The freshman basketball team hosted the Blue Streaks of Sandusky Friday afternoon and the Blue Streaks got the best of the freshman squad as they defeated the freshman 53-23. The Blue Streaks took control of the contest from the opening tip as they had a 16 point lead after one. The Sailors got a the ball moving in the second but the Blue Streaks lead 28-10 at the half. The Blue Streaks used another big quarter to continue to grow their lead, before earning the 52-23 victory.

SANDUSKY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO