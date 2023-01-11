ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

Metro police investigate fatal shooting, multi-vehicle crash on Bell Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place after a multi-vehicle crash on Saturday. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, officers responded to a shooting that was reported at around 9:30 a.m. at the 1500 block of Bell Road. Upon arrival, officers determined a...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Security officer killed in Williamson County crash Tuesday morning

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man who died in an early morning car crash on Tuesday was a security officer at a Midstate facility services company. The driver of a SUV hit the driver of a minivan who was later identified at 61-year-old Kevin Cunningham, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) preliminary report. Cunningham died from injuries sustained during the accident.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Strong winds cause damage near Lewisburg

Authorities arrest several on drug charges in ‘Operation Friday the 13th’. State and local officials executed an undercover drug operation aimed at arresting wanted individuals on various drug charges. Five students receive minor injuries during storms at Newport Grammar School. Updated: 7 hours ago. The schools roof and gutters...
LEWISBURG, TN
murfreesborovoice.com

Person who Steals Trailer Heads Towards Murfreesboro on I-24 - Where is the Thief Now? - And - Should Trailers be Registered with the State?

In Tennessee, there's no requirement to register utility trailers, boat trailers or farm trailers, which often make trailers a target for thieves. But, that could soon change. On Wednesday, a new bill was introduced to legislators during the first week of the 113th General Assembly, that would require personal trailers to be registered with the state. If passed, the bill will require all personal trailers, including boat and utility trailers, to be registered and tied to a state database.
MURFREESBORO, TN
tn.gov

Former South Marshall Co. Volunteer Fire Dept. Treasurer Indicted for Theft

The former treasurer of the South Marshall Volunteer Fire Department in Marshall County stole $48,310.83 from the department and now faces a 95-count indictment. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office investigated the actions of Fred Haley, who served as the fire department’s treasurer from October 31, 1991, until he was removed by the board on July 20, 2022.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
murfreesborovoice.com

UPDATE: Rutherford County Woman Killed in Saturday January 7th Auto Accident

A serious accident that unfolded in Antioch took the life of a Rutherford County resident this past Saturday. Katherine Margarita Jarquin Perez of LaVergne was the driver of a Nissan Altima that was involved in the two-car crash at 3300 Murfreesboro Pike just before 7:15 Saturday morning. Metro Nashville Police report Perez died from injuries she sustained in the crash.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy