The Hill

Jeffries to GOP on Santos: ‘Clean up your house’

The new head of House Democrats said Thursday that the fate of embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) is for GOP leaders to resolve. Santos, a Long Island freshman, has come under fire for a host of scandals swirling around his campaign. Revelations that he’d fabricated large parts of his résumé and questions about his campaign…
WASHINGTON STATE
POLITICO

Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has tapped outgoing New Democrats Chair Suzan DelBene for the DCCC slot.

DelBene had been part of a group of Democrats who pushed for the position to be appointed. A new campaign chief: Incoming Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries announced Tuesday he would nominate Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) to lead House Democrats’ campaign arm next cycle. If approved by the full caucus, she’ll face the task of winning back a handful of seats to return House Democrats to the majority.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Sinema sees approval sink among Democrats, spike among Independents

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s party switch from Democratic to Independent has hurt her approval rating with the first group and helped it with the second, according to a new Morning Consult survey. The poll, published on Thursday, found that only 30 percent of registered Democratic Arizona voters approve of the job Sinema is doing as…
ARIZONA STATE
Joseph Godwin

40 House Democrats Backed a Bill to Prevent Trump From Holding Public Office

Democratic opponents of Donald Trump claim that a constitutional provision passed in the 1860s that forbade former Confederates from entering public office should be invoked. Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives on stage to speak during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach.Photo byJoe Raedle/Getty Images.
msn.com

Secret rule change will see House lawmakers get a $34,000 PAY BUMP

In one of their final acts in power, House Democrats secretly passed through a rule change that will see lawmakers in the lower chamber get a $34,000 pay raise. The new rule, proposed by Democrats on the House Administration Committee, allows House members to be reimbursed for the cost of lodging, food and travel while on official business in Washington DC.
CALIFORNIA STATE

