Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado Woman Convicted of Selling Body Parts Out of Family-Owned Funeral ParlorNikMontrose, CO
Megan Hess: Funeral home director and her mother sentenced in body brokering caseLavinia ThompsonMontrose, CO
A burial ground manager was arrested for selling the body parts of more than 500 corpsesGodwinMontrose, CO
Megan Hess: Prosecution proposes 15.6-year sentence instead of 20 in funeral home fraud caseLavinia ThompsonMontrose, CO
Related
kubcgold.com
Montrose Isn’t Really a Great Place for Colorado Gamers
Montrose, Colorado is a great place. If you love outdoor activity, small-town charm, and gorgeous views, Montrose has you covered on all fronts. Not to mention all the great events at venues like the Pavilion and the Event Center. It always seems like there's something happening in Montrose, designed specifically to get you out of the house for the evening or a weekend.
kubcgold.com
Two Colorado Cities Make List of Best Places to Visit in U.S.
How could you not want to visit Colorado? From charming mountain towns to dashing city sites to calming countrysides, the Centennial State has tons to offer. However, two Colorado cities might really be worth a trip — at least according to the travel website TripsToDiscover. The platform recently published...
kubcgold.com
What is the Actual Commute Time in Montrose?
When it comes to radio, stations have many ways to track listener interaction. In today's world, it's mostly thru digital. But they still follow an old standard called, "TSL", or Time Spent listening. It gives radio an idea of when their listeners are engaging and for how long. Before Apps and streaming, driving to and from work was the biggest Time Spent Listening moments for the radio. According to Edison Research, 67% of all listeners were engaging thru car radios back in 2019.
kubcgold.com
All the Montrose Colorado Area Events for January 2023
We've finally made it out of 2022. Happy New Year! We've definitely earned it. With last year in the books, and 2023 now upon us, we've got 12 brand-new months to look forward to, with all that entails. Hopefully, this will be a good year for you and yours, and we'll be able to make it to December without anything too ridiculous occupying our attention this year.
Drastic Price Reduction On The Most Awesome House In Grand Junction
One of the most iconic houses in Grand Junction, Colorado is on the market. What's more, the asking price has been reduced by close to $100,000. There can be no doubt you've seen this stone house just off the corner of 27 Road and Highway 50 on Orchard Mesa. Chances are you've driven past it thousands of times. Take a look.
nbc11news.com
Montrose Emergency Alert
Kevin Mccarthy’s lost the vote for speaker 11 times, and Mesa County’s Republican and Democratic party leaders say they’ve had enough. Food bank aims to provide help in the Grand Valley. Updated: 4 hours ago. Avian Flu. Updated: 8 hours ago. Hollis Glenn is the Deputy Commissioner...
Grand Junction Colorado Air Show Bringing Back the Blue Angels
The Blue Angels are coming back to Grand Junction. If you have never seen an air show in Grand Junction, you're going to get your chance later this year when West Star Aviation presents the U.S. Navy Blue Angels Aerial Demonstration Team and the 2023 Grand Junction Air Show. If you are seeing the Blue Angels for the first time you will be blown away.
Crash on 7th and North
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Grand Junction Police officials inform Western Slope Now that a crash has occurred on 7th and North in Grand Junction this afternoon. 2 vehicles were involved in the crash. Both male drivers suffered minor injuries. The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the incident No further information is available at […]
kubcgold.com
If Montrose Had an Official ‘Mascot’ What or Who Would it Be?
This past Monday night, I was sitting next to a gentleman, I'll call him "Stan." We were having an intelligent football conversation while I was seated on one of their "Horse A**" stools along the side of Horsefly's main bar. It was College Football Championship night between the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs. If you are a football fan, You might have heard the game was a complete blowout. As I was viewing this game of mass destruction, I mentioned to "Stan" that the Horned Frog's name was unique, especially when it came to school mascots. This conversation led back to the "Montrose Indians Mascot Fiasco of 2021".
kubcgold.com
Have You Noticed the Price of Groceries Lately in Montrose?
So I was grocery shopping the other day, and nearly screamed when I saw so many price hikes. The biggies are eggs, butter, and meat. Let's start with eggs and butter. I asked a few folks which they would purchase and why?. Kim V.- Eggs, "I can make my own...
Here's the plan to eliminate invasive species that's 'infesting' Colorado lake
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has begun zebra mussel mitigation procedures after the incredibly invasive species was discovered in Highline Lake last September. This instance marked the first time that adult zebra mussel has ever been found in Colorado waters. Though small, zebra mussels are far from harmless. They can...
KJCT8
Mesa County traffic stop leads to discovery of 60,000 Fentanyl pills
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A deputy with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on I-70 near Fruita, Colorado, for false license plates leading to a major drug bust. Mid-afternoon on January 9, 2023, a voluntary search revealed an estimated 60,000 blue pills...
kubcgold.com
Annoying Habits of Significant Others in Montrose
We’ve all been there. After a full workday, you get back home only to see that your significant other left a pile of dirty dishes, for you to wash, in the sink. When this happens for me, I just wash them and move along with my day. But it got me thinking, what are those annoying things that your S.O. does?
kubcgold.com
What is That One Food Item from Montrose You Could Eat Everyday?
I love checking out the local restaurants in Montrose. So many wonderful places to go and menu items to enjoy. I'm on a budget, so I don't get to eat out often, but when I do, I have a few favorites on my list. If you are unsure where to go locally for some tasty eats, check these out.
Comments / 0