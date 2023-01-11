ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrisville, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Gunfire damages North Carolina substation, no outage caused

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina utility said Tuesday that an electricity substation was damaged by gunfire but that it caused no power outages. The damage comes after a gunfire attack on multiple substations in Moore County in December that knocked out power to more than 45,000 customers. There have been no arrests in those shootings.
STATESVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Fire put out at apartment complex near American Red Cross

RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities in Wake County put out a fire in Raleigh that started from smoking materials at an apartment complex near the American Red Cross. According to Raleigh Fire Department Division Chief Robert Hodge, crews responded to a call at 202 North Peartree Lane shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday and marked it under control at 7:40 p.m.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Crash on I-40 East in Durham closes lanes of traffic

DURHAM, N.C. — A Tuesday afternoon crash on Interstate 40 East near North Carolina Highway 55 closed several lanes of traffic. As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, only one of the four lanes remains closed. WRAL News was told that a tractor trailer was down in a ditch, a pickup...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Fire crews respond to call at ABC Land daycare

WENDELL, N.C. — WRAL News has learned of a fire outside of the ABC Land daycare in Wendell, North Carolina Tuesday night. According to fire officials, courtesy of Broadcastify, fire crews and police responded to call of a fire at the day care. Police are currently investigating the fire...
WENDELL, NC
WRAL News

Court OKs dismissing UNC student suit seeking virus refunds

RALEIGH, N.C. — A trial judge was correct to dismiss a lawsuit filed by then-University of North Carolina students seeking tuition, housing and fee refunds when in-person instruction was canceled during the 2020 spring semester as the coronavirus pandemic began, the state Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday. Several students...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Police take armed man into custody at Durham home

DURHAM, N.C. — A man was taken into custody Tuesday after Durham police officers were called to conduct a welfare check. Around 11 a.m., Durham police officers came across a man with a gun when they responded to Walbash Street at Dayton Street, in the McDougald Terrace community. There...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
73K+
Followers
79K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy