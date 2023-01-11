Megan Moroney’s Anonymous Love Interest Converts Her to ‘Tennessee Orange’ in New Music Video

Read full article on original website
Chris Young Is Blindsided by Love on New Song 'Looking for You'
The country star released a second song on Friday as well — "All Dogs Go to Heaven," a sentimental ode to man's best friend With the New Year came a brand-new Chris Young. "I've been cooking my own food a lot more," Young, 37, tells PEOPLE about the secrets behind his nearly 50-pound weight loss, a transformation that has been occurring since early last fall. "I wasn't taking the time to [cook for myself]. I'm also working out a little bit more." But what hasn't changed is that velvet voice of his that...
11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay
Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
netflixjunkie.com
Lil Nas Who Was Once ‘Pregnant’ Revealed That He Has Baby, and Fans Cannot Hold Their Reactions
Lil Nas has had the internet discussing his pregnancy again. The 23-year-old rapper is known for being expressive, even doing antics that keep his fans surprised and entertained. Back in 2019, the singer came out of the closet about being gay with his song C7osure. But like many gay people, he too likely thought about the idea of having a baby of his own.
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Morgan Wallen Teases New Song About Keith Whitley, And It Sounds Incredible: LISTEN
Morgan Wallen hasn’t shared any news regarding the release date for his upcoming third studio album. But, nevertheless, he’s still teeing up new songs for fans left and right. On New Year’s Eve, the country music hitmaker closed out 2022 with an epic video montage. Overlaying the insane clip was a preview for a yet-unnamed song sure to score Wallen even more industry wins. More recently, the 29-year-old again took to Instagram, sharing another song preview, but this time he’s tributing Keith Whitley. Take a listen below because Outsiders everywhere are sure to love it.
British actor Marisa Abela to play singer Amy Winehouse in new film
British singer Amy Winehouse died in July 2011 of alcohol poisoning at age 27 in London. Winehouse won six Grammy Awards and was nominated for eight.
Lana Del Rey Reveals Tracklist, Artwork for New Album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Lana Del Rey has unveiled the tracklist for her upcoming album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, as well as several alternate covers. Additionally, she’s pushed back the release date from March 10th to March 24th. In a post to her private Instagram page,...
talentrecap.com
‘The Voice’ Runner-Up Addison Agen Shares Acoustic Performance of New Song ‘Won’t’
The Voice Season 13 runner-up Addison Agen recently shared a performance of a new original song called “Won’t.” The singer sounds great as she strums an acoustic guitar for an emotional rendition of the track. The Voice‘s Addison Agen Shares ‘Won’t’ Performance. Agen’s...
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Tennessee
Tennessee is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Tennessee!
listen hear! Song of the Day: Everything But The Girl share first new music in 24 years with "Nothing Left To Lose"
Everything But The Girl announce first new album in over 2 decades
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Gates Reveals What He Likes To Do With His Partner’s Urine
Kevin Gates left fans shocked after his latest interview. Kevin Gates appeared on the Fancy Talk show where he discussed what he enjoys in the bedroom. As expected from any Kevin Gates, the outcome was undoubtedly outlandish. The conversation went from ass play to the topic of golden showers, which is when Gates said that he’s a fan of drinking his partner’s urine.
thehypemagazine.com
Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival Announces 2023 Lineup!
This Year’s Event is set to take place on the farm in Manchester, TN on June 15-18th!. HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE: KENDRICK LAMAR, FOO FIGHTERS, ODESZA, PARAMORE, LIL NAS X, BABY KEEM, TYLER CHILDERS, VULFPECK, MARCUS MUMFORD,MY MORNING JACKET, GRIZ, RAINBOW KITTEN SURPRISE, PORTUGAL. THE MAN, KORN, LOUIS THE CHILD, ZEDS DEAD, ALESSO, SUBTRONICS, THREE 6 MAFIA, J.I.D., THE REVIVALISTS, PIXIES, GIRL IN RED, FLEET FOXES, AND MORE!
Watch: WayV share 'Phantom' dance practice video
WayV, a subunit of the K-pop group NCT, released a choreography video for "Phantom," the title track from its new EP.
Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist (1/13/23)
We’re back with another edition of the Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist. This week on the playlist, we have new tunes from Margo Price, Myron Elkins, Kpe Wetzel with Diplo and Kodak Black, Drayton Farley, Dierks Bentley, Chris Young, Ian Munsick, Josh Abbott with Shane Smith, Rob Baird, Erin Enderlin, Whitehorse, Priscilla Block and more.
Myron Elkins Impresses With Introspective And Honest Debut Studio Album, ‘Factories, Farms & Amphetamines’
Myron Elkins’ debut album is definitely one you need on your radar. Out everywhere today, Factories, Farms & Amphetamines touches on subject matter and content far beyond his 21 years. From working all day and watching dreams die as he does whatever he needs to get by, to losing...
Woonsocket Call
Afrobeats artist Credo makes a comeback with fresh new songs releasing this year
Up-and-coming Nigerian Australian singer and songwriter Credo has announced his comeback to music after a much-needed break, with new singles soon. Artist Credo born Abubakar Sulaiman in the Owerri state of Nigeria began his journey towards singing and songwriting at the tender age of nine. Since then, the artist has been on a journey of self-discovery and exploring different avenues of music. Credo has channelled his soul into his singing and songwriting, which has elements of pop culture modernity. Alongside traditional African musical influence that pays homage to his culture and heritage.
The FADER
New Music Friday: The best new albums out today
Trying to keep up with this week’s best and most exciting new music? Every Friday, we collect the best new albums available on streaming services on one page. This week, check out Babytron's Bin Reaper 3: New Testament, Margo Price's Strays, Poolblood's Mole, and more. BabyTron, Bin Reaper 3:...
SZA Kills Her Ex, Licks His Heart in ‘Kill Bill’ Music Video
SZA released her new music video for “Kill Bill” from her long-awaited sophomore album SOS on Tuesday. The visual pulls from the Quentin Tarantino movies bearing the same name, and opens with a scene paying homage to Uma Thurman’s showdown with Elle Driver (Daryl Hannah) in Budd’s trailer. The singer-songwriter gets double crossed by her lover in the video and engages in a series of katana-wielding scenes, an eerie motorcycle bike ride in leather, and a fatal finale that concludes with her ripping her ex’s heart out and giving it a go on her palate. Directed by Christian Breslauer, SZA’s “Kill...
Dan Auerbach Leads the Arcs on a Search for ‘Sunshine’ on New Single
Dan Auerbach’s the Arcs are on a search for the bright side on their latest single, “Sunshine.” The record doubles as a dedication to band member Richard Swift, whose background vocals and percussion are featured on the song he co-wrote in 2018 before his death at age 41. “We’re waiting on the sunshine/Night was day now day is night/Won’t you help me see the light?” Auerbach asks on the chorus. “Sunshine” thematically circles lost time and missed opportunities, held together by a piano melody littered with punching horns. In a statement about Electrophonic Chronic, the second studio album from the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Gangsta Boo’s Partner Says He Discovered The News Of Her Death Through Instagram
Emmet Flores opens up in a recent interview with ABC24 News. It’s only been two weeks since 2023 kicked off with some terrible news. On New Year’s Day, Gangsta Boo passed away at the age of 43. The news was confirmed by an Instagram post from her Three 6 Mafia collaborator, DJ Paul. The official cause of death is still unclear. However, it’s believed to be from a drug overdose.
