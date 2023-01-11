Read full article on original website
Ellen Pompeo Says Goodbye to Grey's Anatomy in Emotional ABC Promo
It's the end of an era for Grey's Anatomy. Longtime star Ellen Pompeo will say goodbye to the show that defined her career when Grey's returns from hiatus on Thursday, February 23, ABC confirmed during a presentation at the Television Critics Association 2023 Winter Press Tour. In the episode, titled...
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy unveils new look at Ellen Pompeo's exit storyline
Grey's Anatomy spoilers follow. Grey's Anatomy is gearing up to say goodbye to Ellen Pompeo in her long-running character Dr Meredith Grey's exit storyline. Earlier this year, it was revealed that the actress would leave Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital behind in season 19 and is set to depart the series in February next year.
‘Grey’s Anatomy‘: More Details About Meredith’s Seattle Farewell Revealed, New Promo For Ellen Pompeo’s Last Episode As Series Regular Released
ABC has released more information and a new promo for Grey’s Anatomy‘s Feb 23 winter return, entitled “I’ll Follow the Sun,” which will mark Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) departure from Grey Sloan Memorial. In the episode, written by Grey’s executive producer/showrunner Krista Vernoff and directed by series’ executive producer Debbie Allen, it’s Meredith’s last day at Grey Sloan Memorial and the doctors plan a goodbye surprise, while Nick confronts her about the future of their relationship. Elsewhere, the interns compete to scrub in on Maggie and Winston’s groundbreaking partial heart transplant procedure, and Richard asks Teddy an important question. “Sometimes...
Daniela Ruah Says Kissing Her Brother-In-Law Eric Christian Olsen On NCIS: Los Angeles Was No Big Deal
Kissing on screen is something that every actor has to be prepared to do. It is a common interaction between acting professionals in the industry, and it works best when both parties are dedicated to their performance and have a work relationship built on trust and mutual respect. In "NCSI:...
NCIS Fans Breathe A Sigh Of Relief After Hetty's Crossover Cameo
Henrietta "Hetty" Lange (Linda Hunt), the Operations Manager of the team, has to be one of the most beloved characters among fans of "NCIS: Los Angeles." Precinct TV even claimed that "without her, I don't think the show would have been as successful as it is." The colorful, intense agent...
Is Michael Weatherly Returning to 'NCIS' in 2023?
With NCIS fully staffed for season 20, there is always interest in the possibility of a guest star return from one of the previous cast members, especially Mark Harmon as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs or Michael Weatherly as Anthony DiNozzo. Today, in a New Year’s Day tweet in response...
soapoperanetwork.com
First Look at Erika Slezak’s Return to ‘Blue Bloods’ (Exclusive Photos)
Best known for her portrayal as Victoria Lord Buchanan on “One Life to Live,” Erika Slezak is set to reprise her role as Donna Duvall in the Friday, January 6 episode of “Blue Bloods,” entitled “Nothing Sacred.” With fans planning their primetime viewing schedule around her appearance, Soap Opera Network has your first look at her next appearance on the hit drama series.
womansday.com
'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Fans Are Calling Out Shemar Moore Over Shocking “Baby Girl” Nod
Criminal Minds: Evolution trailer (Paramount+) Criminal Minds: Evolution trailer (Paramount+) Since Criminal Minds: Evolution premiered on Paramount+, fans have once again been entranced by the cases sought out by the longtime members of the BAU. While folks are well aware that Matthew Gray Gubler is busy working on other projects, which don't include rejoining the reboot as Dr. Spencer Reid, they are now turning to another original CBS actor to make an appearance instead.
How Gerald McRaney Behaves On NCIS: Los Angeles Set According To Daniela Ruah
On set, actors often spend long hours together. Whether it's getting scenes right, reading through scripts, or overall hanging out between takes, they're bound to develop some strong friendships. On the other side of it, working with other performers can be nerve-wracking. What if you don't get along with a particular actor? Some may have different acting styles or methods that could clash with other personalities.
Popculture
'General Hospital' Makes Major Casting Move
General Hospital fans are used to seeing the drama of Port Charles play out in front of the cameras, but an unexpected behind-the-scenes twist broke on Monday. Marcus Coloma, who has played Prince Nikolas Cassadine since 2019, is reportedly leaving the series before he can film his final scenes. Coloma is the fifth of six actors to play Nikolas.
Law & Order: SVU: Benson and Stabler Look Very Close to a Kiss in New Promo
Sure, it’s possible that Law & Order: SVU‘s Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler won’t actually lock lips in the show’s next episode. But based on the events of a new SVU promo, it certainly looks like their long-awaited first kiss is in store. In the teaser trailer for Episode 12 of the procedural’s current 24th season (airing Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9/8c on NBC), Benson attempts to close the book on the recent gang attack that targeted her and her son, Noah. She appears to enlist Stabler’s help — “Why did you call me?” Elliot asks Liv in the promo above...
Michael Weatherly Teases NCIS Fans About Possible #Tiva Sighting in 2023: 'This Might Be an Interesting Year!'
Will 2023 be the year that NCIS fans get to see Tony and Ziva on their screens again, together? Michael Weatherly certainly provided grist for that long-standing mill, with a teasey New Year’s Day tweet. Weatherly had posted a reflective video about the year gone by and year ahead, and like clockwork an NCIS fan countered with their own New Year’s wish, to see Tony and Ziva “reuniting.” Weatherly, who last appeared on NCIS in May 2016, in the Season 13 finale, replied back, “Stay tuned… for this might be an interesting year for such ‘moments’!” Stay tuned… for this might be an interesting year...
‘New Amsterdam’ Is Ending After 5 Seasons — Here’s When You Can Catch the Series Finale
For five seasons, fans have tuned in to check on Dr. Maximus “Max” Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) and his colleagues on NBC’s New Amsterdam. In 2022, the network canceled the series amid its mid-season hiatus, and New Amsterdam reportedly ended due to declining ratings towards the end of the series.
Ahead Of Series Finale, New Amsterdam Star Opens Up About 'Hopefully' Making Fans Happy With The Ending
The finale of New Amsterdam is nearly hear, and Tyler Labine is hoping that fans will be happy about how it ends.
Collider
'The Good Doctor' Spin-off, 'The Good Lawyer,' Casts Kennedy McMann and Felicity Huffman
Sequel to the announcement that ABC was developing a spin-off to The Good Doctor titled The Good Lawyer, the network has now revealed it has ordered a backdoor episode to set up the potential series with an air date also set. The legal spinoff of the hit medical drama was originally planned to be introduced in an embedded pilot, and it is exciting to see ABC progress with its development. The Good Lawyer will feature female leads with actresses Kennedy McMann and Felicity Huffman cast to portray a unique boss-subordinate relationship similar to that between Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) in the parent show. McMann and Huffman will first be introduced to fans of the show in guest capacities in an upcoming episode of The Good Doctor.
bravotv.com
There’s Been a New Development in Kyle Richards and Bethenny Frankel’s Years-Long Instagram Drama
The RHONY alum revealed an update on the social media issue between herself and the RHOBH cast member. The Real Housewives of New York City’s Bethenny Frankel didn’t just post a sweet homage to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Kyle Richards for her birthday this week, she also gave her the ultimate gift: She’s following her again on Instagram.
‘Law & Order: SVU’s Kelli Giddish Teases Possible Rollins Return
When Law & Order: SVU returns from holiday hiatus this Thursday, there will be one major character missing from the show. Amanda Rollins no longer will be around to solve crimes while offering support to best friend, Olivia Benson. SVU said good bye to Kelli Giddish, who played Rollins, on...
‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10: Adam Ruzek and Kim Burgess Actors Expect Their Characters to Die
Will either Adam Ruzek or Kim Burgess die in 'Chicago P.D.' Season 10? Actors Marina Squerciati and John Patrick Flueger wouldn't be surprised.
tvinsider.com
‘Big Sky’ Actress T.V. Carpio Joins ‘Chicago Med’ in Recurring Role
T.V. Carpio, the actress who has appeared in shows such as Big Sky and The Client List, has joined the NBC medical drama Chicago Med in a recurring role. As reported by Deadline, Carpio will portray Dr. Grace Song, a new doctor hired by Jack Dayton (Sasha Roiz), and is set to shake things up when the show returns in 2023. The casting comes following several cast departures, including Brian Tee, Asjha Cooper, Sarah Rafferty, Kristen Hager, and Guy Lockard.
netflixjunkie.com
Henry Cavill and His Ex-girlfriend Gina Carano Are in the Same Boat; All They Need Is an ‘Opportunity’
2022 has been a heartbreaking year for Henry Cavill and his fans. The actor was approved for the next Superman film, but after plenty of ups and downs, DCU finally dropped him. Moreover, he left his signature Netflix series, The Witcher, and was replaced by Liam Hemsworth. Well, the British...
