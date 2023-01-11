Quinn to Replace McCarthy if Cowboys Lose, Say ESPN 'Vultures'

With yet another ESPN "prediction'' on coach Mike McCarthy's future, Cowboys Nation has a choice: Wanna get your insight and team news from Frisco ... or from Bristol?

FRISCO - It's as if ESPN is a vulture, poking and picking away at the carcass of head coach Mike McCarthy.

Except a "carcass'' is a dead body.

Why does Bristol think McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys are a dead body?

"If Mike McCarthy is one and done, he's done. ... Dan Quinn fits the mold perfectly,'' said ex-NFL player Damien Woody, who miraculously is bidding farewell to McCarthy while also hiring his successor, all in one TV-segment swoop. "I think Jerry Jones would rather hire Dan Quinn than lose him to another team.''

Woody's "insight'' comes on the heels of colleague Stephen A. Smith outright labeling of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones as a "liar'' for his support of McCarthy , the Super Bowl-winning former Packers coach who in the last two seasons in Dallas has compiled a 24-10 regular-season record and a pair of playoff berths, the latest coming in the form of a "Monday Night Football'' visit to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a game in which Dallas is favored .

The Jones family's admiration for Quinn is well-documented; CowboysSI.com broke the story a year ago of the Cowboys' "future promise'' to the defensive coordinator. Also well-known is Quinn's candidacy for a top job elsewhere, as oddsmakers favor him as the guy to take over the Denver Broncos .

A sidebar thought: If the Cowboys lose to the Bucs - in the sort of "embarrassing'' fashion that could cause Jerry Jones to change his mind about his stated support of McCarthy - wouldn't Quinn have been part of the "embarrassment''?

Here's our promise to Cowboys Nation, and it's a promise that originates from our 32-years-held cubicle at team headquarters, not somewhere in Connecticut: When there is news of the Dallas Cowboys firing McCarthy, or elevating Dan Quinn, or buying "Rowdy'' a new pair of boots or whatever ...

We'll gently urge to to get that news from Frisco, not from Bristol.

