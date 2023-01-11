Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Golden Triangle well represented on MAC basketball all-star rosters
Six area basketball players and one coach will participate in all-star games this spring. This week, the Mississippi Association of Coaches released this year’s Mississippi/Alabama boys and girls all-star basketball teams and North/South all-star basketball teams. All games will be played in March at Mississippi College in Clinton. Noxubee...
mississippiscoreboard.com
GERMANTOWN GIRLS, ALL-AMERICAN MADISON BOOKER, RALLY FOR COME-FROM-BEHIND WIN OVER MADISON CENTRAL, WIN FOR NINTH CONSECUTIVE TIME IN THE SERIES BETWEEN MADISON COUNTY RIVALS
MADISON – Madison Central has had the upper hand over Germantown in the majority of the sports between the two Madison County rivals, even after Germantown joined Madison Central in MHSAA Class 6A four years ago. But not in girls basketball. Germantown continued its domination of the series by...
mississippiscoreboard.com
PriorityOne Bank Metro Jackson Boys Basketball Player of the Week 1-12-23
Clinton Christian Academy has won 14 straight games, produced a 24-3 record, and is considered one of the favorites to win the MAIS Overall Tournament boys championship this season. A big reason why is the play of 6-foot junior forward Trey Alexander this season. Alexander had one of his best...
vicksburgnews.com
Three members of the Raymond High School basketball team to participate in All-Star Games
Raymond High School boy’s basketball players EJ Paymon and Keymarius Lewis have been selected to play in the MAC North/South All-Star Game. ”I’m very proud of both of these young men and they have been outstanding leaders on and off the court for us this year,” Raymond High School Head Coach Tony Tadlock said.
actionnews5.com
Memphis Tigers set for first trip to Temple in 4 years
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the first time in four years the Memphis Tigers are off to Philadelphia to take on the Temple Owls Sunday at 2:00 p.m. This will be the first time since Jan. 24, 2019 when Penny Hardaway had his first season as the Tigers head coach.
UCF Wins 2OT Thriller Over Memphis
Ithiel Horton goes for 30 as Knights knock off the Tigers.
mississippiscoreboard.com
Chuck Stinson talked with us about sports, pulled awesome pranks — and helped save many lives — by Billy Watkins
Before Twitter, Facebook and message boards, Chuck Stinson helped give sports fans in Mississippi an outlet. Got a gripe about your team? Have a question? Want to know if you’re the only person who thinks a certain coach stinks?. Mississippi Sports This Morning with Chuck and Doug Colson —...
thesource.com
Memorial Services For Gangsta Boo To be Held In Memphis And Mississippi This Weekend
According to a recently issued press release, the Celebration of Life and Funeral Services for Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell, the “Queen of Memphis”, will be held this weekend in her native Memphis and Southaven, Mississippi respectively. The Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday,...
actionnews5.com
Friends, family, fans celebrate the life of Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Gangsta Boo’s Celebration of Life send-off took place Friday night at Railgarten. Memphis rapper Lola Mitchell, better known as Gangsta Boo, died at the age of 43 after she was found unresponsive at a home in Memphis. For Gangsta Boo’s first cousin, Karlisha Benymon, she...
Witness: Vehicle ‘doing donuts’ lands on top of another car in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There was an unusual sight near the Piccadilly restaurant in Jackson. A car landed on top of another vehicle on Friday, January 13. The crash happened on Robinson Road at Dixie Circle. According to witnesses at the scene, the driver was doing donuts in the road and lost control of the […]
Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo to be honored, celebrated this weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Celebration of Life for Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo will be held Friday night at the Railgarten on Central Avenue in Midtown Memphis. The 7 p.m. event is sold out, according to a Facebook post by Railgarten. There will also be a funeral service from 12-1:30...
Nashville shooting suspect arrested in Memphis
The suspect in a Nashville shooting investigation has been taken into custody in West Tennessee.
actionnews5.com
MPD: Woman hit and killed by car in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Friday at 7:19 p.m. the Memphis Police Department responded to a pedestrian hit in the area of 3rd Street and East Fairway Avenue. A woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but later died from her injuries. Police say the driver involved...
Baby helped by ICU nurse after interstate crash dies
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — An eight-month-old boy has died as a result of a crash on Interstate 40, and his 2-year-old brother is fighting for his life at Le Bonheur. It’s a sad turn of events in what had been an uplifting story WREG reported about an off-duty nurse who initially helped save that baby […]
localmemphis.com
Before it was a scenic view, downtown Memphis' Riverside Drive was a real dump
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In recent years, changes to Tom Lee Park and the Beale Street Landing project have drawn criticism from some Memphians. Some have complained about the all-new playground, and others are just tired of ongoing construction. Nearly a century ago, Riverside Drive didn’t exist. In fact, it...
2 shot in Orange Mound, 3 suspects wanted, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are wanted after a shooting Friday afternoon that left two others injured, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers responded just before 1 p.m. Friday to a shooting on Park Avenue east of Airways Boulevard and found two people had been shot. Three...
Broadway shooting suspect who injured woman arrested in Memphis
The suspect of a Jan. 5 shooting on 16th Avenue South and Broadway that left one woman injured is in custody in Memphis Friday.
actionnews5.com
MPD: Aggravated assault that led to shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near Rhodes college. MPD responded to an aggravated assault on the block of Vollintine Avenue on Jan. 6, at around 11 p.m. Officers say when they arrived, the victims advised that two suspects in a red Nissan...
Man describes horror of beating by carjackers dressed as police officers at Memphis hotel
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The victim of a carjacking at the Hilton hotel in East Memphis where robbers posed as police officers spoke to FOX13 about the crime from a hospital bed in his home state of New York. Police said the robbery happened Wednesday afternoon. Junior, who requested his...
localmemphis.com
2 dead after Saturday morning shooting, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were found dead on the scene after a shooting near Colonial Acres, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police communicated that around 4 a.m. on Saturday they responded to a shooting in the area of Mallory Avenue and Titus Road — a few miles south of the U of M Park Avenue campus.
Comments / 0