wearegreenbay.com
Lamers Dairy one of few plants bottling milk in Wisconsin
(WFRV) – On National Milk Day (January 11) Millaine Wells visited Lamers Dairy in Appleton. She shows us their processing facility and chats with the owner about the state of the industry. He explained why Lamers is one of the last plants in our state bottling milk, and why...
wearegreenbay.com
The Branch River Band
(WFRV) – We got to tap our toes right into the weekend with The Brand River Band, Manitowoc’s hottest rock and country cover act. Find out where you can see them live at https://branchriver.band/ or follow Branch River Band on Facebook.
Door County Pulse
Ephraim Says No to Wine and Liquor Sales
After nearly a year of deliberation and many hours spent carefully crafting an ordinance with the village attorney, Ephraim’s board of trustees voted at its Tuesday meeting against issuing Class A liquor licenses. The license would have allowed the sale of wine and liquor for off-premise consumption, similar to...
seehafernews.com
The Wharf Announces New Tavern on Wheels
The Wharf in downtown Manitowoc has announced a new addition to its attractions this for this year. They will be the official hub for the Manitowoc Tavern on Wheels. This 14-person, pedal-powered tavern gives the riders a tour of the Manitowoc waterfront starting and ending at The Wharf. Riders pedal...
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in Wisconsin
A popular food chain is opening another new location in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing bakery chain Crumbl Cookies will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Wisconsin store location in Ashwaubenon, according to local sources.
Cookie Craze: Crumbl Cookies opens in Ashwaubenon
Friday was a much-anticipated day for cookie lovers in the Green Bay area. It marked the grand opening of the new Crumbl Cookies that just made its new home on Oneida Street.
NBC26
Wisconsin couple turns fun night out into a full-fledged business
LENA (NBC 26) — A northeast Wisconsin couple turned their newfound love of axe-throwing into a business, and locals are falling in love too. Rich and Debi Wood tried axe throwing as a fun night out a few years ago, and they were instantly hooked. Shortly after, the Woods decided to convert their open pavilion near The RiverWood Saloon into an axe-throwing venue called The Woodshed.
doorcountydailynews.com
Door County YMCA closes in on $10.2 million campaign goal
Your support is helping a goal become a reality for the Door County YMCA. The organization announced on Thursday that it is within $130,000 of its $10.2 million goal for its capital campaign. The money raised is going towards the expansive addition and renovation of its Sturgeon Bay Program Center. When the project is complete, members will experience a new youth activity center and wellness center to go along with additional class and community spaces.
Door County Pulse
Lampert Becoming Wisconsin Building Supply
Lampert Lumber will be completing a transition this year to become Wisconsin Building Supply. Both entities have been part of U.S. LBM Holdings for the past eight years, and a statement from the company said the decision was made with customers’ interests in mind. The staff will remain the...
Ariens Nordic Center keeps trails open despite the dry season
Snow sports have been struggling in northeast Wisconsin but the dry season is no match for the snowmaking fleet at the new Ariens Nordic Center in Brillion
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Shore Park Mandarin duck photographer robbed
ST. FRANCIS, Wis. - A photographer from Appleton came to the Milwaukee area Wednesday, Jan. 11 to snap photos of a rare Mandarin duck that has been spotted at South Shore Park, and the experience turned out to be memorable for all the wrong reasons. Someone pulled a gun on Brent Balken and tried stealing his photography equipment shortly after he left the park.
doorcountydailynews.com
DCU swims at Sheboygan South Invitational
The boys of the Door County United swim team will hit the pool for the second time this week competitively when they head to Sheboygan South High School. Ashwaubenon, Marshfield, Plymouth, Racine Park, and Sheboygan North will also compete at the invite with DCU. The team is coming off a meet victory earlier this week against Kiel and Berlin.
Door County Pulse
Shelved Sturgeon Bay Project Opens West Waterfront Site to Possible NERR Visitor Center
Now that a development project on Sturgeon Bay’s West Waterfront is no longer proceeding, a fourth city-owned site has been added to the offerings to attract the Bay of Green Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve (NERR) visitor center to Sturgeon Bay. In his report to the Sturgeon Bay Common...
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Elementary Phy Ed Teacher Named SHAPE Teacher of the Year
A phy ed teacher at a Sheboygan elementary school has been named the Elementary School Physical Education Teacher of the Year by the Society of Health and Physical Educators (SHAPE). Each year SHAPE gives out the awards for outstanding physical educators in five regions, and Kim Selby from Wilson Elementary...
doorcountydailynews.com
Gibraltar, Southern Door meet on U-1021
It is north versus south in a Packerland Conference battle in Brussels Friday night as Gibraltar travels to meet Southern Door. The Vikings picked up their first conference win of the season last Saturday when they beat Sevastopol, but lost to the visiting Menominee Maroons 76-59 earlier this week. Jake Schar had another strong game offensively, erupting for 25 points, while Will Friedenfels chipped in 13 points. Vikings head coach Travis Ward says it has been nice to have Friedenfels back in the line-up after suffering an injury during the football season.
WBAY Green Bay
Fire destroys building for children with emotional problems
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters have departed after battling a fire for nearly 11 hours at a business that helps children and young people with emotional and behavioral problems. The scene is located at Macht Village Programs in the 3300 block of Mid Valley Drive in Lawrence. A large...
Peshtigo school board meeting gets heated over tax increases
PESHTIGO, Wis. (WFRV) – Taxes are up in Peshtigo and people aren’t happy. “I figured somebody had done a mistake somewhere, I’d like to find out what happened because our taxes were up 25 percent from last year,” said Peshtigo resident Art Babcock. “The initial reaction was ‘oh God this can’t be right who made […]
Sheboygan mental health center may close due to plan to pull funding
For the past 21 years, Open Door, a peer support and recovery center in Sheboygan, has been providing vital services to adults dealing with mental health and substance abuse disorders.
doorcountydailynews.com
Sheriff begins annual report series
As I have done for the past few years, I would like to take the first few articles on 2023 and use them as a method by which to provide an “Annual Report” to the community. My primary reason behind this effort is to maintain connection and accountability to the community I have been elected to serve. The position of Sheriff is a unique office which dates back to the founding of our country. It is one of the only positions articulated in the State of Wisconsin Constitution and very clearly articulates that my responsibility and accountability is directly to the people of the County. I take this relationship very seriously, and it is that direct relationship to my community that drives my every action and decision. With that being said, I would like to start with an overview of the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department.
WBAY Green Bay
Neenah students hurt when bus crashes during ski trip
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Some Neenah High School students were taken to a hospital after a bus crash during a Ski Club trip Wednesday night. Action 2 News received a letter from the school district to parents with an update on the students, who were traveling home from Nordic Mountain in Wild Rose.
