Effective: 2023-01-14 22:10:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Marin Coastal Range; North Bay Interior Mountains; Sonoma Coastal Range FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall and runoff continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central California and northern California, including the following areas, in central California, Mountains of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park, Northern Salinas Valley/Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast and Southern Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio. In northern California, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore, East Bay Hills, East Bay Interior Valleys, Eastern Santa Clara Hills, Marin Coastal Range, North Bay Interior Mountains, North Bay Interior Valleys, Northern Monterey Bay, San Francisco, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Clara Valley Including San Jose, Santa Cruz Mountains and Sonoma Coastal Range. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Unsettled wet weather continues. Pre-existing saturated soils will not be able to absorb excess rainfall. Urban and small stream flooding is expected along with continued flood potential on mainstem rivers through the weekend. After a brief lull early Sunday another storm will bring more rain Sunday afternoon into Monday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

MARIN COUNTY, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO