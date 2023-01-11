Read full article on original website
$700m liquidated as Bitcoin touches $21k amid weekend pump
Bitcoin briefly surpassed $21,000 on Jan. 13 for the first time since the FTX saga started in early November. After a slight retracement early on Saturday morning, BTC is priced at $20,800 as of press time. $255m of spot Bitcoin was bought on Jan.13, while the liquidation of $240 million...
FTX recovery possible if sold as a going concern according to SBF
Sam Bankman-Fried confirmed that he still believes there is a future for FTX in a tweet reply to Twitter user WassieLawyer. “I think that [customers] being made substantially whole is a real possibility.”. SBF was agreeing with the twitter user who said “a sale of the FTX exchange as a...
FET becomes reserve asset for Binance as AI token popularity rises
Fetch.ai (FET)has become a listed token on Proof of Reserves (PoR) for several exchanges, including Binance, Huobi and Bitfinex, according to Glassnode data. Artificial Intelligence (AI) token popularity surged over the last three months — leading to significant increases in AI token price and active addresses, according to CryptoSlate data.
Hong Kong to only allow investing in highly liquid virtual assets
Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) Chair Julia Leung said the commission will allow retail investors to trade only highly liquid crypto assets, South China Morning Post reported. Earlier on Jan. 9, Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary Paul Chan announced that from June 2023, the government will start issuing...
Total crypto market cap exceeds $900B – marking 9 week high
The total crypto market cap surpassed $900 billion on Jan. 12 to record a nine-week high. In conjunction with several tokens recording “monster gains” recently, some have taken this as an indication of the advent of a new bull run. Crypto market cap shows signs of recovery. Nine...
Cardano protocol Meld denies rumors of insider trading
Self-described “DeFi, non-custodial, banking protocol,” Meld responded to allegations of foul play, stating no insider trading had taken place on its platform. The accusations stemmed from on-chain analysis conducted by TapTools, highlighting a series of large token sales. Further sleuthing revealed the address responsible had sold tokens worth...
Illegal on-chain cryptocurrency activities reach all-time highs of $20.1B
Illicit cryptocurrency on-chain transaction volume reaches all-time highs of $20.1 billion, growing for the second year in a row, according to a recent report by Chainalysis. We have to stress that this is a lower-bound estimate — our measure of illicit transaction volume is sure to grow over time as we identify new addresses associated with illicit activity.
Nexo-linked addresses see outflows of nearly $9M amid rising FUD
On-chain data shows that addresses related to crypto lender Nexo are recording outflows following news of financial crimes investigations by the Bulgarian government. Crypto intelligence platform Arkham Intelligence dashboard showed that the crypto lender had seen outflows of roughly $9 million since the news broke. A breakdown of the transactions...
Bitcoin holds steady as Consumer Price Index data comes in as expected
The release of December 2022’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data showed inflation at 6.5% year-on-year (YoY). This came in the same as estimated. Bitcoin initially dropped 1.4% on the news before recovering. As of press time, it was trading at $18,152. Analysis of Month-over-Month (MoM) inflation showed, since October...
Staked Ethereum surpasses 16M, over 70% stakers at a loss
The amount of staked Ethereum (ETH) has risen by 18% to over 16 million since the network completed its transition to a proof-of-stake (PoS) network last year, according to CryptoSlate data. The 16 million staked ETH equates to roughly 13.28% of ETH’s total supply — worth $22.42 billion — 500,213...
Research: BTC Hash Ribbon indicator signals miner capitulation could be almost over
Bitcoin (BTC) holders had it tough in 2022, but it was an even tougher year for BTC mining — mining stocks fell over 80%, and mining company bankruptcies solidified the bear market — but the worst of miner capitulation could be over, according to CryptoSlate analysis. With BTC...
Binance Futures to launch FETUSDT perpetual contracts as AI cryptocurrencies surge
Binance Futures will launch FETUSDT perpetual contracts on January 17, 2023, with leverage of up to 20X. However, as market risks change, Binance may adjust contract specifications, including maximum leverage and initial margin, according to reports. It is also possible to trade FETUSDT Perpetual Contracts across multiple margin assets through Multi-Asset Mode. For instance, BUSD can be used as a margin when trading FETUSDT Perpetual Contracts.
Flare token dumps 10% after Ripple CTO advises to sell
Ripple CTO David Schwartz advised the XRP community on Jan. 12 to sell their airdropped Flare (FLR) tokens because holding the asset has no added incentive. Following the tweet, the FLR token dumped roughly 10% to $0.04367 as of press time. Ripple CTO says Flare leveraged the XRP community. Schwartz...
Research: Gemini, GUSD start losing followers as metrics hit all time lows
Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate shows that the U.S.-based crypto exchange Gemini and its stablecoin Gemini Dollar (GUSD) are starting to lose followers and the community’s trust as metrics fall to all-time lows. GUSD holders and exchange volumes. The number of active addresses that hold GUSD has slumped back...
Samsung Asset Management to list Bitcoin ETF on Hong Kong Stock Exchange
Samsung Asset Management received approval to list its Bitcoin (BTC) Futures Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange by Jan. 13, according to local media reports. On Oct. 31, the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) announced plans to allow ETF providers to list futures contracts...
Stablecoin reserves in centralized exchanges continue to fall after FTX collapse
Gradually, alongside the cryptocurrency industry, stablecoins are growing in strength and popularity. Their growth results from the stability they offer against cryptocurrency volatility. At the moment, USDT remains the largest stablecoin by market cap, as USDC, Binance USD, and DAI make up the top 4. Prominent stablecoins after FTX collapse.
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Bitcoin hits $19,000 as market cap crosses $900B
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $22.51 billion over the last 24 hours and currently stands at $907.55 billion — up 2.5% from $885.04 billion. Bitcoin’s market cap increased by 4% to $364.44 billion from $350.53 billion, while Ethereum’s market cap grew 0.9% to $172.54 billion from $171.06 billion over the reporting period.
BTC hashrate hits ATH second time in 7 days, difficulty expected to grow 9%
Bitcoin (BTC) hashrate rose 20% to a new all-time high on Jan. 12 — the second time the hashrate increased to a new ATH in the last seven days. It has since retraced to 251.79 EH/s as of press time. Crypto investor Asher Hopp pointed out that Bitcoin’s hashrate...
Orange Financial To Launch Innovative Yield Farming Treasury – Stablecoin Rewards for NFT Holders
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Geneva, Switzerland, 12th January, 2023, Chainwire — Orange Financial, a multi-chain yield farming treasury, is excited to announce its public mint...
The Importance of non-custodial solutions & the Nexo Wallet roadmap – SlateCast #47
The head of product for the Nexo wallet, Elitsa Taskova, recently sat down with Akiba, the host of the SlateCast podcast to discuss the company’s new non-custodial wallet. The timing of the release is particularly interesting, given the recent issues with exchanges and the increasing focus on non-custodial solutions.
