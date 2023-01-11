ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

vermilionathletics.org

Boys Freshman Basketball Falls to Sandusky 53-23

The freshman basketball team hosted the Blue Streaks of Sandusky Friday afternoon and the Blue Streaks got the best of the freshman squad as they defeated the freshman 53-23. The Blue Streaks took control of the contest from the opening tip as they had a 16 point lead after one. The Sailors got a the ball moving in the second but the Blue Streaks lead 28-10 at the half. The Blue Streaks used another big quarter to continue to grow their lead, before earning the 52-23 victory.
SANDUSKY, OH
Boys Junior Varsity Basketball Falls to Sandusky 59-25

The boys junior varsity team took on the Blue Streaks of Sandusky Friday evening, and despite a solid start a big second half by the Blue Streaks gave them the 59-25 victory over the Sailors. The junior varsity squad got off to a hot start Friday evening and kept things...
SANDUSKY, OH
Boys Varsity Bowling beats Norwalk 1964 – 1775

Liam Flemming had games of 182,200 for a 382 series to pace the Sailors in a victory over the Norwalk Truckers at Rebman Rec Thursday afternoon. Also bowling well were Michael Leonardi 353 series,Chad Ellis 302 series,RJ Rivera 287 series,Zane Lasse with a 144 game and Luke Pritt with a 119 game. Next is the Padua Bruin Classic Sunday morning at Yorktown Lanes in Parma.
NORWALK, OH
huroninsider.com

Candlelight vigil to be held in memory of Huron kindergartener

HURON – A candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday to remember six-year-old Evelyn Bauer. Bauer passed away unexpectedly Sunday. She was a kindergartner at Sawnee Elementary School. The vigil will be held at 7pm at the Huron Boat Basin. The public is asked to bring a bring a candle,...
HURON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Report: Multiple Ohio cities rank in top 50 for most bed bugs

OHIO — Orkin, a pest control company, released its annual rankings for Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, and several Ohio cities are on it. Orkin said the list is based on data from treatments in the metro areas that the company performed between Dec. 1, 2021 to Nov. 30, 2022 and includes both residential and commercial treatments.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Hillis Off Ventilator After Saving Children, Girlfriend Says

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained arrest warrants for two Cleveland police officers accused of assaulting suspects during separate arrests in June and October 2021. During a June 15, 2021, arrest in Cleveland, officer Kevin Warnock, 46, is accused of slapping a handcuffed suspect who was...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

This Northeast Ohio mall’s Chick-fil-A has closed

MENTOR, Ohio -- Seeing the long drive-thru lines outside Chick-fil-A restaurants across the region, it might seem like the fast-food chain rarely closes locations. But that’s what happened recently to the Chick-fil-A at Great Lakes Mall. The food court restaurant opened in January 1989, serving its famous chicken sandwiches...
MENTOR, OH

