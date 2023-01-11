Read full article on original website
Related
Even With SDSU Win, The Jacks Backset To North Dakota State
Yeah, we know, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits Are National Champions. SDSU roughed up NDSU in Frisco, Texas last weekend 45-21. In fact, South Dakota State has won 3 straight games against North Dakota State. Something that doesn't sit well with Bison fans all over the state of North Dakota.
ktwb.com
Herd fall to Fargo 6-3
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Stampede fell, 3-6, to the Fargo Force during the Herd’s Hockey Moms Night on Friday. The Stampede are now 12-17-1 this season with a win percentage of .450. The Force started the scoring with a goal just over halfway through...
valleynewslive.com
FM Frostival celebration begins tomorrow
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo-Moorhead’s six week long Frostival celebration starts on January 14th, and runs through February 25th. The yearly celebration was developed to combat the cold winter months in our area and is packed with indoor and outdoor event for the entire family. There are...
WATCH: Minnesota Butcher Shop Forced To Close Following Deer 'Ordeal'
'It was a pretty terrifying experience overall,' the owner said.
valleynewslive.com
Fire scare at Sandy’s Donuts in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a close call for one of the area’s favorite local donut shops. The West Fargo Fire Department was called for a possible fire at Sandy’s Donuts around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. One of the rooftop units at the production facility...
wdayradionow.com
NDSU given $500,000 grant to research river ice and create education initiatives
(Fargo, ND) -- A local university is receiving a grant from a national organization to study the impacts of river ice. NDSU is receiving a $500,000 grant from the National Science Foundation's Division of Chemical, Bioengineering, Environmental, and Transport Systems (CBET). The research will be look to investigate the impacts of events often caused by river ice; including flooding, ice jams, and bank erosion. The study will also look to find mitigation and prevention methods to prevent possible natural disasters, while also focusing on providing educational material to K-12 educators and the general public through seminars and workshops.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo snow removal crews take advantage of weather break to focus on hardpack in residential areas
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo snow removal crews are out taking advantage of slightly warmer temperatures in their efforts to clear remaining ice and snow on the roads. "You know we apply product best we can and right now what we're going to do, we've been noticing that some of that hard packs been loosening up. The warmer temperatures are definitely helping us out," said Paul Feichtner, Public Works Services Manager for the City of Fargo.
lakesarearadio.net
Remembering when Jeff Beck and the Yardbirds Played The Detroit Lakes Pavilion in 1966
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – Detroit Lakes has always been a hotspot for music and concerts: from the days of Bobby Vee playing the Pavillion to the countless Country Music Hall of Famers to grace the stage at WeFest to the Bash On The Beach featuring recent headliners like Smash Mouth and John Michael Montgomery in recent years.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo snow removal efforts to focus on residential neighborhoods beginning Sunday, January 15th
(Fargo, ND) -- Snow removal across Fargo will begin again this weekend. Fargo's Public Works crews will begin working to remove hard snowpack and ice from residential neighborhood road surfaces starting January 15th. The plowing operations will begin at 11 p.m, and continue through 3:30 p.m on Monday, January 16th.
valleynewslive.com
Snow crews clearing residential roads and tricky, snow-piled intersections
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Weeks after winter storms dumped several inches of snow across the Valley, crews are still cleaning up and prepping for whatever Mother Nature has up her sleeve next. Wednesday marked day one of three for Fargo crews as they’ve descended into neighborhoods to clear...
lakesarearadio.net
Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Week of January 9, 2023
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
valleynewslive.com
Fargo woman searching pawn stores after snow blower theft
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Every day we come home, we come home to familiar sights. But Monica Schroeder came home to an unfamiliar vacancy, as her snow blower was stolen right out of her locked garage. “It was still locked, there’s no footprints anywhere in the backyard and...
newsdakota.com
Catholic Diocese Investigating Inappropriate Conduct Allegations Involving Jamestown Priest
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A statement released Saturday evening by Bishop John Folda, said the Catholic Diocese of Fargo is investigating allegations of inappropriate conduct with adults involving Father Neil Pfeifer. According to the statement, Father Pfeifer has been removed as pastor of the Basilica of St. James in...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Nationwide "NOTAM" system outage impacts flight operations at Fargo's Hector International Airport
(Fargo, ND) -- The nationwide network outage that grounded flights around the country Wednesday morning also impacted flights at Fargo's Hector International Airport. "This morning I think we had about seven commercial flights that were delayed with passengers departing to Minneapolis, Chicago, Dallas, Denver and so forth, and of course they missed connections and had to rebuild connections for them," said Shawn Dobberstein, Executive Director of the Fargo Airport Authority.
kvrr.com
Cost of Eggs Soaring Across the Region
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A lingering bird flu combined with higher labor prices have driven up the price of eggs. Consumers across the country have seen a spike in egg prices. According to the U.S. Department of Labor Statistics, the average price of a dozen eggs has skyrocketed to over $4.25 in December. More than twice the year before. Fargo-Moorhead area egg prices are reaching nearly $6 a dozen.
kvrr.com
Fargo man Accidentally Shoots Himself In The Leg, Charged
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — A Fargo man is charged after accidentally shooting himself in the leg. 23-year-old Cody Perman was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police responded to the call Monday night around 7:30 at his home in the 5300 block of 20th...
valleynewslive.com
Two hurt in horse-drawn buggy crash
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Two people were taken to Tri County Hospital in Wadena Wednesday morning, after a vehicle crashed into their horse-drawn buggy. Otter Tail County deputies say the driver of a Ford Explorer was eastbound on Co Hwy 50 around 11 a.m. They say the driver was coming over a hill, about a mile east of 580th Ave.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Three arrested in early morning pursuit in West Fargo
(West Fargo, ND) -- Three people are behind bars at the Cass County Jail after leading West Fargo Police on a chase Wednesday morning. The Department tells WDAY Radio that at approximately 5:29 a.m. officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near the 1200 block of 7th Avenue Northeast. The suspect vehicle had recently fled from another local agency.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo City Commission to hold executive session over issues with local business
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo City Commission is holding an executive session in their chambers at City Hall Wednesday at noon. The move is to consult city attorneys regarding a pending lawsuit involving SouthTown Pourhouse. This stemming from what the city calls a failure to meet the 50/50 food and liquor distribution requirements to operate with a liquor license.
fergusnow.com
Missing Wilkin County Child has been Found
Wilkin County Sheriff’s office has located missing teen from the Wahpeton area. The missing juvenile 15-year-old Caleb Hilde was located by authorities after a search lasting over 4 months as the initial report was on August 22nd. 15-year-old Caleb Hilde was considered a missing/runaway juvenile back in august of...
Comments / 0