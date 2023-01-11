Read full article on original website
Murfreesboro man charged after deadly shooting on Bell Road, Metro Police say
A man has been charged with criminal homicide in connection with Saturday morning's deadly "road rage-related" shooting along Bell Road, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
TBI, Lebanon Police issue Silver Alert for missing man
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Lebanon Police Department have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man.
wvlt.tv
Metro police investigate fatal shooting, multi-vehicle crash on Bell Road
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place after a multi-vehicle crash on Saturday. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, officers responded to a shooting that was reported at around 9:30 a.m. at the 1500 block of Bell Road. Upon arrival, officers determined a...
Man charged with threatening guard with knife in Nashville
A man allegedly pulled a knife on a security guard just north of downtown on Monday.
Man arrested following armed robbery at Lebanon store
Police took a man into custody Friday after he allegedly stole a knife from a Lebanon Dollar General and pointed it at a store employee.
fox17.com
Police: Nashville student threatens to blow up school to 'calm himself down'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville student is charged with threatening to destroy a school after an October incident where he admitted that making the threat "calmed him down," according to an affidavit obtained by FOX 17 News. Officers say that after refusing to give up his cell phone...
Nashville shooting suspect arrested in Memphis
The suspect in a Nashville shooting investigation has been taken into custody in West Tennessee.
4 teens arrested after drug deal goes bad in Hendersonville
Four teenagers are now locked up after an alleged drug deal went bad in Hendersonville.
fox17.com
Security officer killed in Williamson County crash Tuesday morning
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man who died in an early morning car crash on Tuesday was a security officer at a Midstate facility services company. The driver of a SUV hit the driver of a minivan who was later identified at 61-year-old Kevin Cunningham, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) preliminary report. Cunningham died from injuries sustained during the accident.
wvlt.tv
Strong winds cause damage near Lewisburg
Authorities arrest several on drug charges in ‘Operation Friday the 13th’. State and local officials executed an undercover drug operation aimed at arresting wanted individuals on various drug charges. Five students receive minor injuries during storms at Newport Grammar School. Updated: 7 hours ago. The schools roof and gutters...
Student in jail a second time after making threats against school, Nashville police say
A High Road Academy alternative charter school student was arrested Friday morning after police said he made a second round of threats against the school.
murfreesborovoice.com
Person who Steals Trailer Heads Towards Murfreesboro on I-24 - Where is the Thief Now? - And - Should Trailers be Registered with the State?
In Tennessee, there's no requirement to register utility trailers, boat trailers or farm trailers, which often make trailers a target for thieves. But, that could soon change. On Wednesday, a new bill was introduced to legislators during the first week of the 113th General Assembly, that would require personal trailers to be registered with the state. If passed, the bill will require all personal trailers, including boat and utility trailers, to be registered and tied to a state database.
Decherd Police Investigating Veterans Thrift Store Incident
The Decherd Police Department is attempting to identify these two individuals related to an incident at the Veterans Thrift Store on New Year’s Day. They were seen driving a black pickup truck. If anyone recognizes one or both, call Decherd Police at (931) 962-1675. One of Southern Tennessee's most...
Man wanted for questioning in shooting death of teen in South Nashville
Metro police are asking for help identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection with the shooting death of a teenager in South Nashville.
tn.gov
Former South Marshall Co. Volunteer Fire Dept. Treasurer Indicted for Theft
The former treasurer of the South Marshall Volunteer Fire Department in Marshall County stole $48,310.83 from the department and now faces a 95-count indictment. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office investigated the actions of Fred Haley, who served as the fire department’s treasurer from October 31, 1991, until he was removed by the board on July 20, 2022.
murfreesborovoice.com
UPDATE: Rutherford County Woman Killed in Saturday January 7th Auto Accident
A serious accident that unfolded in Antioch took the life of a Rutherford County resident this past Saturday. Katherine Margarita Jarquin Perez of LaVergne was the driver of a Nissan Altima that was involved in the two-car crash at 3300 Murfreesboro Pike just before 7:15 Saturday morning. Metro Nashville Police report Perez died from injuries she sustained in the crash.
MNPD investigate Madison shooting and robbery
Metro Police are searching for a gunman who shot a woman Saturday night in Madison. It happened near Gibson Drive.
Police searching for Green Hills carjacking suspects
Metro police are searching those involved in an October carjacking.
Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ Hickman County murder suspect
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public to be on the lookout for an alleged killer.
Senior couple injured after fire at Watertown home
The fire began around 4 a.m. at a home on Poplar Hill Road.
