sadness that I write this note to let you...
19-year-old in critical condition after Rocky Mount shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A 19-year-old was critically injured Monday night in a shooting in Rocky Mount. Around 9 p.m., police officers responded to UNC Nash Hospital, where a woman was suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was in critical condition and transported to Vidant Hospital in Greenville.
'He was so loved': Mother grieves loss of man who died after Raleigh officers used Taser on him
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man died Tuesday morning while in Raleigh police custody after officers used a Taser while trying to make an arrest. On Tuesday, the man's mother, Sonya Williams, said her son Darryl Williams was the man who died. He was 32 and lived in Raleigh. "He...
Students, staff march to protest potential closure of Creedmoor Elementary school ahead of vote
CREEDMOOR, N.C. — Parents and teachers from Creedmoor Elementary dressed in red at a school board meeting Tuesday night at South Granville Highschool in Creedmoor to address the possibility of the school closing its doors. The school board is debating whether to close Creedmoor Elementary and use it as...
