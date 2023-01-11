Read full article on original website
Related
Great News – ‘Jughead’ is Free Thanks to Indiana Conservation Officers
While it may not be fun to talk about, I think most of us understand that death is a necessary part of nature. In the wild, animals die all of the time, often so that other animals (including us humans) can live - we can accept that fact. We have a much harder time (or at least we should) accepting when animals die for no reason, or when an animal's death is completely avoidable. Thankfully, this is NOT an article about an animal dying - quite the opposite. This is a story about a deer that is alive today thanks to a handful of humans.
Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs
Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
Snow Fleas are Real and We Have Them in Indiana
The next time it snows here in Indiana, and you notice some little black specs in the snow, you might have come across a swarm of snow fleas!. Currently, there isn't any snow on the ground (at least in Southern Indiana), but that wasn't the case a few weeks ago. We had our first White Christmas in years. Now, the snow quickly melted away, but winter isn't over yet. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, more snow could be on the way in January and February of 2023.
Look: Deer known as 'Jughead' rescued in Indiana
Authorities in Indiana said a deer known to locals as "Jughead" was freed from the plastic jug stuck over its head.
Where Can You Find Red Pandas in Southern Indiana?
So, every year, we consult our magic 8 ball called "the internet" about things that people have been searching for in the area. We want to make sure that you have all the information you need right at your fingertips. One of the things that people searched for A LOT in 2022 was "Where to Find Red Pandas in the Evansville area." My guess is that they watched Turning Red and had to see some cuteness for themselves.
Cannelton deer freed from jug on its head
CANNELTON, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana DNR has announced that affectionately nicknamed “Jughead” the deer is free. Indiana DNR officials posted that the deer was tranquilized Friday and the jug was safely removed. DNR officials say it was all thanks to Indiana Conservation Officers Zac Howerton, Neal Brewington, Perry County Deputy Marsh, and citizen Jimmy Maffia.
fox32chicago.com
Indiana man breaks state fishing record twice in 1 day on Lake Michigan
A man from Indiana broke a state fishing record twice in a single day right before the New Year. Scott Skafar, 48, of Valparaiso, Indiana, went fishing in Porter County on Dec. 30, 2022, where he caught two record-breaking fish from Lake Michigan, according to a press release issued by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (Indiana DNR) on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WISH-TV
Wild deer saved after plastic jug removed from head
CANNELTON, Ind. (WISH) — A wild deer who roamed around for several days with a plastic jug stuck on its head is now free. The deer could see and breathe with the jug on its head, but could not eat or drink. Police confirmed Friday afternoon that the deer has been tranquilized.
This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana
Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
These are the #1 Conspiracy Theories in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky
We have all heard conspiracy theories throughout the years. Some are wildly outlandish, while others leave you thinking that they could be true. In any event, these have been named the number one conspiracy theories in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky. Conspiracy theories have been around for several years. Things like...
cbs4indy.com
‘I hope you get tied to the back of a truck’: Indiana man threatens Congressman, gets fired from lab manager position
INDIANAPOLIS — A manager at an Indy lab corporation has been fired after threatening a US Congressman with murder. Jonathan Reeser, a former manager at Parent Choice Laboratories in Indianapolis, allegedly made the threats to Democratic US Rep. Eric Swalwell of California in a direct message sent earlier this week.
Beware of the Dreaded Oklahoma Octopus Lurking in the Deep of Sooner State Lakes
Oklahoma has more than its fair share of scary ghost stories, tall tales, and urban legends, but one mythical creature has been terrifying people for well over 200 years, the dreaded Oklahoma Octopus. This freshwater fiend is said to be lurking in the deep of Sooner State lakes. Most don't survive an encounter with this beast.
sciotopost.com
Rare Winter Tornado Confirmed Just Miles from Ohio Border
Kentucky – A tornado has been confirmed to have touched down in Northern Kentucky during this turbulent weather. According to the National Weather Service, has confirmed a tornado touched down south of Dry Ridge in Grant County. This survey is in relation to thunderstorms that moved through the area earlier this morning and a tornado warning was issued, including this area of Grant County.
wfft.com
Police: 22 pounds of cocaine found in semi during Indiana traffic stop
A Texas man is being charged after Indiana State Police say a large amount of cocaine was found in his semi during a traffic stop. According to ISP, a trooper stopped a semi tractor-trailer for a motor carrier inspection on I-70 just west of Indianapolis around 4 p.m. on Thursday.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Indiana to consider ban on physician non-competes as national debate over agreements heats up
Indiana lawmakers are set to consider a bill that would prohibit new non-compete agreements for physicians this session. “Indiana is one of the most expensive states in the union when it comes to when it comes to the price of health care,” said Rep. Justin Busch (R-Fort Wayne), who authored Senate Bill 7. “So we need to be doing things and not be afraid of trying to make some reforms or to lower the price of care. And also make sure that we're firmly putting the patient in the center.”
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Indiana
From scenic lakes in the north to national forests and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Indiana and it comes as no surprise that there are also many beautiful restaurants located here too.
WTHI
Proposed Indiana bill lays the groundwork for the federal legalization of marijuana
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - A proposed Indiana statehouse bill could lay the groundwork for business development if marijuana becomes legal at the federal level. According to an Indiana lawmaker, the Hoosier state is one of just 12 states with no cannabis allowance. House Bill 1039 would not legalize marijuana in...
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Indiana
Indiana is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Indiana!
iheart.com
2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Traveling can be scary, especially with the added pressures of finding a place that won't have bed bugs. But, some cities just have more of the pesky critters than others. Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs in 2023. The website states, "The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from December 1, 2021 – November 30, 2022. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments."
103GBF
Evansville IN
25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://103gbfrocks.com
Comments / 8