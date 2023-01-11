Read full article on original website
Rolf Weberg, executive director of the Natural Resources Research Institute, describes his organization at the University of Minnesota Duluth: “NRRI’s role in Minnesota, and nationally, is to deliver data, tools and technologies to support long-term decisions concerning the use, protection and remediation of our natural resources. We do this by listening to, and partnering with, all stakeholders to define and execute interdisciplinary applied research. Our goal is to help drive the economy of the future that benefits all people, the economy and the planet.”
The Wisconsin Bankers Association (WBA) has compiled eight sector-specific reports from industry experts on what 2023 will hold for Wisconsin. The reports are available at www.wisbank.com/2023forecast and include insights from:. Rose Oswald Poels, Wisconsin Bankers Association,. Robb Kahl, Construction Business Group,. Kevin Krentz, Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation,. Brandon Scholz, Wisconsin...
The Board of Directors of the Western Lake Superior Sanitary District announced Jack Ezell was elected as Carlton County representative. The seat was previously filled by Ruth Janke who gave 13 years of service to WLSSD and its environmental mission. Ezell had a 43 year career with WLSSD and now joins the board after 4 years in retirement.
