Frisco, TX

wcn247.com

Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel wins Miss Universe competition

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — R’Bonney Gabriel, a fashion designer, model and sewing instructor from Texas, has been crowned Miss Universe. The 71st Miss Universe Competition was held Saturday night in New Orleans. At the moment of the dramatic reveal of the winner, Gabriel closed her eyes and clasped hands with runner-up Miss Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel. Then she beamed after her name was announced. Thumping music rang out, and Gabriel was handed a bouquet of flowers, draped in the winner’s sash and crowned with a tiara. The second runner-up was Miss Dominican Republic, Andreina Martinez. Competition officials say Gabriel is the first Filipino American to win Miss USA.
TEXAS STATE
wcn247.com

Truck driver involved in Tennessee train derailment charged

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (AP) — The driver of a semi-truck involved in a Tennessee train derailment has been charged. News outlets reported on Wednesday that Collegedale Police arrested the driver and charged him with failure to yield, a registration violation and felony reckless endangerment. The train hit the truck last month, injuring two train workers and pushing three locomotives and 10 railroad cars off the tracks. A police investigation found that the driver did not make sure the tractor-trailer could completely clear the tracks before driving over them and didn't contact Norfolk Southern Railroad about his delivery route.
COLLEGEDALE, TN
wcn247.com

US Navy warship to bear name of Medal of Honor recipient

A U.S. Navy destroyer is going to bear the name of a Medal of Honor recipient from Massachusetts who continued to direct his unit despite being severely wounded in Vietnam. Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro announced Wednesday that an Arleigh Burke destroyer will be named after retired Navy Capt. Thomas Gunning Kelley. The Massachusetts native was leading a column of eight river assault craft on a mission to extract infantry soldiers from a riverbank when the boat came under fire in 1969. He overcame his injuries and continued to serve. After his military service, Kelley worked for the Massachusetts Department of Veterans’ Services, becoming secretary in 2003.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wcn247.com

Delaware inmate who filed lawsuit dies in apparent suicide

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Officials say a convicted sex offender being held at Delaware’s maximum-security prison on a probation violation charge has died in an apparent suicide. Department of Correction officials said Brandon Lee Panchigar was found unconscious in his cell about 1 p.m. Wednesday after an apparent suicide attempt. He was pronounced dead less than an hour later while en route to a hospital. His body was turned over to the Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy. Panchigar filed a federal lawsuit against prison officials last year in which he described previous suicide attempts and said he was seriously mentally ill.
DELAWARE STATE

