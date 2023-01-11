ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Commercial Dispatch

Golden Triangle well represented on MAC basketball all-star rosters

Six area basketball players and one coach will participate in all-star games this spring. This week, the Mississippi Association of Coaches released this year’s Mississippi/Alabama boys and girls all-star basketball teams and North/South all-star basketball teams. All games will be played in March at Mississippi College in Clinton. Noxubee...
CLINTON, MS
mississippiscoreboard.com

GERMANTOWN GIRLS, ALL-AMERICAN MADISON BOOKER, RALLY FOR COME-FROM-BEHIND WIN OVER MADISON CENTRAL, WIN FOR NINTH CONSECUTIVE TIME IN THE SERIES BETWEEN MADISON COUNTY RIVALS

MADISON – Madison Central has had the upper hand over Germantown in the majority of the sports between the two Madison County rivals, even after Germantown joined Madison Central in MHSAA Class 6A four years ago. But not in girls basketball. Germantown continued its domination of the series by...
MADISON, MS
mississippiscoreboard.com

PriorityOne Bank Metro Jackson Boys Basketball Player of the Week 1-12-23

Clinton Christian Academy has won 14 straight games, produced a 24-3 record, and is considered one of the favorites to win the MAIS Overall Tournament boys championship this season. A big reason why is the play of 6-foot junior forward Trey Alexander this season. Alexander had one of his best...
JACKSON, MS
actionnews5.com

Memphis Tigers set for first trip to Temple in 4 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the first time in four years the Memphis Tigers are off to Philadelphia to take on the Temple Owls Sunday at 2:00 p.m. This will be the first time since Jan. 24, 2019 when Penny Hardaway had his first season as the Tigers head coach.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Friends, family, fans celebrate the life of Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Gangsta Boo’s Celebration of Life send-off took place Friday night at Railgarten. Memphis rapper Lola Mitchell, better known as Gangsta Boo, died at the age of 43 after she was found unresponsive at a home in Memphis. For Gangsta Boo’s first cousin, Karlisha Benymon, she...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: Woman hit and killed by car in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Friday at 7:19 p.m. the Memphis Police Department responded to a pedestrian hit in the area of 3rd Street and East Fairway Avenue. A woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but later died from her injuries. Police say the driver involved...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Baby helped by ICU nurse after interstate crash dies

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — An eight-month-old boy has died as a result of a crash on Interstate 40, and his 2-year-old brother is fighting for his life at Le Bonheur. It’s a sad turn of events in what had been an uplifting story WREG reported about an off-duty nurse who initially helped save that baby […]
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

2 shot in Orange Mound, 3 suspects wanted, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are wanted after a shooting Friday afternoon that left two others injured, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers responded just before 1 p.m. Friday to a shooting on Park Avenue east of Airways Boulevard and found two people had been shot. Three...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: Aggravated assault that led to shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near Rhodes college. MPD responded to an aggravated assault on the block of Vollintine Avenue on Jan. 6, at around 11 p.m. Officers say when they arrived, the victims advised that two suspects in a red Nissan...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

2 dead after Saturday morning shooting, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were found dead on the scene after a shooting near Colonial Acres, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police communicated that around 4 a.m. on Saturday they responded to a shooting in the area of Mallory Avenue and Titus Road — a few miles south of the U of M Park Avenue campus.
MEMPHIS, TN

