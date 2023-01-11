Read full article on original website
Related
vermilionathletics.org
Vermilion Sailors Girls Varsity Basketball falls to Sandusky Blue Steaks 61 – 35
In a return to SBC Lake Division action the Sailors lost to the Blue Streaks 35-61 Saturday afternoon. Kaitlin Colahan led the Sailors with 15 points folowed by Josceylyn Alvarado with 9 points. Abi Rhoades had 6 points, Abby Gawry had 3 points, and Ava Owens had two points. Emerie Morgan led the Blue Streaks with 15 points.
vermilionathletics.org
Boys Freshman Basketball Falls to Sandusky 53-23
The freshman basketball team hosted the Blue Streaks of Sandusky Friday afternoon and the Blue Streaks got the best of the freshman squad as they defeated the freshman 53-23. The Blue Streaks took control of the contest from the opening tip as they had a 16 point lead after one. The Sailors got a the ball moving in the second but the Blue Streaks lead 28-10 at the half. The Blue Streaks used another big quarter to continue to grow their lead, before earning the 52-23 victory.
vermilionathletics.org
Boys Junior Varsity Basketball Falls to Sandusky 59-25
The boys junior varsity team took on the Blue Streaks of Sandusky Friday evening, and despite a solid start a big second half by the Blue Streaks gave them the 59-25 victory over the Sailors. The junior varsity squad got off to a hot start Friday evening and kept things...
vermilionathletics.org
Boys Varsity Bowling beats Norwalk 1964 – 1775
Liam Flemming had games of 182,200 for a 382 series to pace the Sailors in a victory over the Norwalk Truckers at Rebman Rec Thursday afternoon. Also bowling well were Michael Leonardi 353 series,Chad Ellis 302 series,RJ Rivera 287 series,Zane Lasse with a 144 game and Luke Pritt with a 119 game. Next is the Padua Bruin Classic Sunday morning at Yorktown Lanes in Parma.
‘We’re not going to lose him’: Coach saves 17-year-old Akron baseball player’s life
"I put my hand over his heart and I didn’t feel a heartbeat," said coach Scott Koenig.
Northeast Ohio school closings and delays for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some school districts in the snow belt have canceled classes for Friday because heavy snow is creating tough travel conditions.
huroninsider.com
Candlelight vigil to be held in memory of Huron kindergartener
HURON – A candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday to remember six-year-old Evelyn Bauer. Bauer passed away unexpectedly Sunday. She was a kindergartner at Sawnee Elementary School. The vigil will be held at 7pm at the Huron Boat Basin. The public is asked to bring a bring a candle,...
‘Free classes, free certificates’: New grant invests in local health professionals
Case Western Reserve University announced a $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Cleveland man missing from care facility found: update
The Parma Police Department for Cuyahoga County has issued a missing adult alert for a Cleveland man.
spectrumnews1.com
Report: Multiple Ohio cities rank in top 50 for most bed bugs
OHIO — Orkin, a pest control company, released its annual rankings for Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, and several Ohio cities are on it. Orkin said the list is based on data from treatments in the metro areas that the company performed between Dec. 1, 2021 to Nov. 30, 2022 and includes both residential and commercial treatments.
Three Ohio Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Mega Millions: Winning numbers drawn for massive $1.35B jackpot
Feeling lucky on this Friday the 13th? Mega Millions just drew tonight's winning numbers for the massive $1.35 billion jackpot.
How Clevelanders can know when a plow is coming
The FOX 8 I-Team had been asking about the site allowing citizens to go online to check if a plow is coming to their street. Days ago, the public works director told us the final tweaks were being made.
Snow slides into Northeast Ohio
Rain turned to a rain-snow mix overnight with scattered snow showers continuing Friday morning. Road conditions are slick, you will want to give yourself extra time for your commute.
cleveland19.com
Search continues for gunman who killed Adams College and Career Academy student
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The murder of a John Adams College & Career Academy student on the city’s East side Tuesday afternoon remains under investigation by Cleveland police. The school was closed Wednesday and grief counselors were available for any student or family member who needed grief support. Cleveland...
Snow falling this morning in Northeast Ohio; another 2-4 inches possible throughout day
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Snow was falling early Friday morning in Northeast Ohio as the region remains under a winter weather advisory until early Saturday morning. Forecasters with the National Weather Service say snow will fall throughout the day, with accumulations of 2 to 4 inches possible. Up to 2 inches of snow is possible before sunrise.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Hillis Off Ventilator After Saving Children, Girlfriend Says
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained arrest warrants for two Cleveland police officers accused of assaulting suspects during separate arrests in June and October 2021. During a June 15, 2021, arrest in Cleveland, officer Kevin Warnock, 46, is accused of slapping a handcuffed suspect who was...
Live camera shows Chardon getting hit with heavy snowfall early Friday morning
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Chardon was living up to its name as the “heart of the snow belt” early Friday morning. A web camera of Chardon Square provided by Geauga TV showed the Geauga County city was getting hit by an intense squall at about 3:15 a.m. and that roads were quickly getting a significant coating.
Updates: Winter weather causing issues on roadways
Lake effect snow is accumulating in Northeast Ohio and causing issues on the roadways. Strong winds reaching 30 mph could lead to power outages.
This Northeast Ohio mall’s Chick-fil-A has closed
MENTOR, Ohio -- Seeing the long drive-thru lines outside Chick-fil-A restaurants across the region, it might seem like the fast-food chain rarely closes locations. But that’s what happened recently to the Chick-fil-A at Great Lakes Mall. The food court restaurant opened in January 1989, serving its famous chicken sandwiches...
Comments / 0