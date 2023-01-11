ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

99.5 WKDQ

Great News – ‘Jughead’ is Free Thanks to Indiana Conservation Officers

While it may not be fun to talk about, I think most of us understand that death is a necessary part of nature. In the wild, animals die all of the time, often so that other animals (including us humans) can live - we can accept that fact. We have a much harder time (or at least we should) accepting when animals die for no reason, or when an animal's death is completely avoidable. Thankfully, this is NOT an article about an animal dying - quite the opposite. This is a story about a deer that is alive today thanks to a handful of humans.
CANNELTON, IN
KISS 106

Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs

Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

Snow Fleas are Real and We Have Them in Indiana

The next time it snows here in Indiana, and you notice some little black specs in the snow, you might have come across a swarm of snow fleas!. Currently, there isn't any snow on the ground (at least in Southern Indiana), but that wasn't the case a few weeks ago. We had our first White Christmas in years. Now, the snow quickly melted away, but winter isn't over yet. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, more snow could be on the way in January and February of 2023.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Where Can You Find Red Pandas in Southern Indiana?

So, every year, we consult our magic 8 ball called "the internet" about things that people have been searching for in the area. We want to make sure that you have all the information you need right at your fingertips. One of the things that people searched for A LOT in 2022 was "Where to Find Red Pandas in the Evansville area." My guess is that they watched Turning Red and had to see some cuteness for themselves.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Cannelton deer freed from jug on its head

CANNELTON, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana DNR has announced that affectionately nicknamed “Jughead” the deer is free. Indiana DNR officials posted that the deer was tranquilized Friday and the jug was safely removed. DNR officials say it was all thanks to Indiana Conservation Officers Zac Howerton, Neal Brewington, Perry County Deputy Marsh, and citizen Jimmy Maffia.
CANNELTON, IN
fox32chicago.com

Indiana man breaks state fishing record twice in 1 day on Lake Michigan

A man from Indiana broke a state fishing record twice in a single day right before the New Year. Scott Skafar, 48, of Valparaiso, Indiana, went fishing in Porter County on Dec. 30, 2022, where he caught two record-breaking fish from Lake Michigan, according to a press release issued by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (Indiana DNR) on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
VALPARAISO, IN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Wild deer saved after plastic jug removed from head

CANNELTON, Ind. (WISH) — A wild deer who roamed around for several days with a plastic jug stuck on its head is now free. The deer could see and breathe with the jug on its head, but could not eat or drink. Police confirmed Friday afternoon that the deer has been tranquilized.
CANNELTON, IN
WOMI Owensboro

This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana

Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
INDIANA STATE
sciotopost.com

Rare Winter Tornado Confirmed Just Miles from Ohio Border

Kentucky – A tornado has been confirmed to have touched down in Northern Kentucky during this turbulent weather. According to the National Weather Service, has confirmed a tornado touched down south of Dry Ridge in Grant County. This survey is in relation to thunderstorms that moved through the area earlier this morning and a tornado warning was issued, including this area of Grant County.
GRANT COUNTY, KY
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Indiana to consider ban on physician non-competes as national debate over agreements heats up

Indiana lawmakers are set to consider a bill that would prohibit new non-compete agreements for physicians this session. “Indiana is one of the most expensive states in the union when it comes to when it comes to the price of health care,” said Rep. Justin Busch (R-Fort Wayne), who authored Senate Bill 7. “So we need to be doing things and not be afraid of trying to make some reforms or to lower the price of care. And also make sure that we're firmly putting the patient in the center.”
INDIANA STATE
iheart.com

2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs

Traveling can be scary, especially with the added pressures of finding a place that won't have bed bugs. But, some cities just have more of the pesky critters than others. Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs in 2023. The website states, "The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from December 1, 2021 – November 30, 2022. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments."
KENTUCKY STATE
103GBF

103GBF

ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com

