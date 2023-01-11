ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta, CO

Montrose Isn’t Really a Great Place for Colorado Gamers

Montrose, Colorado is a great place. If you love outdoor activity, small-town charm, and gorgeous views, Montrose has you covered on all fronts. Not to mention all the great events at venues like the Pavilion and the Event Center. It always seems like there's something happening in Montrose, designed specifically to get you out of the house for the evening or a weekend.
Two Colorado Cities Make List of Best Places to Visit in U.S.

How could you not want to visit Colorado? From charming mountain towns to dashing city sites to calming countrysides, the Centennial State has tons to offer. However, two Colorado cities might really be worth a trip — at least according to the travel website TripsToDiscover. The platform recently published...
What is the Actual Commute Time in Montrose?

When it comes to radio, stations have many ways to track listener interaction. In today's world, it's mostly thru digital. But they still follow an old standard called, "TSL", or Time Spent listening. It gives radio an idea of when their listeners are engaging and for how long. Before Apps and streaming, driving to and from work was the biggest Time Spent Listening moments for the radio. According to Edison Research, 67% of all listeners were engaging thru car radios back in 2019.
All the Montrose Colorado Area Events for January 2023

We've finally made it out of 2022. Happy New Year! We've definitely earned it. With last year in the books, and 2023 now upon us, we've got 12 brand-new months to look forward to, with all that entails. Hopefully, this will be a good year for you and yours, and we'll be able to make it to December without anything too ridiculous occupying our attention this year.
Montrose Emergency Alert

Kevin Mccarthy’s lost the vote for speaker 11 times, and Mesa County’s Republican and Democratic party leaders say they’ve had enough. Food bank aims to provide help in the Grand Valley. Updated: 4 hours ago. Avian Flu. Updated: 8 hours ago. Hollis Glenn is the Deputy Commissioner...
Grand Junction Colorado Air Show Bringing Back the Blue Angels

The Blue Angels are coming back to Grand Junction. If you have never seen an air show in Grand Junction, you're going to get your chance later this year when West Star Aviation presents the U.S. Navy Blue Angels Aerial Demonstration Team and the 2023 Grand Junction Air Show. If you are seeing the Blue Angels for the first time you will be blown away.
Crash on 7th and North

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Grand Junction Police officials inform Western Slope Now that a crash has occurred on 7th and North in Grand Junction this afternoon. 2 vehicles were involved in the crash. Both male drivers suffered minor injuries. The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the incident No further information is available at […]
If Montrose Had an Official ‘Mascot’ What or Who Would it Be?

This past Monday night, I was sitting next to a gentleman, I'll call him "Stan." We were having an intelligent football conversation while I was seated on one of their "Horse A**" stools along the side of Horsefly's main bar. It was College Football Championship night between the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs. If you are a football fan, You might have heard the game was a complete blowout. As I was viewing this game of mass destruction, I mentioned to "Stan" that the Horned Frog's name was unique, especially when it came to school mascots. This conversation led back to the "Montrose Indians Mascot Fiasco of 2021".
Have You Noticed the Price of Groceries Lately in Montrose?

So I was grocery shopping the other day, and nearly screamed when I saw so many price hikes. The biggies are eggs, butter, and meat. Let's start with eggs and butter. I asked a few folks which they would purchase and why?. Kim V.- Eggs, "I can make my own...
Annoying Habits of Significant Others in Montrose

We’ve all been there. After a full workday, you get back home only to see that your significant other left a pile of dirty dishes, for you to wash, in the sink. When this happens for me, I just wash them and move along with my day. But it got me thinking, what are those annoying things that your S.O. does?
What is That One Food Item from Montrose You Could Eat Everyday?

I love checking out the local restaurants in Montrose. So many wonderful places to go and menu items to enjoy. I'm on a budget, so I don't get to eat out often, but when I do, I have a few favorites on my list. If you are unsure where to go locally for some tasty eats, check these out.
