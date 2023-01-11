Read full article on original website
Related
Lisa Marie Presley obituary
As the only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, who has died aged 54, spent her life in the spotlight, much of it reflected from her father. She spent years as fodder for the tabloids, a frenzy fed by four marriages, including one to Michael Jackson at the apex of his notoriety and, later in life, delineated in three albums that first dissected her history, and later drew on her father’s musical roots. Her inheritance was not only musical; as his sole heir she became hugely rich, and in nominal control of his lucrative estate.
Lisa Marie Presley’s Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Breaks Silence on Her Death: ‘I Wish Things Had Been Different Between Us’
Lisa Marie Presley’s half-brother is paying tribute to his “big sister” after her death. “Big sister … i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side,” Navarone Garibaldi — Priscilla Presley’s son with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi — penned via Instagram on Friday, January 13, one day […]
Beverly D’Angelo Is Mom Of Twins, Anton And Olivia, With Acting Legend Al Pacino
Beverly D’Angelo and Al Pacino had a romantic relationship that led to the birth of their twins, Anton and Olivia. The couple started dating in 1997, two years after D’Angelo’s divorce from her ex-husband, Lorenzo Salviati. However, the celebrity ex-lovers were convinced that they wanted kids with...
oprahdaily.com
Revisit Oprah’s Interviews with Lisa Marie Presley on The Oprah Winfrey Show
Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, sadly, passed away on January 12 at the age of 54. Just two days before her death, Lisa Marie had attended the Golden Globes with her mother to celebrate the Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, which had received multiple nominations (and for which Austin Butler won in the Best Actor category).
Book Talk: ‘Original Sins’ is top-notch crime novel
“Original Sins,” a contemporary noir crime novel by Bob Houlihan of Akron, does not disappoint in its style, characters and plot. Bill Delahanty, checking claims in an insurance company, is doing the bare minimum to remain employed. He’s summoned to an executive’s office to a meeting with a prominent attorney, where he’s offered the newly created position of chief of corporate security, with an urgent first assignment: An accounting employee has disappeared with some company financial records;...
Prince Harry’s memoir Spare snoozes the city that never sleeps
The Duke of Sussex’s highly anticipated memoir, Spare, has finally hit bookshelves around the world. But for Americans, it was just another day.Across the pond, some bookstores opened at midnight to meet the demand for Prince Harry’s new book, which was released on Tuesday 10 January. At Waterstones, booksellers opened their London locations early on Tuesday in expectation of high customer demand. Over at WHSmith, the store’s Euston, Victoria, Heathrow and Gatwick branches all extended their opening times.Just hours after its release, Spare has already been named the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever – according to its publisher, Penguin Random House...
Bruce Willis Strikes a Pose in Rare Photo With Daughter Tallulah
Fans were delighted to see the retired actor in a rare appearance.
Popculture
Austin Butler Addresses Sounding Like Elvis at Golden Globes
Austin Butler's Elvis Presley accent is still going strong. Following the actor's Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama win at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards Tuesday night, Butler explained why he still has the legendary artist's twang after starring as Presley in the 2022 biopic Elvis. "I don't...
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Celebrate Engagement Anniversary
MGK is looking back on his proposal to actress Megan Fox.
msn.com
See Rare Photos of King Charles Throughout the Years
Slide 1 of 50: In 2022, after 70 years as heir to the throne, the man formerly known as Prince Charles officially became king. But even before his reign as Charles III began, Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son carved out quite a presence for himself as a working royal, taking on a host of responsibilities for the nation, and campaigning for issues close to him including solutions to climate change. Here, a look back at his life.
Comments / 0