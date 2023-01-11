Read full article on original website
Related
Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti
Justin Herbert is the star quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers who’s set to make his first playoff appearance in the 2022 season. He was selected as the sixth overall pick of the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Chargers. He immediately set multiple rookie NFL records in his first year en […] The post Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
Breaking: Clemson Reportedly Fires Offensive Coordinator
When the Clemson football team steps on the field for the 2023 season, there will be a significant change amongst the coaching staff. According to multiple reports, the team has moved on from offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter. After just one season in full command of the Tigers' offense, ...
Yardbarker
Anonymous teammate says Cardinals 'created a monster' by paying Kyler Murray
It appears quarterback Kyler Murray may not be the most popular figure inside the Arizona Cardinals locker room this winter. Well-known NFL insider Michael Silver reported for Bally Sports that an unnamed Cardinals veteran said that "it was like they created a monster" when the franchise paid Murray last year.
Kliff Kingsbury ‘Bought a One-Way Ticket to Thailand,’ but May Have to Come Back Sooner Than Planned
Kliff Kingsbury got out of town after the Cardinals fired him, but jobs with the Rams or Patriots could lure him back to coaching. The post Kliff Kingsbury ‘Bought a One-Way Ticket to Thailand,’ but May Have to Come Back Sooner Than Planned appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL Executives, Coaches Reportedly Furious With 1 Officiating Crew
NFL executives and coaches are reportedly furious with the officiating from a Week 18 showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "multiple controversial officiating decisions" have executives and coaches complaining to the league. They think the ...
Key Giants Player Suffered Injury In Practice This Week
The New York Giants suffered an unfortunate hit just before this year's playoff campaign. Rookie offensive tackle Evan Neal tweaked his ankle during Thursday's practice. Fortunately for the Giants, the injury is considered minor, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. He's been listed as limited for ...
CBS Sports
Bold predictions for Super Wild Card Weekend: Jerry Jones finds new Cowboys coach after losing to Tom Brady
The NFL playoffs are finally here. We've got a two-game slate on Saturday, three games on Sunday, and one more on Monday night for Super Wild Card Weekend. Just as we did throughout the regular season, we are going to treat you to a list of bold predictions for what we expect to happen during this weekend's contests. Instead of just doing a list of five, though, we're going with one prediction for each game.
Could Auburn be next season's TCU?
The TCU Horned Frogs were the Cinderella story of the 2022 college football season. College football fans found joy watching the Horned Frogs go from a 5-7 record in 2021 to competing for a College Football Playoff national championship one season later. Most of their turnaround is credited to Sonny...
Comments / 0