As I have done for the past few years, I would like to take the first few articles on 2023 and use them as a method by which to provide an “Annual Report” to the community. My primary reason behind this effort is to maintain connection and accountability to the community I have been elected to serve. The position of Sheriff is a unique office which dates back to the founding of our country. It is one of the only positions articulated in the State of Wisconsin Constitution and very clearly articulates that my responsibility and accountability is directly to the people of the County. I take this relationship very seriously, and it is that direct relationship to my community that drives my every action and decision. With that being said, I would like to start with an overview of the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department.

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO