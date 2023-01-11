This past Monday night, I was sitting next to a gentleman, I'll call him "Stan." We were having an intelligent football conversation while I was seated on one of their "Horse A**" stools along the side of Horsefly's main bar. It was College Football Championship night between the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs. If you are a football fan, You might have heard the game was a complete blowout. As I was viewing this game of mass destruction, I mentioned to "Stan" that the Horned Frog's name was unique, especially when it came to school mascots. This conversation led back to the "Montrose Indians Mascot Fiasco of 2021".

MONTROSE, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO